Celebration
Fifty years of Furanafushi: a story of authentic Maldivian hospitality with Sheraton Maldives
Once a secluded, undiscovered, and rather uninhabited destination in the Indian Ocean, the Maldives has since grown into a hub of world-class hospitality, home to authentic displays of culture and some of the industry’s most innovative eco-conscious solutions.
As Furanafushi Island, where Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa is located, celebrates 50 years, we’re paying tribute to the dramatic transformation of the country’s tourism landscape and the ways in which it continues to support both the preservation of the natural elements and the growth of the local community.
The milestone occasion is a reminder of the hospitality industry’s potential to redefine how consumers travel, stay, and experience throughout their journeys. Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa is marking the Island’s Golden Jubilee by looking back at where it all began, using key learnings to lay the groundwork for the next 50 years of Furanafushi.
Reflecting on the Evolution of the Island
The Maldivian archipelago was first introduced to the world as a travel hotspot in the early 1970s, at which point it had almost no tourism infrastructure and hardly any investment into it as a destination. Today, the Maldives, which is comprised of almost 1,200 tiny, pristine islands, has become synonymous with barefoot luxury, secluded retreats, and breathtaking scenery.
Furanafushi itself holds a storied history, initially serving as a picnic destination for residents of Malé before being transformed into a resort. It later became known as Australia Island and was widely marketed under the tagline, ‘Found! A Lost Paradise’.
In December 1973, the island welcomed the 56-key Sheraton Maldives, originally named Furana, as the fifth resort in the entire Maldivian archipelago. Underscoring the destination’s early commitment to enhancing the stay experience, clocks were regularly kept an hour early in Furana to give guests more time than they expected.
In April 1976, the island resort moved under the management of Wayne Reid, one of Australia’s best-known sports administrators, in a five-year lease that served as a catalyst for an influx of investment and expansion.
The early days of Furanafushi and Sheraton Maldives Resort & Spa are a testament to the growth of the island and its ongoing influence on the appeal of the Maldives as a bucket list travel destination. As the resort evolves with the industry, it maintains its heritage and remains dedicated to preserving both its own history and the history of its surroundings.
Recognising Our Role
As a leader in local, regional, and global hospitality, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa has a responsibility to support the community it operates in, positively impacting island life and consciously developing solutions that preserve the island’s natural elements.
To foster meaningful connections within the local community, we consistently extend invitations to schools, providing students with valuable insights into the dynamic world of the hospitality industry. This initiative not only aligns with their career aspirations but also serves as a platform to introduce them to our commitment to sustainability. During the beautiful celebration of Ramadan, we extend invitations to organizations such as the Fiyavathi Orphanage in Hulhumale, fostering a sense of community and shared joy.
In an effort to protect the resort’s natural surroundings and the island it calls home, we have also implemented several sustainable initiatives. Our famous Adopt A Coral program, encouraging our guests to get involved in the art of coral preservation. Over 6,000 coral fragments from 15 different coral species rescued from Gulhi Falhu, have been given a second chance to thrive and have been transplanted on coral pyramids at the resort. The resort is also committed to reducing plastic waste via its innovative water bottling plant initiative. The hotel’s water bottling facility uses cutting-edge reverse osmosis technology to purify seawater, eliminating the need for water transportation from the mainland.
For the last 50 years, Furanafushi has been a home to Maldivian residents and wildlife, and has also served as a temporary sanctuary for visitors from around the world who choose to find rest on its pristine shores. At Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa, we remain committed to fostering that historic sense of peace and belonging as we evolve our offerings to meet the changing needs of the surrounding community and the diversifying expectations of guests.
Staying Ahead of the Hospitality Curve
Around the world, the hospitality sector has recognized an ever-growing need to align with global consciousness around environmental responsibility. Next-gen travelers are increasingly mindful of the environmental impact of their travel choices, inspiring hotels and resorts to adopt sustainable practices that mitigate their carbon footprint and promote ecological rehabilitation.
Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa remains ahead of the hospitality curve in terms of sustainability initiatives, leveraging its synergetic relationship with the natural surroundings to educate guests and elevate its eco-conscious offerings. The resort embraces modern technology to contribute to its efforts, including using AI-powered cameras to identify areas of food waste disposal, innovative Air Conditioning Systems that automatically adapt room temperatures to reduce energy consumption, and gardens that produce vegetables and herbs, as well as watermelon and cucumber crops.
