Vakkaru Maldives crowned Leading Luxury Honeymoon Resort 2023

Amari Raaya Maldives, the Maldives’ newest luxury destination resort in the Maldives has announced the launch of three new wedding packages, designed to cater to every couple’s budget and style. From simple and intimate laid-back luxury to the once-in-a-lifetime opulence of an underwater ceremony, Amari Raaya Maldives has the perfect package to help couples create the wedding of their dreams. .

Amari Raaya Maldives is fully equipped with a team of wedding planners and on-island caterers, ready and eager to add the signature Amari warm touch to a couple’s dream island wedding. Amari’s goal is to ‘Brighten Your World’ and this is never more apparent than in the role of wedding planning – from room management to transport, concept, food, music and flowers – Amari Raaya Maldives can take care of it all so the happy couple can relax and enjoy their moment in paradise.

No corner of the island is off-limits for the perfect destination wedding – Amari Raaya Maldives becomes a couple’s own private paradise waiting to be explored. Couples, as well as their families and friends joining them in celebrating their true love for one another, can enjoy spectacular dining, exciting activities and unobstructed ocean views from 187 luxurious beach and ocean villas – which each offer direct access to the beach or ocean. The Maldives has to be one of the world’s most romantic destinations, and Amari Raaya Maldives is a romantic paradise, perfect for couples looking to escape the everyday world and reconnect with each other as they celebrate the start of married life. From the moment of arrival, newlyweds will be enamoured with the resort’s natural beauty, luxurious accommodation, attentive service and romantic experiences on offer – from a private candlelit dinner on the beach, to a couples’ spa treatment at the resort’s maai spa, a romantic sunset cruise, or simply strolling the picture-perfect white sandy beach hand-in-hand and gazing to the future together.

The packages

Whether your wedding vision leans towards the traditional or the contemporary, the dedicated wedding team at Amari Raaya Maldives boasts the knowledge and resources to seamlessly turn your dream island wedding into an impeccable reality. They specialize in illuminating each occasion and tailoring it to the unique needs and desires of every couple. The wedding packages, Vows on the Beach, Vows under the Trees, and Vows in the Ocean, each offer distinct island locations for your ceremony, prices starting from USD 900.

Vows on the Beach features an intimate bare-foot beach ceremony – there is nothing more special than getting married on the beach, toes in the sand, loved ones looking on and saying your vows with the shimmering ocean behind you. This is followed by a romantic beach dinner as the sun slips from the horizon.

Vows under the Trees takes for its setting the island’s huge array of natural greenery. Situated on one of the largest natural islands in Raa Atoll, at 390,000 square metres (39 hectares), Amari Raaya has been sympathetically designed with much of the lush forest reserved for guest enjoyment, including a natural mangrove with forest trails for walking, and sky-high watchtower views to enjoy. Relax after the ceremony with a delicious BBQ in the beautiful jungle setting and enjoy the exquisite natural surrounding beauty.

Vows in the Ocean package is an unforgettable experience that will amaze the wedding couple and their guests. Imagine exchanging vows surrounded by the vibrant marine life of the Maldives, with crystal-clear waters and colourful fish swimming by, before relaxing and sipping champagne aboard your own private yacht, as the azure blue waters lap beneath. It is a truly magical setting for the most special day.

For more information on these three amazing packages, please refer to Amari Raaya Maldives’ Wedding Brochure. It provides a breakdown of prices, inclusions, available add-ons, and three distinct photography service options:” Wedding Brochure

To book or request a quote, please visit: https://www.amari.com/raaya-maldives/weddings