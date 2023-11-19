Insider Reviews
Escape to paradise: A review of Amari Raaya Maldives
Amari Raaya Maldives resort is a true gem in the midst of the stunning Raa Atoll. From the moment I arrived at the airport, the resort’s warm hospitality and attention to detail impressed me. The seamless transfer by seaplane was an exhilarating experience, and the Manta Air lounge provided a comfortable and enjoyable waiting area with delectable snacks and drinks.
Upon reaching the resort, I was welcomed by the friendly resort team and treated to a delicious lunch at the Amaya Food Gallery, which set the tone for the culinary delights that awaited during my stay. My accommodation, the Beach Pool Villa, was a haven of luxury, offering a spacious and well-appointed retreat with the added indulgence of a private pool overlooking the pristine beach.
The variety of villa options at Amari Raaya caters to all preferences, whether guests seek proximity to the beach, breathtaking ocean views, or the magic of Maldivian sunsets. The resort leaves no stone unturned in ensuring every guest’s experience is unforgettable.
The culinary journey at Amari Raaya is an exceptional highlight of the resort. With eight diverse dining options, guests can explore a world of flavors and indulge in a gastronomic adventure. From the vibrant and flavorful street food at Amaya Food Gallery to the delightful rooftop bar Ampers&nd, offering stunning sunset views and delectable cocktails, every meal was a delight to the senses. The incorporation of Italian favorites and locally-inspired seafood dishes further added to the culinary magic.
As the sun set, the resort transformed into a vibrant hub of cultural experiences. With live music, traditional Boduberu nights, and cultural events, guests could immerse themselves in the local traditions and create lasting memories of their time in the Maldives.
Amari Raaya Maldives resort is a perfect fusion of luxury, natural beauty, and authentic experiences. Whether you seek relaxation on the beach, exploration of marine life, or the excitement of cultural festivities, the resort offers something for everyone. The attentive staff, incredible dining options, and enchanting surroundings make Amari Raaya a dream destination for any traveler looking to experience paradise in the Maldives. I can’t wait to return to this slice of heaven in the future!
In Summary
- Accommodations:
- Beach and overwater villas provide unobstructed views of the Raa Atoll waters.
- Range of options including Beach Villas, Ocean Pool Villas, and the lavish Amari Presidential Villa.
- Dining:
- Eight food and beverage outlets offer a fusion of Thai, Asian, Maldivian, and Western flavors.
- Options include the vibrant Amaya Food Gallery, romantic Ampers&nd, and private beach dinners.
- Recreation and Play:
- Dive into a variety of recreational activities, including scuba diving courses and water sports.
- Facilities like Fitness and Yoga Pavilion, Artist Zone, and Chef’s Garden cater to diverse interests.
- Services:
- 24-hour room service, tailored excursions, and family-friendly amenities like baby care and babysitting.
- Special Occasions:
- Ideal venue for weddings, events, or exclusive island takeovers, turning dreams into reality.
- Overall Atmosphere:
- A castaway experience amid 5-star luxury, combining natural beauty with unparalleled hospitality.
Amari Raaya Maldives invites guests to escape the world and celebrate life’s best moments in this tropical haven.
Featured
Stories from post-lockdown Maldives holidaymakers
In the eyes of the first guests who completed their Maldives holidays in September and October at the properties in the Crown & Champa Resorts collection, the vacations were all “excellent”, “it was paradise”, and most importantly:
Perfect stay and great anti-Covid measures.Al_mj_0, London, United Kingdom (9/28/20) – Meeru Island Resort & Spa – TripAdvisor
Maldives was among the first to reopen its borders to tourist. Also having received the Safe Travels Stamp from World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), the island nation had been receiving travellers and holidaymakers since July 15.
Guests to Crown & Champa Resorts properties had been having a wonderful time. They felt safe and enjoyed their holidays and never felt restricted by the new normal, the health and safety protocols. Check out their stories in these video testimonials.
For the romantic traveler: Learn the story of Julian and Sonja and their experience at Meeru Island Resort & Spa in September. Meeru supported them through their entire journey to make their dream wedding still come true, despite the current worldwide challenges brought by Covid-19.
