News
What’s new at Vakkaru: Unveiling six reasons to celebrate six-year milestone
As Vakkaru Maldives marks its 6th anniversary this December, the resort commemorates a journey filled with extraordinary achievements and memorable experiences. Since opening its doors on 17 December 2017, it has emerged as a world-renowned leading private island sanctuary, offering unparalleled luxury levels of service, and creating cherished memories for a growing community of loyal guests.
Six reasons to return or to visit Vakkaru for the first time, with exciting developments providing enhanced experiences for our guests, especially catering to the growing demands of the family market.
Luxury Redefined with New Three- & Four-Bedroom Beach Pool Residence
This accommodation can be adapted to guests’ preferences, making it an ideal choice for families or groups seeking an elevated beach getaway. The main residence has a large 42-sqm swimming pool a spacious terrace with an outdoor gazebo overlooking the Indian Ocean. The third and fourth bedrooms have their own Beach Villa with Plunge Pool connected to the main residence, with its own 12-sqm whirlpool.
Enhanced Two Bedroom Beach Residences and Villas
The two-bedroom Residences now boast a newly built indoor living lounge for additional relaxation space. At the same time, the Beach Pool Villas have been upgraded with larger swimming pools for an even more luxurious swim experience.
Multiple Wins at World Travel Awards 2023
Endorsing Vakkaru positioning as a leading luxury resort, for the fourth consecutive year, Vakkaru has been recognized with multiple awards at the prestigious World Travel Awards 2023. These include:
- World’s Leading Luxury Honeymoon Resort 2023
- Indian Ocean’s Leading Hotel Suite 2023
- Indian Ocean’s Leading Resort 2023
- Maldives’ Leading Hotel Suite 2023
This continuous recognition is a testament to our team’s unwavering dedication and commitment towards the unique experiences offered to our guests.
On Resort Photo Studio
The newly constructed photo studio by Yash Lightroom offers guests unique opportunities to plan personalised, professional photoshoots, for those cherished memories.
New Marine Experiences
The resort has introduced an array of new marine experiences led by our new marine biologist, Lydia Glinski. The programmes are designed for young explorers and adults including “Be A Marine Biologist for a Day,” and dedicated PADI specialty diving courses and a Coral Adoption programme.
Key Appointments in Sales & Marketing Team
Vakkaru Maldives announced two key appointments to its Sales & Marketing team, Cluster Director of Sales & Marketing, Sian Thomas, with over two decades of experience and having previously served as the Director of Sales & Marketing, in leading Luxury Resorts in the Maldives and Dubai.
Afaag Ibrahim, a Maldivian with a great reputation and exceptional leadership skills, joined as Director of Sales.
Located in Baa Atoll, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve renowned for its spectacular sea life, Vakkaru Maldives is a timeless sanctuary recently named the Indian Ocean’s Leading Resort in the World Travel Awards. An awe -inspiring 30-minute seaplane ride from Velana International Airport takes you to this secluded reef island, shaded by coconut palms and blessed with calming ocean views and powder-soft white-sand beaches. Here 113 beautifully appointed Overwater and Beach Villas are elegantly designed to respect their surroundings, while exceptional dining experiences and amenities await in six restaurants, two bars and a wine cellar. Among our industry-leading offerings is overwater Merana Spa, complete with an Ayurveda practice and a regular host to residencies by the world’s most inspiring wellness practitioners. Children and teens are generously catered for in the Parrotfish Club and Coconut Club respectively, while guests of all ages can play against world-famous pros through a best-in-class coaching partnership with Tipsarevic Luxury Tennis or play each other on the padel tennis court. Splash offers a host of thrilling water sports, ocean excursions, private luxury yachts as well as coral adoption programmes.
News
Virgin Atlantic to increase Maldives flights for winter 2024
Virgin Atlantic has announced plans to boost its routes to Dubai, the Maldives and Barbados next winter.
