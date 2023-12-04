THE OZEN COLLECTION welcomes new General Managers: Elisabeth Alleyne at OZEN LIFE MAADHOO and Monica Coppetta at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI

Crossroads Maldives has announced the appointment of Mr. Frederic Lebegue as the General Manager of Hard Rock Hotel Maldives. With a distinguished career spanning over four decades, Mr. Lebegue brings a wealth of experience and an impressive track record of success in the dynamic realm of the hospitality industry.

Hailing from France, Mr. Lebegue is renowned for his value-driven leadership approach, and his ability to foster development within diverse multicultural teams. His illustrious career includes pivotal leadership roles at esteemed properties such as Paradis Beachcomber Golf Resort & Spa, Dinarobin Beachcomber Golf Resort & Spa, and Harmonie Golf & Beach Estate in Mauritius, as Cluster General Manager, Hilton Fiji Beach Resort & Spa Fiji Islands, Double Tree by Hilton Fiji, Sonaisali Island as Cluster General Manager, and Hilton Cabo Verde Sal Resort, and Conrad Bali in Indonesia, as General Manager.

His invaluable expertise has also significantly contributed to the Maldives tourism industry, notably during his tenure as General Manager at Waldorf Astoria Maldives (JA Manafaru Maldives), and as the Director of Operations at Conrad Maldives, Rangali Island. Mr. Lebegue’s ability to orchestrate high-performing teams that resonate with the unique rhythm of Hard Rock culture and the wealth of Maldives’ experience he brings as a seasoned senior hospitality professional are truly remarkable.

Mr. Lebegue has consistently demonstrated his expertise in driving commercial, financial, and sustainable performance. His accomplishments extend beyond the conventional notes, encompassing successful tenures at renowned properties, large-scale renovation projects, innovative team development strategies, and the implementation of resonant corporate social responsibility programs. Beyond the spotlight of his professional accolades, Mr. Lebegue is not just a maestro in the hospitality industry; he is a dedicated advocate for community initiatives. As a board member actively engaged with various foundations supporting education and sustainability goals, he sets a standard that perfectly harmonizes with the ethos of the Hard Rock brand as well as one of the core pillars of sustainability goals for the brand – Save the Planet.

“We are turning up the volume of excitement as Mr. Lebegue joins us at Hard Rock Hotel Maldives. His extensive experience, strategic vision, and unwavering commitment to excellence will be the driving force behind the continued success and growth of our Hard Rock Hotel Maldives,” stated Mr. Michael Marshall, Chief Executive Officer, and Graham Kiy, Area Vice President Hotel Operations EMEA – Hard Rock International. “We eagerly anticipate the positive impact of this much-anticipated addition to our leadership team.”

Hard Rock Hotel Maldives is gearing up for a new era of excellence under Mr. Lebegue’s guidance, where his passion for the industry will be the main riff in delivering unparalleled guest experiences. This appointment marks a key chord in the brand’s commitment to providing a rockin’ stay in the heart of the Maldives.