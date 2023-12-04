Insiders
THE OZEN COLLECTION welcomes new General Managers: Elisabeth Alleyne at OZEN LIFE MAADHOO and Monica Coppetta at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI
Elisabeth Alleyne and Monica Coppetta, join as the General Managers at OZEN LIFE MAADHOO and OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI, respectively, continuing with the progressive brand’s tradition of women leading the resorts.
THE OZEN COLLECTION, an exceptional hospitality brand by Atmosphere Core, is thrilled to announce the appointment of two new General Managers: Elisabeth Alleyne at OZEN LIFE MAADHOO, effective from October 2023, and Monica Coppetta at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI, effective from November 2023. In their new roles, these two veteran leaders will continue to build upon the strong brand foundation of REFINED ELEGANCE, positioning their respective resorts as the destination of choice for sophisticated global travelers.
Elisabeth Alleyne, a Swedish-Barbadian National, brings over two decades of diverse hospitality experience across Europe, the Caribbean, and in leading luxury cruise liners. A passionate leader, Elisabeth is adept at running smooth operations, regardless of the size of the property. She will play a pivotal role as the General Manager of OZEN LIFE MAADHOO, and says, “My leadership style involves inspiring colleagues with creativity, innovation, and dedication, ensuring opportunities for skill building, internal promotions, and professional development. I will always be hands-on and visible in operations, making sure our guests have an unforgettable visit.”
Italian hotelier Monica Coppetta possesses a strong business acumen, a drive for results, and the ability to articulate luxury, having worked in global boutique and luxury environments for over two decades. With a proven track record in delivering results, whether from the perspective of profit, process, or people, Monica is a perfect fit for the role of General Manager at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI. She states, “I like to connect emotionally with my team, inspiring them to bring their best every day. Creating an inclusive work environment is very important to me, one where women – and all colleagues – are heard, cared for, and have equal opportunities.”
From the very beginning, influential female leaders have shaped the brand. Women are integral to the workforce at THE OZEN COLLECTION, and both properties have always had women General Managers. This appointment further adds to the stellar female senior leadership already in place at Atmosphere Core.
“We have a strong commitment to diversity and inclusion across the company’s portfolio of three brands and eight resorts. And I am delighted to welcome the two talented and dedicated hoteliers, Elisabeth Alleyne and Monica Coppetta to our team.” says Ashwin Handa, the Senior Vice President of Operations at Atmosphere Core.
Crossroads Maldives appoints Frederic Lebegue as General Manager of Hard Rock Hotel Maldives
Crossroads Maldives has announced the appointment of Mr. Frederic Lebegue as the General Manager of Hard Rock Hotel Maldives. With a distinguished career spanning over four decades, Mr. Lebegue brings a wealth of experience and an impressive track record of success in the dynamic realm of the hospitality industry.
Hailing from France, Mr. Lebegue is renowned for his value-driven leadership approach, and his ability to foster development within diverse multicultural teams. His illustrious career includes pivotal leadership roles at esteemed properties such as Paradis Beachcomber Golf Resort & Spa, Dinarobin Beachcomber Golf Resort & Spa, and Harmonie Golf & Beach Estate in Mauritius, as Cluster General Manager, Hilton Fiji Beach Resort & Spa Fiji Islands, Double Tree by Hilton Fiji, Sonaisali Island as Cluster General Manager, and Hilton Cabo Verde Sal Resort, and Conrad Bali in Indonesia, as General Manager.
His invaluable expertise has also significantly contributed to the Maldives tourism industry, notably during his tenure as General Manager at Waldorf Astoria Maldives (JA Manafaru Maldives), and as the Director of Operations at Conrad Maldives, Rangali Island. Mr. Lebegue’s ability to orchestrate high-performing teams that resonate with the unique rhythm of Hard Rock culture and the wealth of Maldives’ experience he brings as a seasoned senior hospitality professional are truly remarkable.
Mr. Lebegue has consistently demonstrated his expertise in driving commercial, financial, and sustainable performance. His accomplishments extend beyond the conventional notes, encompassing successful tenures at renowned properties, large-scale renovation projects, innovative team development strategies, and the implementation of resonant corporate social responsibility programs. Beyond the spotlight of his professional accolades, Mr. Lebegue is not just a maestro in the hospitality industry; he is a dedicated advocate for community initiatives. As a board member actively engaged with various foundations supporting education and sustainability goals, he sets a standard that perfectly harmonizes with the ethos of the Hard Rock brand as well as one of the core pillars of sustainability goals for the brand – Save the Planet.