The carrier launched thrice weekly flights from Heathrow to the Maldives in October, and said it would increase this service to daily for the winter 2024-2025 season.
The new frequencies are on sale now, with daily flights between London and Dubai operating from 26 October, 2024, Heathrow-Barbados operating twice daily from 27 October, and Maldives operating daily from the same date.
Commenting on the news Juha Jarvinen, chief commercial officer, Virgin Atlantic, said: “We’re excited to be whisking our customers away on more sunny breaks than ever next year, thanks to our expanding leisure portfolio. Our recent route launches to Dubai and the Maldives have already proved exceptionally popular and we’re pleased to offer more opportunities for our customers to reach these luxurious destinations in 2024 and 2025.”
Awards
Villa Resorts awarded ‘Luxury Vacation Brand of the Year’ at Luxuri Awards 2023
Villa Resorts has been recognised as the ‘Luxury Vacation Brand of the Year’ by Luxuri Awards 2023, an accolade presented by Luxuri Magazine. This award acknowledges Villa Resorts for its excellence in the luxury travel sector and its thoughtful integration of sustainable practices.
At the heart of Villa Resorts’ ethos is a commitment to providing guests with an unmatched experience, seamlessly blending the allure of the Maldives with attentive service. Each of their distinctive resorts in the Maldives offers a unique luxury experience, set against the backdrop of breathtaking landscapes.
From the yacht-life glamour of Villa Nautica in the North Malé Atoll to the serene escapades at Villa Park in South Ari Atoll, and the all-inclusive beachfront luxury at Royal Island in Baa Atoll, Villa Resorts offers a tranquil yet luxurious escape. Additionally, in its operations, Villa Resorts incorporates practices that respect and preserve the natural environment, ensuring a sustainable approach to luxury hospitality and a memorable, opulent stay for its guests.
The Luxuri Awards, facilitated by Luxuri Magazine, signify excellence in the luxury sector. The magazine, a leader in showcasing the best in luxury living, emphasizes quality and innovation in its features. Receiving this award highlights Villa Resorts’ dedication to not only offering premium experiences but also doing so with an environmentally conscious mindset.
With this recognition, Villa Resorts continues to solidify its reputation as a top-tier luxury vacation brand in the Maldives, championing both unparalleled hospitality and environmental consideration.
For more information about Villa Resorts, please visit villaresorts.com
News
Kandolhu Maldives presents extravagant festive season for 2023-2024
Embrace the magic of the festive season at Kandolhu Maldives, where a meticulously crafted lineup promises an enchanting escape from December 20, 2023, to January 1, 2024.
- Gastronomic Delights: Indulge in a culinary journey with a range of dining options, including a Christmas breakfasts, wine dinner, and a sensational Seafood Fest at Seagrill.
- Wellness Escape: Varu Spa presents specialised treatments such as “My Lazy Day in Kandolhu,” “Sparkling Ocean,” and “Forever in Love” couples’ massage, offering a perfect blend of relaxation and rejuvenation during the holiday season.
- Adventure Underwater: Explore the vibrant marine life with group manta snorkeling, guided house reef snorkeling, and an exclusive group whale shark trip.
- Cultural Immersion: Discover the Maldivian heritage with activities like the Maldivian Bodu Beru Drum & Dance, Tastes of Maldives Cooking Class, and a New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner featuring a local culinary flair.
- Sunset Bliss: Unwind with guided sunset kayak tours and guided sunset kayak tours, offering breathtaking views of the Maldivian sunset.
- New Year’s Celebration: Bid farewell to 2023 with a grand New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner, followed by a lively celebration featuring craft cocktails, music entertainment, and a spectacular beach dinner.
As Kandolhu Maldives unveils this festive extravaganza, the resort remains committed to providing an enchanting escape, where culinary artistry, wellness indulgence, and cultural experiences harmonise against the backdrop of the Maldivian paradise. Guests are invited to celebrate the magic of the season in the lap of luxury with unforgettable memories at Kandolhu.