For Mr & Mrs Seidner, it was: “Veligandu ist geöffnet. Ihr entlegenes Paradies”:
For Veligandu Island Resort & Spa’s Spanish guests: “Estamos en Veligandu, disfrutando mucho de nuestras vacaciones”.
For the Family traveller: The Kamissarovs had a 13-day vacation in Meeru Island Resort & Spa with their little daughter in September and had a fantastic stay despite the new normal:
Read the guest reviews
SuperMoose_NL from the Netherlands rated Komandoo Island Resort & Spa five-stars and described the island as “a safe haven”, on TripAdvisor. This seasoned traveller and seven-time repeater to the island wrote a 1,800-word review explaining the full experience from the arrival to the departure.
In short, I can honestly say that Komandoo felt like a safe haven from the pandemic. You definitely do notice that there’s a ‘new normal’, due to the preventive measures that the island have in place to ensure everyones safety, but I always felt much safer than I do at home in Europe and would not hesitate to return.SuperMoose_NL, Tripadvisor
Jennifer L. from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA wrote a heartfelt five-star Tripadvisor review on September 16:
My husband and I had an excellent and very unique experience at Veligandu amid Covid-19. We hope to come back to paradise soon! I’d like to first mention that we were impressed with the safety measures put in place throughout the resort – hand sanitising stations, staff wearing masks and social distancing measures during dining – we felt safe our entire stay. They check your temperature every morning, FYI. I say we had a unique experience because there were only a handful of couples on the resort during our 11 night stay. It felt like we had the entire island to ourselves and the service was impeccable! We will miss Naaem, Akram, Abdulla, Naail, Adam, Rifau, Alex and all the wonderful staff at Veligandu.Jennifer L, Tripadvisor
Julie Antju from Gainsborough, United Kingdom wrote on TripAdvisor after her stay in Hurawalhi Island Maldives:
A truly relaxing, five-star holiday never to be forgotten. Snorkelling and diving top class. 5.8 underwater restaurant not to be missed. Covid precautions in place far superior to any western countries. Feel safer here than the UK! Thank you for a perfect holiday.”Julie Antju, Tripadvisor
Crown & Champa Resorts has rolled out enhanced health and safety protocols across its collection of resorts.
The enhanced and expanded hygiene and safety procedures, collectively known as the Safe Holiday Experience in Paradise, include additional Covid-19 protocols and best practices that meet the recommendations set by the World Health Organisation and public health authorities in the Maldives.
After closing all of their resorts in April in the wake of the Maldives border closure, Crown & Champa Resorts has now reopened all of the resorts in its collection.
Crown & Champa Resorts, a leader in the Maldivian hospitality industry with over 40 years’ experience, operates nine resorts and a city hotel — each targeting a unique traveller with the aim of offering experiences at great quality and value in different segments.
Its diverse collection of resorts include Hurawalhi Maldives, Kudadoo Maldives Private Island by Hurawalhi, Innahura Maldives Resort, Komandoo Maldives, Veligandu Island Resort & Spa, Kuredu Resort Maldives, Vilamendhoo Island Resort & Spa, Meeru Island Resort & Spa, and one city hotel, Champa Central Hotel.
The group had earlier announced plans to open its ninth resort, Kagi Maldives Spa Island, later this year.
An Insider
First post-lockdown guest speaks: Lily Beach is ultimate safe holiday destination
Lily Beach Resort & Spa was one of the few resorts in Maldives that remained opened during a four-month lockdown imposed by the Maldivian authorities to contain the coronavirus outbreak. This allowed the resort to begin welcoming new guests right after the country reopened its borders on July 15.
A Hungarian traveler and his family were among the first guests that arrived in Lily Beach after the border reopening. Although it was his first time booking directly with the resort, it was his third visit to the island!
Having experienced both pre- and post-pandemic holiday experience offered by Lily Beach, he definitely recommends you to pack your bags and jet off to the island resort! Why?
“You will likely be safer there than you are at home. They do free PCR testing on site for guests in case you need one, so no reason to not visit,” he says.
Lily Beach Resort & Spa is offering complimentary PCR testing for its guests.
