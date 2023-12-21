Awards
Amari Raaya Maldives celebrates dual victory at LLM Readers’ Travel Awards 2023
Amari Raaya Maldives has announced its outstanding achievement in clinching two prestigious awards at the esteemed LLM Readers’ Travel Awards 2023. The luxury resort, nestled in the pristine Raa Atoll of the Maldives, emerged victorious in the categories of “Best Beach/Coastal Hotel” and “Best Hotel for Romance.”
The Maldives stands as one of the world’s most romantic destinations, and Amari Raaya Maldives epitomises a romantic paradise, offering an idyllic escape for couples seeking to transcend the ordinary and reconnect. From the moment of arrival, the resort’s natural beauty, luxurious accommodations, attentive service, and a plethora of romantic experiences capture the hearts of couples. Whether it’s a private candlelit dinner on the beach, a serene couples’ spa treatment at the resort’s maai spa, a romantic sunset cruise, or simply strolling hand-in-hand along the picture-perfect white sandy beaches, Amari Raaya Maldives curates moments that etch everlasting memories for couples, fostering intimacy and connection amidst breathtaking surroundings. Additionally, the resort’s expansive island provides ample seclusion and acres of beachfront for intimate weddings and private moments.
The LLM Readers’ Travel Awards, now in its sixth illustrious year, stands as a beacon in recognising excellence across the global travel industry. Showcasing the finest hotels, top-tier airlines, cruise lines, exotic destinations, and exceptional tour operators, the awards celebrate a realm of unparalleled luxury and hospitality.
Amari Raaya Maldives distinguishes itself as a haven for travellers seeking a unique and immersive experience in the Maldives. With its sprawling island, the resort offers an array of activities both on and off the crystal-clear waters, catering to couples, families, and friends alike.
A recent addition to the resort’s repertoire is the unveiling of the extraordinary private yacht, Raaya. Spanning 20.98 meters and designed to accommodate up to 20 guests across four lavishly appointed cabins, Raaya promises an unparalleled castaway paradise experience. This luxury yacht embodies opulence, offering an exquisite blend of comfort, style, and sophistication on the open seas.
“Winning in not just one, but two categories at the LLM Readers’ Travel Awards is a testament to our commitment to delivering unparalleled experiences for our guests,” remarked Rainer Steinhilber, General Manager at Amari Raaya Maldives. “The introduction of Raaya, our luxury yacht, adds a new dimension to the exceptional offerings we provide. We are delighted to be recognised for our dedication to creating unforgettable memories in the heart of the Maldives.”
Kuda Villingili Maldives recognised as Best Honeymoon Hotel 2023 by The White Awards
Kuda Villingili Maldives achieved the prestigious distinction of being named The Best Honeymoon Hotel 2023 by White Awards. This recognition, bestowed after several rounds of an independent vetting process and careful consideration by wedding industry experts, highlights the exceptional quality of service, ambiance, and overall experience that the resort provides for couples embarking on this special chapter of their lives.
Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives vividly depicts an idyllic tropical retreat nestled amid the turquoise waters of the North Malé Atoll. Its promise of a perfect island getaway for creating treasured memories is complemented by the highest service standards, spacious beach and water villas, and a unique culinary experience with seven different restaurants offering 11 distinctive cuisines. The resort’s convenient location, just a 30-minute speedboat ride from Male’, adds to its allure.
Kuda Villingili goes beyond offering a honeymoon haven by providing comprehensive wedding packages for couples seeking to exchange vows against the breathtaking backdrop of the azure ocean. The resort not only facilitates the ceremony but also offers a private sunset cruise, floating breakfast, romantic beach dinners, and relaxation treatments, allowing couples to celebrate their union amidst serene surroundings.
Moreover, Kuda Villingili ensures that romantic dining experiences are elevated with various options including romantic beach dinners, private barbecues, cinema under-the-stars, sunken dinners and wine library dinners, each carefully designed to create unforgettable moments. Skilled chefs craft delectable dishes, adding a touch of culinary excellence to complement the romantic ambiance. These thoughtful offerings truly enhance the overall experience, providing couples with a magical and unforgettable start to their journey together.
