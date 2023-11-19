Escape to paradise: A review of Amari Raaya Maldives

Maldives may be known to have some of the most spectacular swimming pools, including overwater infinity pools with breathtaking view of the lagoons. But it seems that at least three quarter of visitors still prefer to swim amongst the ’50 shades of blue’ of the lagoon.

Recently, we asked our Instagram followers @maldivesinsider if they preferred to swim in the lagoon or swimming pool. From over 20,000 respondents, an overwhelming 76 per cent said they preferred the lagoon.

Here, we look at some of the most spectacular lagoons in Maldives.

Soneva Jani

Meaning ‘wisdom’ in Sanskrit, Soneva Jani comprises 24 overwater villas and one island villa. Five islands encircle the lagoon, each one with soft white sands and covered in rich tropical vegetation. Four of the five islands remain untouched, making Soneva Jani the lowest density development in the Maldives. The overwater villas are spaced across the expansive lagoon, offering privacy and extensive views over the Maldives’ turquoise waters. Facilities include the Maldives’ first overwater Observatory, overwater Cinema Paradiso, and Zuhair’s Beach on a desert island in the lagoon.

Soneva Jani. PHOTO/ SONEVA

OZEN by Atompshere at Maadhoo

OZEN by Atomosphere at Maadhoo is situated in South Male Atoll — just a short 45-minute luxury speedboat ride away from the main Velana International Airport. The perfectly North-South Island of Maadhoo, with its large pristine lagoon brimming with exotic marine life all around, offers a true Maldives island experience. A wide range of lagoon experiences on offer is enhanced by the resort’s M6m Underwater Restaurant.

OZEN by Atmosphere at Maadhoo. PHOTO/ ATMOSPHERE HOTELS & RESORTS

Niyama Private Islands

Niyama, a very private setting for intimate, one-of-a-kind experiences. Set on a vast lagoon with twin islands, Play and Chill, Niyama Private Islands Maldives offers the ultimate luxury of choice. For those looking some lagoon action, the resort offers the chance to swim with hammerheads, coast with hawksbills, spin with dolphins. Skip over the water on a jet ski, wakeboard, catamaran or fun tube. Immerse yourself in a spectacle of the Indian Ocean.

Niyama Private Islands Maldives. PHOTO/ ANANTARA HOTELS & RESORTS

Gili Lankanfushi

Located in the North Male Atoll, Gili Lankanfushi opened in 2000 as the original overwater resort, Soneva Gili. Set in the middle of its own lagoon, guests enjoy a barefoot existence with 360-degree views of the Indian Ocean. Gili Lankanfushi’s 45 overwater villas, including the vast and secluded Private Reserve, offer unrivalled privacy. Gili is one of the first resorts to introduce overwater hammocks that have now become so common in Maldivian lagoons.

Gili Lankanfushi. PHOTO/ GILI LANKANFUSHI

Kandima Maldives

Kandima Maldives is much more than just a holiday. Discover the blue around Kandima Maldives. Whether you are looking for speed, excitement, relaxation, marine beauty or an opportunity to create that private version of paradise you have in your mind, Kandima is the place to be! With an incredible range of aquatic activities that you can enjoy, Kandima is your so Kool island (desti)nation!

The Beach Club at Kandima Maldives. PHOTO/ KANDIMA

Taj Exotica Resort & Spa

A 15-minute speedboat ride from the airport brings you to the idyllic resort surrounded by the azure waters of the Indian Ocean. Set delicately over the lagoon, this postcard-perfect getaway offers 64 sea-view villas and suites that are luxurious and lavish; yet maintain a fine balance with nature. Resort services are designed to give best lagoon experience. Within this oasis of calm set in paradise, lounge by the infinity pool or at your private beach, laze in a hammock over the blue waters and just lay below the stars at night.

Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, Maldives. PHOTO/ TAJ HOTELS

Huvafen Fushi

The iconic chic boutique resort offers endless seascapes and infinite seduction. A secret haven in North Male Atoll, just 30 minutes by speedboat from the international airport. Huvanfen Fushi is a dreamscape of hidden pleasures, where every second transcends time; a sanctuary for lovers of life. The resort houses world’s first and only underwater spa.

Huvafen Fushi. PHOTO/ UNIVERSAL RESORTS

Anantara Dhigu

At Anantara Dhigu Maldives Resort, adventures await across three islands, at sea, and below the water’s surface. Run into the surf from your beach pool villa, or jump into the lagoon from your overwater suite. Surf, dive, picnic on a deserted island. Explore the lagoon and set sail with your very own captain and find a deserted island. Anantara’s five-star resorts in the Maldives invite you to write your own chapter of adventure.

Anantara Dhigu Maldives Resort. PHOTO/ ANANTARA

Sun Aqua Vilu Reef

Immerse yourself in a paradise island as you stay in an island with unparalleled beauty of the Maldives, with guarantee to wake up to beautiful views every day. For thrill seekers and relaxers alike, Sun Aqua Vilu Reef has collected some ideas of the favourite things to do in the Maldives. From cruises and water sports to evening entertainment and on-site sports, there is something in and around Sun Aqua Vilu Reef for everyone.

Sun Aqua Vilu Reef. PHOTO/ THE SUN SIYAM RESORTS

Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa

This perfect island retreat is located in the northern Haa Alifu Atoll — an exclusive all-suite resort for those who demand genuine luxury and the utmost in privacy. Set on a crescent-shaped private island, this incredible resort offers a choice of private villas or private villas with pools for its guests to unwind and enjoy a home away from home. The expansive lagoon with abundance of fish life around this resort is second to none, making it a prime location for snorkelling and scuba diving.

Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa. PHOTO/ LILY HOTELS

LUX* South Ari Atoll

Whether seeking a peaceful hideaway or active adventure, the picture-perfect island of Dhidhoofinolhu is home to LUX* South Ari Atoll, a luxury resort where your fantasy of a laid-back, desert island paradise is about to come true. At LUX* South Ari Atoll, you will discover 193 private villas, dotted at the water’s edge along two miles of powder fine beaches and perched on stilts above a crystal lagoon.