The resort will offer free testing for two adults and one child per booking, Any additional person will be charged $200.
This new offer will make it easier for guests who require Covid-19 test results for their return home.
For instance, travellers returning to the United Arab Emirates are now required to carry a negative Covid-19 PCR test result. The test must be taken a maximum of 96 hours before departure.
A 25-minute scenic seaplane journey from the Maldives main Velana International Airport takes you to a luxury resort, which has been ranked as the best all-inclusive resort in Asia and No. 11 among the top all-inclusive resorts in the world at the 2020 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards.
“You’ll love the top-quality food and the top shelf drinks all included in their package: Prosecco, Champagne, Johnny Walker Black, Russian standard, 70-80 different wines – you name it,” the Hungarian visitor explains.
“You’ll enjoy the excursion and the fact that you don’t even need to bring snorkel gear (just ask for it at the watersports centre when you get there, and before you fly home just drop it off).”
One of the most popular family resorts in Maldives, Lily Beach is making sure that your vacation to this idyllic paradise is safe, with the promise that returning here would be the best decision you will ever make.
A series of enhanced safety procedures have been implemented, in line with the guidance issued by the Maldives Health Protection Agency (HPA), and will be reviewed over the coming weeks and months.
Your temperature will be checked upon arrival and regularly during your stay.
While hand sanitisers will be available at the reception and all public areas, the team at Lily Beach will be wearing face masks for your comfort at all times.
All the villas will go undergo additional deep cleaning during guest stay, with an extra level of care taken on air conditioning filters and private swimming pools. The rooms will be cleaned only when guests are out of the villa.
Laundry, linen, and swimming pool towels will be washed at high temperature, while the laundry will be disinfected daily.
At all restaurants, à la carte service with digital menus will be available. Buffet services along with shisha service will be suspended for the safety of guests.
There will be at least two metres between each table in the restaurants. Sun loungers at the public swimming pools will also be placed with a minimum distance of two metres between them.
All public areas, including the reception, restaurants, bars, fitness centre, spa, swimming pools, will be regularly disinfected during the day.
At the gym, healthy distance will be maintained between each machine. New health and safety protocols will be followed at the spa, so that guests can still experience wellness at the resort without compromising their safety.
The five-star Lily Beach Resort is located on the 600-metre-long and 110-metre-wide island of Huvahendhoo in South Ari Atoll.
With its Platinum Plan, which includes far more than the traditional package of cocktails, premium brands, champagne and international culinary delights, Lily Beach offers luxury all-inclusive holidays at the highest level. These include excursions, which can be selected from a wide range of activities, including sunset fishing, snorkelling trips or a visit to a local island.
At your disposal are 125 luxurious villas. Add to this the Tamara Spa, Prodivers Diving School, a specialty and main restaurant featuring fine dining, three bars, a shisha lounge, Turtles Kids’ Club, and one of South Ari Atoll’s best house reefs.
Guests can also enjoy a diverse entertainment programme with live music and DJs, traditional cultural performances, fish feeding and much more.
Action
Over 70 per cent prefer lagoon over pool to swim
Maldives may be known to have some of the most spectacular swimming pools, including overwater infinity pools with breathtaking view of the lagoons. But it seems that at least three quarter of visitors still prefer to swim amongst the ’50 shades of blue’ of the lagoon.
Recently, we asked our Instagram followers @maldivesinsider if they preferred to swim in the lagoon or swimming pool. From over 20,000 respondents, an overwhelming 76 per cent said they preferred the lagoon.
Here, we look at some of the most spectacular lagoons in Maldives.
Soneva Jani
Meaning ‘wisdom’ in Sanskrit, Soneva Jani comprises 24 overwater villas and one island villa. Five islands encircle the lagoon, each one with soft white sands and covered in rich tropical vegetation. Four of the five islands remain untouched, making Soneva Jani the lowest density development in the Maldives. The overwater villas are spaced across the expansive lagoon, offering privacy and extensive views over the Maldives’ turquoise waters. Facilities include the Maldives’ first overwater Observatory, overwater Cinema Paradiso, and Zuhair’s Beach on a desert island in the lagoon.