“We are turning up the volume of excitement as Mr. Lebegue joins us at Hard Rock Hotel Maldives. His extensive experience, strategic vision, and unwavering commitment to excellence will be the driving force behind the continued success and growth of our Hard Rock Hotel Maldives,” stated Mr. Michael Marshall, Chief Executive Officer, and Graham Kiy, Area Vice President Hotel Operations EMEA – Hard Rock International. “We eagerly anticipate the positive impact of this much-anticipated addition to our leadership team.”
Hard Rock Hotel Maldives is gearing up for a new era of excellence under Mr. Lebegue’s guidance, where his passion for the industry will be the main riff in delivering unparalleled guest experiences. This appointment marks a key chord in the brand’s commitment to providing a rockin’ stay in the heart of the Maldives.
Rashid Ahmadzada appointed as Executive Sous Chef at Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa
Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa has announced the appointment of Rashid Ahmadzada as the new Executive Sous Chef. With an impressive fifteen years of culinary expertise, Rashid brings a wealth of experience and a passion for creating exceptional dishes that reflect culinary excellence.
Before joining, Rashid served as Chef De Cuisine at JW Marriott Absheron in Azerbaijan and held various positions in well-established properties across Kazakhstan and Montenegro, consistently delivering outstanding service throughout his career. He is also known for his leadership in the kitchen, embracing his culinary team to achieve collective goals as a team. He is committed to continuously improving through active participation in various training programs and exposures. His dedication to culinary arts aligns seamlessly with Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa’s promises to provide unparalleled dining experiences with Back to Basic twist boasting across seven dining outlets, In Villa Dining, the curated Destination Dining, as well as banquet and catering.
Beyond the kitchen, Rashid enjoys playing chess, curling himself in good books, and maintaining his fitness through regular exercise. Despite being away from his family, he is excited to embark on this new chapter in the Maldives, captivated by the beauty of the beach and its sunny weather.
Rashid Ahmadzada will be working alongside Executive Chef Riccardo Pinna, and both chefs are enthusiastic about elevating the culinary offerings at Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa. Together, they aim to bring innovative and delectable dining experiences to guests, making the resort the preferred destination for not only the beauty of its island but also its culinary excellence.
Simon Joublanc takes the helm as Executive Chef at Baglioni Maldives
Baglioni Maldives Luxury has announced the appointment of Simon Joublanc as its new Executive Chef. With a culinary career spanning over two decades and a diverse portfolio that includes renowned establishments such as Gordon Ramsay’s Michelin-Starred restaurants, Hilton, Marriott, InterContinental, and Six Senses, Joublanc brings a wealth of experience and innovation to his new role.
Originally hailing from France, Joublanc discovered his passion for the culinary arts early on. His journey began with formal education in Hospitality Administration and Management at the prestigious Culinary Institute of America, setting the stage for a remarkable career trajectory.
Joublanc’s dedication to his craft became evident during his tenure as Sous Chef at Gordon Ramsay’s esteemed establishments, where he honed his skills and developed a keen understanding of the finer aspects of culinary excellence. His culinary journey has taken him across continents, leaving an indelible mark on some of the world’s most renowned luxury hospitality brands.
In his new role as Executive Chef at Baglioni Maldives, Joublanc will spearhead menu designs and introduce innovative concepts aimed at elevating the overall guest experience. His responsibilities extend to providing strategic direction for all culinary operations within the resort, ensuring a seamless fusion of flavors that resonate with the resort’s commitment to luxury and excellence.
Known for fostering high-performance teams and a commitment to unique food presentation, Joublanc brings a distinctive touch to every culinary endeavor. His previous role as Executive Chef at Six Senses in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia showcased his ability to seamlessly integrate local flavors with international culinary trends, creating a harmonious culinary experience for guests.
Baglioni Maldives is poised to benefit significantly from Joublanc’s culinary expertise, as the resort continues to position itself as a premier destination for luxury, relaxation, and gastronomic indulgence. Guests can anticipate an array of meticulously crafted dishes that reflect Joublanc’s dedication to culinary innovation and excellence.
The appointment of Simon Joublanc reflects Baglioni Maldives’ commitment to providing guests with an unparalleled dining experience, reaffirming its status as a top-tier luxury destination in the Maldives.
