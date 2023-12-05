Amari Raaya Maldives unveils RAAYA: Luxurious private yacht for unforgettable seafaring experiences

Having built a global reputation for pushing the boundaries of unique dining experiences to exciting new heights, Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas is now taking epicurean adventure to a whole new level — six metres beneath the sea. In what is the first ever truly immersive dining under water in the Maldives, this exciting new 3D sensory dining event will take a strictly limited number of diners beneath the pristine waters of the Indian Ocean to the resort’s award winning SEA Underwater Restaurant, where they will be immersed in an enchanting marine world as they are treated to a memorable feast for the senses with an enthralling “Message in a Bottle” themed dining.

Famed for its surreal ocean viewing experience, SEA Underwater Restaurant treats diners to a uniquely immersive 3D dining experience, with sharks, turtles, and tropical fish swimming by the glass windows as diners savour gourmet creations paired with fine wines, making every moment a delight for the senses and providing the perfect setting for the evening’s aquatic adventure.

The Message in a Bottle experience is not just a dinner but an odyssey of enlightenment, a feast of the senses, and a call to action for the preservation of our planet’s most precious treasure — the oceans. Imagine a subaquatic adventure that marries the art of storytelling, the magic of illusion, and the marvels of cutting-edge 3D technology. Picture an evening of fine cuisine and visual wizardry that transcends the boundaries of imagination as an intimate gathering of just 16 guests embarks on a two-hour, six-course journey of entertainment and discovery.

The evening’s magical adventure begins with a portent of what lies ahead when an Avatar from the future sends a fairy back to our present time. The fairy brings with her a message in a bottle, a heartfelt plea to save our oceans and protect our planet. After showing how non-sustainable practices are slowly destroying the earth, the fairy then goes on to share the simple steps people can take to reverse the effects and stop the damage. This message of sustainability is reflected throughout the evening’s entertaining experience, from the storyline and visual effects to the specially prepared dishes that make up the sumptuous meal.

As they take in the show playing out all around them, diners are treated to a delicious set of dishes by Executive Chef Joachim Textor that have been carefully crafted to take them on a journey from the deep sea to the arctic, and from the beach to the coral reef. Each dish symbolically represents a facet of ocean conservation, presented in an engaging, entertaining, and magical way in gourmet creations that feature seafood from around the world along with a whole host of special surprises. Rather than merely passive viewers, taking in the entertainment while enjoying fine cuisine, the diners are fully immersed in the show as they complete interactive activities that include “playing with your food.”

Incorporated into the storyline is the recently published reef study, which is the result of extensive research and a groundbreaking scientific assessment of Anantara Kihavah’s award-winning house reef, conducted by esteemed marine biologists throughout 2022 and 2023. Aligning with the underlying theme of the evening, the primary objective of the book is to convey a compelling message on reef appreciation and conservation.

Available until March 2024, this extraordinary culinary adventure is priced at USD 450++ for adults and USD 200++ for kids 8 – 11 years, and available every Wednesday and Saturday night. Bringing together the thrill of dining in an underwater restaurant on the edge of an award-winning house reef, the delight of feasting on exquisitely prepared seafood paired with fine wines, and the joy of being immersed in an epic 3D adventure, this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity not to be missed. For more information or to book, call +960 664 4111, visit us at www.anantara.com/kihavah-maldives or email reservations.maldives@anantara.com.