Deepa Manuel, General Manager, Kuda Villingili Resort, commented: “We are honoured to receive this high score from the top international professionals of the wedding industry. This award is a recognition of the constant efforts, dedication, and passion of our team to provide high standards of services for honeymoon couples as well as unique opportunities for the perfect romantic escape at Kuda Villingili.”
Being recognised as The Best Honeymoon Hotel by the White Awards further solidifies Kuda Villingili Maldives as a hospitality leader in the Maldives. This accolade reflects the resort’s commitment to excellence in providing an unparalleled honeymoon experience, combining luxurious accommodations, exceptional service, and a stunning natural setting.
White Awards is an international Award in the field of the wedding industry that is given to the professionals connected with the wedding business, whose daily work brings unsurpassed results. The White Awards has been and remains independent: The Jury invites authoritative foreign and Russian experts, whose opinion is rightfully objective and unbiased.
For further details and booking information, visit www.kudavillingili.com
Six Senses Laamu celebrates winning multiple awards for sustainability and community engagement
Six Senses Laamu has announced that it has been honored with several prestigious awards, acknowledging its steadfast commitment to sustainability, environmental conservation, and community engagement.
In the past month, Six Senses Laamu has been honored to win the following distinguished awards:
Aspire Sustainability Initiative of the Year
The “Sustainability Initiative of the Year” award by luxury travel trade magazine Aspire celebrates remarkable achievements in the high-end travel sector and recognizes the groundbreaking sustainability efforts by Six Senses Laamu. This accolade showcases the resort’s responsible approach to marine conservation with its newly established marine science research and education center, the SHELL (Sea Hub of Environmental Learning in Laamu). The SHELL is also home to the Maldives Underwater Initiative’s 10 marine biologists, from four organizations, fostering an environment of collaboration, innovation, and education.
Maldives Ministry of Tourism Awards
The resort has also been honored with two awards from the Maldives Ministry of Tourism, the “Community Engagement Award” and the “Environmental Sustainability Award”. These awards acknowledge the significant impact Six Senses Laamu has made in engaging with local communities and fostering sustainable relationships that benefit both the environment and the people of the Laamu Atoll. Some of these initiatives include the provision of fresh water by installing water filters at community hubs, the co-design and collaboration of sustainable development projects with community groups, and the engagement of students through the delivery of education programs throughout Laamu Atoll.
Skål Sustainable Tourism Award in the Marine and Coastal Category
Six Senses Laamu’s efforts and dedication to sustainable practices and ecosystem protection have earned them the esteemed “Skål Sustainable Tourism Award” in the Marine and Coastal category. Founded in 1934, Skål International is one of the world’s largest international networks of tourism professionals and an Affiliated Member of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), whose mission is to promote reliable, sustainable, and universally accessible tourism. This award demonstrates the resort’s dedication to safeguarding the delicate ecosystems of the Maldives and the holistic engagement of local and global communities through research and education.
Lawrence Menz, Director of Sustainability and Conservation at Six Senses Laamu, stated, “These awards are a testament to the hard work, dedication, and innovation of our team and partners, who continually empower and build the capacity of our local communities, and promote tourism that is both sustainable and responsible.’’
Marteyne van Well, Regional General Manager, Six Senses Maldives, said, “We are tremendously proud of the recognition we have received for our sustainability initiatives and community engagement efforts. We believe that responsible tourism is the only way forward, and we will continue to be at the forefront of initiatives that protect our environment, engage with local communities, and provide an exceptional guest experience.”
Six Senses Laamu is known for its deep-rooted commitment to sustainability and marine conservation to preserve the breathtaking beauty and biodiversity of the Laamu Atoll. These recent accolades serve as motivation to elevate these initiatives further.
Hideaway Beach Resort secures major victories at Haute Grandeur Awards 2023
Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa, Maldives has once again affirmed its position as a beacon of luxury in the hospitality industry by winning the prestigious Haute Grandeur Award for 2023 for:
- Best Hideaway Resort (Global),
- Best Family Resort (Indian Ocean),
- Best Pool Villa Resort (Indian Ocean)
- Best Family Villa (Indian Ocean) – Sultan Beach Residence with Sunset Pool
These esteemed accolades recognise the unparalleled excellence and commitment to delivering exceptional guest experiences that the resort constantly demonstrates.