As the bridge between technology and sustainability strengthens, we continue to drive forward-thinking solutions that will pioneer green tourism around the world, with plans to implement a biogas plant to transform food waste into gas for kitchen stoves and a vibrant chicken farm to produce organic eggs and meat on-site.
By using technology to advance sustainability, Sheraton Maldives is shaping a world where environmental awareness is naturally integrated into our daily lives, championing the preservation of the natural island as we look forward to its brighter, greener future.
A Look at the Next 50 Years
Throughout its 50 years, Furanafushi has seen pioneers, people, and policies shape its attraction on the global stage, its position among neighboring islands, and its impact on the local community. In the next 50 years, the same will remain – and it is up to us to actively participate in the protection, preservation, and promotion of the island.
To honor the history of Furanafushi, and to highlight the culture of the residents, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa stands as a beacon of authentic Maldivian hospitality, inviting guests and residents alike to join its journey of tropical transformation as it seeks to maintain its original beauty while cultivating new ways of discovering true paradise.
Celebration
Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu celebrates 25 years of barefoot luxury
In a celebration of a quarter-century of tranquility, Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu marked its 25th anniversary with a grand event. The milestone was honored with a spectacular gala dinner and a lively party at the resort, attended by esteemed owners, industry partners, government officials, and members of the media.
Since its opening in 1998, Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu has been a haven for those seeking an intimate escape amidst nature. The resort boasts 98 villas, each carefully designed to blend rustic charm with contemporary luxury. Outdoor garden bathrooms, king-size beds, sunken baths, private terraces, and freshwater splash pools characterize the exclusive accommodations that have drawn guests to this tropical paradise.
The allure of Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu extends beyond its well-appointed villas. The island is famed for its breathtaking sunset beach and a vast turquoise lagoon teeming with marine life, offering guests unparalleled snorkeling and diving experiences in a pristine environment.
What sets Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu apart is its commitment to personalized service, resulting in an impressive rate of repeat visits. Some guests have returned over 10 or 15 times, a testament to the resort’s ability to create lasting memories. Equally noteworthy is a dedicated group of staff members who have been part of the resort’s journey since its inception.
The resort promises happiness from the moment guests embark on a 30-minute seaplane journey from Malé International Airport. The aerial view reveals the UNESCO biosphere reserve surrounding the island, showcasing diverse marine life and coral reefs.
Coco Palm Resort, deeply connected to its island home, epitomizes the Maldives as a nurturing, charming, and inspiring destination. The fusion of rustic aesthetics and luxurious comforts defines the resort’s style, providing guests with an opportunity to disconnect from everyday stresses and immerse themselves in what the resort terms “barefoot luxury.”
“I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the remarkable project team whose dedication and expertise turned Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu into a reality 25 years ago. The success of our resort is a testament to the unwavering commitment of the entire team and the invaluable support of our partners, travel agents, and collaborators who have been instrumental in our journey. Your collective efforts have transformed Coco Palm into a symbol of barefoot luxury and tranquility in the Maldives. Thank you for 25 years of shared dedication and achievement.” said Shabeer Ahmed, Chairman of Coco Palm, Dhuni Kolhu.
As Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu celebrates its 25th anniversary, it stands as a testament to a quarter-century of providing guests with serene experiences in the Maldives. The resort’s unwavering commitment to excellence, personalized service, and environmental preservation ensures that it will continue to be a sanctuary for barefoot luxury for years to come. Here’s to 25 years of creating cherished memories at Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu.
Celebration
Embrace Glitz & Glam at SO/ Maldives: The epitome of sophisticated festivities
The holiday season is set to shimmer and shine as SO/ Maldives, the epitome of style and luxury, welcomes guests to an unparalleled celebration of glitz and glamour. Nestled within the captivating Emboodhoo Lagoon, this avant-garde resort invites the style set for an unforgettable festive experience in the Indian Ocean.
Castaway Meets Runway
SO/ Maldives, known for its collaboration with world-renowned artists and fashion designers, is poised to transform into a sartorial wonderland this festive season. A fusion of castaway allure and runway sophistication awaits guests, promising an experience unlike any other in the Maldives.
Countdown to Unrivaled Celebrations
Commencing on the 23rd of December, the festivities kick off with a lineup of family-friendly experiences, including arts and crafts, games, and storytelling at The Nest Kids Club. The resort comes alive with the official Glow & Glamour Festive Lighting at The Citronelle Club Beach, setting the stage for a dazzling holiday season. For a stylish introduction to the party season, guests can enjoy a luminous dining experience at Lazuli Beach Club.
