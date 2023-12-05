News
Amari Raaya Maldives unveils RAAYA: Luxurious private yacht for unforgettable seafaring experiences
Amari Raaya Maldives, the luxury destination resort nestled in the heart of the Indian Ocean, has introduced its latest addition to redefine the concept of opulent escapades – the extraordinary private yacht, Raaya.
Embark on the adventure of a lifetime as Raaya promises an unparalleled castaway paradise experience. This 20.98-metre luxury yacht, accommodating up to 20 guests across 4 cabins, beckons those seeking the epitome of luxury and style on the open seas.
Key highlights:
- Tailored Experiences: Raaya can be requested for an array of bespoke experiences, from full-day private charters with VIP services including an on-board private chef and waiter, to exclusive ‘Chasing the Sunset’ evening cruises featuring breathtaking golden sunsets. Alternatively, revel in the romance of a Champagne breakfast, whilst the sun-kissed morning unfolds against the gently lapping ocean. As the day transitions to night, savour the magic of a private dinner on the upper deck, where every detail is curated to perfection. Raaya provides the vessel for unforgettable memories, where each sip and bite is a celebration of life’s finest moments.
- Arrive and Depart in Luxury: Transform the ordinary into the extraordinary as Raaya is available for charter for private airport transfers. Seamlessly blending sophistication and comfort, guests can ensure their luxurious castaway journey begins from the moment they touch-down in Male and continues as they depart back for the airport after their stay at Amari Raaya Maldives.
- Luxury Beyond Compare: Guests can indulge in a world of luxury with spacious, elegantly appointed cabins, providing stunning sea views and personalised services. The yacht features state-of-the-art technology, a fully stocked bar, and a highly experienced crew committed to ensuring the ultimate comfort for guests stepping onboard.
- Culinary Delights: Savour delectable culinary creations prepared by world-class chefs. Gourmet dining experiences unfold under the stars on deck and in stylish dining areas, creating an atmosphere of refined elegance.
- Secluded Castaway Adventures: Dive into crystal-clear waters, explore vibrant coral reefs, snorkel alongside diverse marine life, or relax on secluded beaches accessible only by Raaya. Every day promises a new adventure in untouched natural beauty.
- Wellness Oasis: Guests can unwind and rejuvenate with selected spa treatments carried out by a personal spa therapist and even enjoy yoga sessions with the azure blue waters as a backdrop.
Whether chartering for a private airport transfer or creating unforgettable memories with champagne breakfasts and private dinners on the upper deck, Raaya stands as the epitome of luxury, inviting guests to step aboard and be captivated by a world of opulence and adventure.
Amari Raaya Maldives, which opened this year on 1st August 2023, is a luxurious destination resort committed to providing unparalleled experiences in the heart of the Indian Ocean. With the launch of Raaya, the resort continues to set new standards for unforgettable moments, style, and a personalised service. Raaya adds to the wealth of activities and experiences already on offer at Amari Raaya Maldives, from diving with the certified PADI instructors to spot the local sea turtles – or swimming with whale sharks, paddle-boarding, jet-skiing or kayaking. As well as a multitude of sport facilities, the resort also offers two pools, a gym, mini-golf, paddle tennis, wild mangrove forest trails and sky-high watchtower views.
Love
Vakkaru Maldives crowned Leading Luxury Honeymoon Resort 2023
In a remarkable testament to its unparalleled commitment to romantic luxury, multi-award-winning island sanctuary Vakkaru Maldives has been named the World’s Leading Luxury Honeymoon Resort 2023 at the prestigious 30th Annual World Travel Awards, for the fourth consecutive year. This significant accolade reflects the resort’s dedication to crafting bespoke, unforgettable experiences for couples in one of the world’s most enchanting destinations.
Set against the breathtaking canvas of the Indian Ocean, the resort’s secluded setting in the Baa Atoll, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, offers an exquisite blend of natural beauty, sophisticated elegance, and personalised service. Honeymooners seeking next-level indulgence find their perfect sanctuary in one of the luxury beach or overwater villas. Imagine waking up to endless ocean views from your private infinity pool and, at dusk, breathtaking sunsets painting the sky in vibrant hues.
If you ever leave the comfort of your villa, you’ll find an array of exciting resort experiences and your butler stands ready to cater to your every whim, ensuring your honeymoon is a seamless symphony of unforgettable experiences. Six alfresco restaurants, two bars, and a wine cellar serve a range of international cuisines in idyllic settings, while the opulent over-water Merana Spa refreshes and relaxes the body, mind and soul with an extensive list of indulgent experiences. Other romantic dining experiences can be customised according to your preference – by the beach, on the secluded sandbank, on a luxury yacht, or even in the middle of the jungle and in the Organic Garden. Each activity is crafted to enrich your stay with memorable experiences.
Vakkaru Maldives is not just a honeymooners’ paradise but also a dream destination to say ‘I do’ or renew your vows. The island sanctuary’s bespoke wedding service allows couples to tie the knot in a setting straight out of a fairy tale, organised by an expert team that ensures every couple can find the perfect way to celebrate their union in one of the most romantic destinations on earth.
“Receiving this award for the fourth consecutive year is an honour and a reminder of our commitment to providing exceptional experiences. We are dedicated to continuous improvement and innovation, ensuring that every couple’s stay is nothing short of magical,” said Iain McCormack, General Manager of Vakkaru Maldives. “We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our guests for their continued support and the World Travel Awards for this prestigious recognition. We look forward to welcoming couples from across the globe and creating more unforgettable honeymoon and wedding experiences.”
