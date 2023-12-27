What’s new at Vakkaru: Unveiling six reasons to celebrate six-year milestone

As Vakkaru Maldives marks its 6th anniversary this December, the resort commemorates a journey filled with extraordinary achievements and memorable experiences. Since opening its doors on 17 December 2017, it has emerged as a world-renowned leading private island sanctuary, offering unparalleled luxury levels of service, and creating cherished memories for a growing community of loyal guests.

Six reasons to return or to visit Vakkaru for the first time, with exciting developments providing enhanced experiences for our guests, especially catering to the growing demands of the family market.

Luxury Redefined with New Three- & Four-Bedroom Beach Pool Residence

This accommodation can be adapted to guests’ preferences, making it an ideal choice for families or groups seeking an elevated beach getaway. The main residence has a large 42-sqm swimming pool a spacious terrace with an outdoor gazebo overlooking the Indian Ocean. The third and fourth bedrooms have their own Beach Villa with Plunge Pool connected to the main residence, with its own 12-sqm whirlpool.

Enhanced Two Bedroom Beach Residences and Villas

The two-bedroom Residences now boast a newly built indoor living lounge for additional relaxation space. At the same time, the Beach Pool Villas have been upgraded with larger swimming pools for an even more luxurious swim experience.

Multiple Wins at World Travel Awards 2023

Endorsing Vakkaru positioning as a leading luxury resort, for the fourth consecutive year, Vakkaru has been recognized with multiple awards at the prestigious World Travel Awards 2023. These include:

World’s Leading Luxury Honeymoon Resort 2023

Indian Ocean’s Leading Hotel Suite 2023

Indian Ocean’s Leading Resort 2023

Maldives’ Leading Hotel Suite 2023

This continuous recognition is a testament to our team’s unwavering dedication and commitment towards the unique experiences offered to our guests.

On Resort Photo Studio

The newly constructed photo studio by Yash Lightroom offers guests unique opportunities to plan personalised, professional photoshoots, for those cherished memories.

New Marine Experiences

The resort has introduced an array of new marine experiences led by our new marine biologist, Lydia Glinski. The programmes are designed for young explorers and adults including “Be A Marine Biologist for a Day,” and dedicated PADI specialty diving courses and a Coral Adoption programme.

Key Appointments in Sales & Marketing Team

Vakkaru Maldives announced two key appointments to its Sales & Marketing team, Cluster Director of Sales & Marketing, Sian Thomas, with over two decades of experience and having previously served as the Director of Sales & Marketing, in leading Luxury Resorts in the Maldives and Dubai.

Afaag Ibrahim, a Maldivian with a great reputation and exceptional leadership skills, joined as Director of Sales.

Located in Baa Atoll, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve renowned for its spectacular sea life, Vakkaru Maldives is a timeless sanctuary recently named the Indian Ocean's Leading Resort in the World Travel Awards. An awe -inspiring 30-minute seaplane ride from Velana International Airport takes you to this secluded reef island, shaded by coconut palms and blessed with calming ocean views and powder-soft white-sand beaches.