Christmas Extravaganza
Christmas Eve boasts a day filled with festive activities culminating in a beachside gathering with bubbles at sunset. Guests can indulge in a seafood feast at The Citronelle Club or savor a special set dinner at Hadaba for much intimate dinner with panoramic evening island view. On Christmas Day, the celebration begins with a sumptuous breakfast, followed by Santa’s Grand Island Entrance in style at Lazuli Beach Club. The day unfolds with games, sunset cocktails, a lavish buffet dinner, and chilled tunes on the sand.
Glitz & Glam New Year’s Celebrations
Prepare for a night of elegance at SO/ Maldives’ Glitz & Glam New Year’s Eve Party. Dress to impress as the evening starts with bubbly, cocktails, and a gala dinner at Lazuli Beach Club and Hadaba, leading up to a breathtaking countdown filled with entertainment ending up with a blast for a fireworks extravaganza. The glamorous affair continues for an after-party with dancing and delectable nibbles until the early hours. January 1st welcomes 2024 with a lavish New Year’s Day Brunch at The Citronelle Club and invites guests to vogue on their finest white island outfit for a New Year’s White Party featuring luxurious sun-kissed food and drinks offerings.
Orthodox Celebrations
SO/ Maldives extends the festivities to Orthodox Christmas with heartfelt celebrations on the 6th and 7th of January. Guests can partake in family arts and crafts, a cocktail reception, and a special Orthodox Christmas Eve Dinner. The Orthodox Christmas Day is marked by gourmet seafood towers, bubbles, and chic sundowners by the water’s edge.
Wellness and Adventure
Balancing indulgence with wellness, SO/ Maldives offers a range of watersports and wellbeing activities throughout the season. From sunrise yoga to sound healing sessions and exhilarating watersport adventures, guests can engage in a variety of experiences to rejuvenate their mind and body. Embark on a transformative journey at SO/ Maldives Wellness Camp with Steve Harvey, an esteemed holistic healer, bodyworker, and life coach. From December 4th to January 2nd, his sessions redefine well-being, integrating holistic healing and relationship guidance, offering a unique opportunity for profound personal growth in paradise.
Exclusive Festive Offer
Guests can book a minimum five-night stay during the festive season to enjoy a special rate and complimentary access to the New Year’s Eve Celebrations.
For reservations and more information, please visit so-maldives.com or contact the reservations team via SO.Maldives.Reservations@so-hotels.com.
Celebration
Experience the enchantment at Ifuru Island: Let the magic shine this Festive Season!
Ifuru Island is set to transform into a magical wonderland from December 23, 2023, to January 3, 2024, as it unveils a spectacular lineup of festivities under the theme “Let the Magic Shine.” This enchanting celebration promises a joyous and spellbinding experience for guests of all ages.
The island’s festive program is a burst of excitement, offering a myriad of activities and events that will make every moment sparkle with delight. Here’s a sneak peek into the magical activities awaiting visitors:
Talent Show: Unleash your creativity and witness a showcase of incredible talent that will leave you spellbound.
Santa’s Arrival: Experience the magic of Santa’s arrival as he brings joy and festive cheer to Ifuru Island.
Family Fun Beach Game: Enjoy quality time with your loved ones with exciting beach games that are perfect for the whole family.
Pool Party: Dive into the holiday spirit at the pool party, where the beats and the atmosphere guarantee a good time for everyone.
Christmas Treasure Hunt: Embark on a festive treasure hunt, adding an element of adventure to your holiday celebrations.
Ice Bath & Bubble Challenge: Brace yourself for a refreshing and exhilarating challenge that promises to be both icy and bubbly.
Activities are subject to change without prior notice.
The island’s 12 days of festivities kick off on December 23, leading up to a spectacular New Year’s celebration. Here’s a glimpse into the festive schedule:
- December 23: Let the Festivities Begin
- December 24: Christmas Eve Dinner
- December 25: Merry Christmas
- December 26: Family Fun Beach Games
- December 27: Tennis Tournament
- December 28: Pool Party
- December 29: Ice Bath & Bubbles Challenge
- December 30: Football Target
- December 31: New Year’s Eve Celebration
- January 1: New Year’s Day
- January 2: Family Getaway
Ifuru Island invites you to immerse yourself in the magic of the season, creating unforgettable memories against the backdrop of pristine beaches and a tropical paradise. Experience the enchantment and let the magic shine this festive season!