Insiders
THE OZEN COLLECTION welcomes new General Managers: Elisabeth Alleyne at OZEN LIFE MAADHOO and Monica Coppetta at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI
Elisabeth Alleyne and Monica Coppetta, join as the General Managers at OZEN LIFE MAADHOO and OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI, respectively, continuing with the progressive brand’s tradition of women leading the resorts.
THE OZEN COLLECTION, an exceptional hospitality brand by Atmosphere Core, is thrilled to announce the appointment of two new General Managers: Elisabeth Alleyne at OZEN LIFE MAADHOO, effective from October 2023, and Monica Coppetta at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI, effective from November 2023. In their new roles, these two veteran leaders will continue to build upon the strong brand foundation of REFINED ELEGANCE, positioning their respective resorts as the destination of choice for sophisticated global travelers.
Elisabeth Alleyne, a Swedish-Barbadian National, brings over two decades of diverse hospitality experience across Europe, the Caribbean, and in leading luxury cruise liners. A passionate leader, Elisabeth is adept at running smooth operations, regardless of the size of the property. She will play a pivotal role as the General Manager of OZEN LIFE MAADHOO, and says, “My leadership style involves inspiring colleagues with creativity, innovation, and dedication, ensuring opportunities for skill building, internal promotions, and professional development. I will always be hands-on and visible in operations, making sure our guests have an unforgettable visit.”
Italian hotelier Monica Coppetta possesses a strong business acumen, a drive for results, and the ability to articulate luxury, having worked in global boutique and luxury environments for over two decades. With a proven track record in delivering results, whether from the perspective of profit, process, or people, Monica is a perfect fit for the role of General Manager at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI. She states, “I like to connect emotionally with my team, inspiring them to bring their best every day. Creating an inclusive work environment is very important to me, one where women – and all colleagues – are heard, cared for, and have equal opportunities.”
From the very beginning, influential female leaders have shaped the brand. Women are integral to the workforce at THE OZEN COLLECTION, and both properties have always had women General Managers. This appointment further adds to the stellar female senior leadership already in place at Atmosphere Core.
“We have a strong commitment to diversity and inclusion across the company’s portfolio of three brands and eight resorts. And I am delighted to welcome the two talented and dedicated hoteliers, Elisabeth Alleyne and Monica Coppetta to our team.” says Ashwin Handa, the Senior Vice President of Operations at Atmosphere Core.
Food
Anantara Kihavah introduces the Maldives’ first ever immersive dining under water at SEA Restaurant
Having built a global reputation for pushing the boundaries of unique dining experiences to exciting new heights, Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas is now taking epicurean adventure to a whole new level — six metres beneath the sea. In what is the first ever truly immersive dining under water in the Maldives, this exciting new 3D sensory dining event will take a strictly limited number of diners beneath the pristine waters of the Indian Ocean to the resort’s award winning SEA Underwater Restaurant, where they will be immersed in an enchanting marine world as they are treated to a memorable feast for the senses with an enthralling “Message in a Bottle” themed dining.
Famed for its surreal ocean viewing experience, SEA Underwater Restaurant treats diners to a uniquely immersive 3D dining experience, with sharks, turtles, and tropical fish swimming by the glass windows as diners savour gourmet creations paired with fine wines, making every moment a delight for the senses and providing the perfect setting for the evening’s aquatic adventure.
The Message in a Bottle experience is not just a dinner but an odyssey of enlightenment, a feast of the senses, and a call to action for the preservation of our planet’s most precious treasure — the oceans. Imagine a subaquatic adventure that marries the art of storytelling, the magic of illusion, and the marvels of cutting-edge 3D technology. Picture an evening of fine cuisine and visual wizardry that transcends the boundaries of imagination as an intimate gathering of just 16 guests embarks on a two-hour, six-course journey of entertainment and discovery.
The evening’s magical adventure begins with a portent of what lies ahead when an Avatar from the future sends a fairy back to our present time. The fairy brings with her a message in a bottle, a heartfelt plea to save our oceans and protect our planet. After showing how non-sustainable practices are slowly destroying the earth, the fairy then goes on to share the simple steps people can take to reverse the effects and stop the damage. This message of sustainability is reflected throughout the evening’s entertaining experience, from the storyline and visual effects to the specially prepared dishes that make up the sumptuous meal.
As they take in the show playing out all around them, diners are treated to a delicious set of dishes by Executive Chef Joachim Textor that have been carefully crafted to take them on a journey from the deep sea to the arctic, and from the beach to the coral reef. Each dish symbolically represents a facet of ocean conservation, presented in an engaging, entertaining, and magical way in gourmet creations that feature seafood from around the world along with a whole host of special surprises. Rather than merely passive viewers, taking in the entertainment while enjoying fine cuisine, the diners are fully immersed in the show as they complete interactive activities that include “playing with your food.”
Incorporated into the storyline is the recently published reef study, which is the result of extensive research and a groundbreaking scientific assessment of Anantara Kihavah’s award-winning house reef, conducted by esteemed marine biologists throughout 2022 and 2023. Aligning with the underlying theme of the evening, the primary objective of the book is to convey a compelling message on reef appreciation and conservation.
Available until March 2024, this extraordinary culinary adventure is priced at USD 450++ for adults and USD 200++ for kids 8 – 11 years, and available every Wednesday and Saturday night. Bringing together the thrill of dining in an underwater restaurant on the edge of an award-winning house reef, the delight of feasting on exquisitely prepared seafood paired with fine wines, and the joy of being immersed in an epic 3D adventure, this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity not to be missed. For more information or to book, call +960 664 4111, visit us at www.anantara.com/kihavah-maldives or email reservations.maldives@anantara.com.
Trending