OZEN by Atompshere at Maadhoo
OZEN by Atomosphere at Maadhoo is situated in South Male Atoll — just a short 45-minute luxury speedboat ride away from the main Velana International Airport. The perfectly North-South Island of Maadhoo, with its large pristine lagoon brimming with exotic marine life all around, offers a true Maldives island experience. A wide range of lagoon experiences on offer is enhanced by the resort’s M6m Underwater Restaurant.
Niyama Private Islands
Niyama, a very private setting for intimate, one-of-a-kind experiences. Set on a vast lagoon with twin islands, Play and Chill, Niyama Private Islands Maldives offers the ultimate luxury of choice. For those looking some lagoon action, the resort offers the chance to swim with hammerheads, coast with hawksbills, spin with dolphins. Skip over the water on a jet ski, wakeboard, catamaran or fun tube. Immerse yourself in a spectacle of the Indian Ocean.
Gili Lankanfushi
Located in the North Male Atoll, Gili Lankanfushi opened in 2000 as the original overwater resort, Soneva Gili. Set in the middle of its own lagoon, guests enjoy a barefoot existence with 360-degree views of the Indian Ocean. Gili Lankanfushi’s 45 overwater villas, including the vast and secluded Private Reserve, offer unrivalled privacy. Gili is one of the first resorts to introduce overwater hammocks that have now become so common in Maldivian lagoons.
Kandima Maldives
Kandima Maldives is much more than just a holiday. Discover the blue around Kandima Maldives. Whether you are looking for speed, excitement, relaxation, marine beauty or an opportunity to create that private version of paradise you have in your mind, Kandima is the place to be! With an incredible range of aquatic activities that you can enjoy, Kandima is your so Kool island (desti)nation!
Taj Exotica Resort & Spa
A 15-minute speedboat ride from the airport brings you to the idyllic resort surrounded by the azure waters of the Indian Ocean. Set delicately over the lagoon, this postcard-perfect getaway offers 64 sea-view villas and suites that are luxurious and lavish; yet maintain a fine balance with nature. Resort services are designed to give best lagoon experience. Within this oasis of calm set in paradise, lounge by the infinity pool or at your private beach, laze in a hammock over the blue waters and just lay below the stars at night.
Huvafen Fushi
The iconic chic boutique resort offers endless seascapes and infinite seduction. A secret haven in North Male Atoll, just 30 minutes by speedboat from the international airport. Huvanfen Fushi is a dreamscape of hidden pleasures, where every second transcends time; a sanctuary for lovers of life. The resort houses world’s first and only underwater spa.
Anantara Dhigu
At Anantara Dhigu Maldives Resort, adventures await across three islands, at sea, and below the water’s surface. Run into the surf from your beach pool villa, or jump into the lagoon from your overwater suite. Surf, dive, picnic on a deserted island. Explore the lagoon and set sail with your very own captain and find a deserted island. Anantara’s five-star resorts in the Maldives invite you to write your own chapter of adventure.
Sun Aqua Vilu Reef
Immerse yourself in a paradise island as you stay in an island with unparalleled beauty of the Maldives, with guarantee to wake up to beautiful views every day. For thrill seekers and relaxers alike, Sun Aqua Vilu Reef has collected some ideas of the favourite things to do in the Maldives. From cruises and water sports to evening entertainment and on-site sports, there is something in and around Sun Aqua Vilu Reef for everyone.
Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa
This perfect island retreat is located in the northern Haa Alifu Atoll — an exclusive all-suite resort for those who demand genuine luxury and the utmost in privacy. Set on a crescent-shaped private island, this incredible resort offers a choice of private villas or private villas with pools for its guests to unwind and enjoy a home away from home. The expansive lagoon with abundance of fish life around this resort is second to none, making it a prime location for snorkelling and scuba diving.
LUX* South Ari Atoll
Whether seeking a peaceful hideaway or active adventure, the picture-perfect island of Dhidhoofinolhu is home to LUX* South Ari Atoll, a luxury resort where your fantasy of a laid-back, desert island paradise is about to come true. At LUX* South Ari Atoll, you will discover 193 private villas, dotted at the water’s edge along two miles of powder fine beaches and perched on stilts above a crystal lagoon.