This year, one of the most special titles to be awarded to Hideaway includes the ‘Best Hideaway Resort – Global’ title. The unique positioning of the island, in the Haa Alifu Atoll (north of Maldives) leaves the island untouched, undisturbed, and disconnected from the rest of the world, in the best possible ways. The privacy, the quiet serenity, and the remarkably untouched waters and beaches add a certain attraction in addition to the lush, thick vegetation of the island. The flora and Fauna of the island are worth noting for any guest who visits the island.
Hideaway is famously known as a top-notch family resort. As one of the largest, most spacious resorts in the Maldives, with a relatively less number of villas, guests often feel as if they are on a private island experience whilst in the space at their villa. As such, couples can stay as private and uninterrupted as they want, and families can still enjoy their boisterous, exciting family getaway – there is tons of space for everyone. It the ideal destination for families as it is a resort that offers an exceptional kids’ club, and multiple arrays of family-friendly activities for children of all ages. Hideaway has always been on top of its game in offering innovative, unique experiences for its guests, making it an exciting playground of fun all-day round for all its guests.
As a winner of the Best Pool Villa category, Hideaway shines as one that offers private pools, and a common pool to all its guests. Out of 12 beautiful categories of villas and residences, only the entry-level category does not have a private pool – but even for this, guests can use a family pool out by Meeru Bar, and couples can enjoy their pool time at the Infinity pool at Sunset Pool Café.
The Signature Collection at Hideaway is a set of nine exclusive, super luxury and spacious villas that came into being just a mere few years ago, and since then, has been paving the way for innovative, luxurious, and comfortable stays in the Maldives. The accommodations within the Signature Collection are a true embodiment of luxury and sophistication. Each villa is meticulously designed to harmonise with the stunning natural surroundings of the Maldives while offering the highest level of comfort and indulgence. From private infinity pools to breathtaking ocean views, every detail is thoughtfully crafted to create an unforgettable retreat.
It is no surprise that the Sultan Beach Residence of the Signature Collection won the Best Pool Villa resort in Indian Ocean. Designed in true form with nods at the traditional Maldivian Royalty, unique personalised services including personal butler services 24/7, Anytime-Anything-Anywhere service, a senior private guide (Mr. Moodhu) for water excursions and provided with luxury amenities. Every guest staying at any of these residences is made to feel like a Sultan or Sultana.
Complementing the opulent accommodations, the restaurants at the Signature Collection elevate dining to an art form. Culinary delights inspired by both local flavours and international cuisine take guests on a gastronomic journey. With world-class chefs curating exceptional menus, dining becomes an immersive experience, harmonising delectable flavours with the captivating ambiance of the Maldives. But this applies to the entire Hideaway resort. The multicultural buffet restaurants, a la carte options, and exquisite bars, the options are limitless.
Speaking about this new addition, Christophe Adam, the General Manager of Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa, said: “We are immensely proud and honoured to receive these prestigious Haute Grandeur Awards. They not only validate our commitment to excellence in luxury hospitality but also reflect the unique experiences we offer at Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa. Winning the Best Hideaway Resort – Global award is particularly special to us. It underscores our dedication to providing a sanctuary where guests can immerse themselves in the serene beauty of the Maldives, away from the bustle of the world.”
“Our focus has always been on creating a space where families can make lasting memories and where every guest feels like royalty. These awards are a tribute to our team’s relentless pursuit of perfection and our commitment to ensuring that every moment at Hideaway is an unforgettable experience.”
The Haute Grandeur Awards are globally renowned for celebrating the crème de la crème of luxury hospitality establishments that exhibit unrivalled levels of service, innovation, and overall guest satisfaction. The accolade serves as a testament to the resorts dedication to exceeding expectations, redefining opulence, and providing an unforgettable retreat in the heart of the Maldives.
For more information on the resort, click here.
