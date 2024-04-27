News
Solar eclipses diesel at Patina Maldives
Future-facing resort Patina Maldives, Fari Islands will mark Earth Day 2024 with the official unveiling of the latest chapter in its perpetual journey towards clean energy independence: a USD3 million solar panel installation project that will increase solar energy contribution from 15 percent to 50 percent of the island’s total energy requirement.
In partnership with the Maldives’ leading solar energy provider, Swimsol, a total of 1937kWp of additional solar panels will become operational in October this year. 1MWp of panels will be located on a land bank on the East of the island, with a further 937kWp to be installed on the rooftops of all the resort’s beach villas and F&B outlets, as well as the FLOW Spa, dive centre, Portico, kids club and back-of-house buildings. 2MWh of extra battery capacity will also be added, enabling the property to rely solely on solar energy during daylight hours.
Forward-looking Fari Islands
From its inception, the Fari Islands’ development has been guided by sustainable architecture and design. It is the largest hospitality project globally to benefit from the extensive use of offsite manufacturing technology known as ‘Mass Engineered Timber’ or ’MET’, which reduced carbon emissions by over 6,000 tons after production and transportation; in addition, all the villas were prefabricated, to ensure minimal run off into the marine ecosystem Departing from the conventional thatched roof structures prevalent in the Maldives, villas and amenities were designed with flat roofs, allowing solar panels to be easily mounted. This allows the Fari Islands to host one of the latest largest solar installations in the Maldives (>4MW). Pontiac Land continues to explore further site-specific renewable energy solutions to help achieve its net-zero goals.
Patina for Perpetuality
The flagship of the four-island Fari Islands archipelago, Patina Maldives, the inaugural resort by new lifestyle brand Patina Hotels & Resorts by the Capella Hotel Group, opened in May 2021, with a guiding principle of sustainability at its core. A hands-on, data-led approach to positively impacting people and place reflects a brand-wide commitment to the pursuit of ‘perpetuality’.
A strong emphasis is placed on children’s activities to engage and raise awareness amongst the next generation of champions for the ocean. Embodying this future-thinking approach, Patina Maldives’ pioneering children’s centre, Footprints, is a place of discovery and inspiration, engaging activities and exceptional facilities – all powered entirely by Swimsol solar panels.
To further reduce import footprints, Patina Maldives houses an organic permaculture garden, the Garden of Perpetuality, that cultivates fresh pesticide-free produce, including watermelon, sweet melon, okra, eggplant, cucumber, capsicum, pumpkin and kang kong; all food waste is turned into organic fertiliser through bio-digesters. Plant-based Roots, one of the resort’s signature restaurants, operates on the root-to-leaf principle to encourage guests to adopt a more conscious and conscientious lifestyle. Drinking water for the whole archipelago is filtered on site by Nordaq and bottled on island without the use of single-use plastic. In the rooms and at Flow spa, guests are treated to a range of sustainable amenities in refilled containers by British brand Haeckels and US-based OSEA.
Antonio Saponara, General Manager of Patina Maldives, Fari Islands, commented: “At Patina Maldives, we are continuously meticulous in our efforts to minimise the environmental impact of Fari islands and this latest development in our journey towards clean energy dependence demonstrates our commitment. We constantly monitor and evaluate our processes and seek ways to improve our operations from an environmental, social and economic aspect, supporting the protection of our natural world.”
News
Marriott inspires families to discover Maldives with new Family Summer Packages
The Marriott Bonvoy portfolio of luxury resorts invites families to embark on an unforgettable journey of discovery in the breathtaking paradise of the Maldives. With these exclusive ‘Ultimate Family Summer Getaway’ packages, families can immerse themselves in the harmonious blend of opulence and natural beauty at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort, and JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa. Embrace luxury island living in any of the resorts two or three-bedroom overwater and beach pool villas, providing guests with 24-hour personalized signature ‘Aris Meeha’, St. Regis Butlers, and ‘Thakuru’ butler services that cater to their every needs.
Guests can reserve their extraordinary summer retreat before May 31, 2024, for stays until September 30, 2024, where kids under 12 can dine and stay for free. Benefits include daily breakfasts and dinners, a welcome amenity for kids, complimentary access to the kids club, and a host of specially curated experiences to create cherished memories for a lifetime.
Family Fun Getaway at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands unveils its exclusive summer program, inviting families to embrace the island life against the backdrop of the mesmerizing Indian Ocean. The resort’s thoughtful curation entices guests with transformative travel experiences, from epicurean journeys with Michelin-starred guest chefs to wellness retreats guided by leading names, and adventurous surfing retreats with surf icons.
Families can embark on a gastronomic journey, enjoying a Michelin-starred dining experience at the resort. From July 31 to August 1, Chef Bruno Verjus will bring a taste of his two-star Michelin Parisian restaurant Table by Bruno Verjus to the Beach Shack, and offer an exclusive masterclass for guests. From August 10 to 11, Chef Pam Soontornyanakij, Asia’s Best Female Chef 2024 and chef-patron of the one-Michelin-star Restaurant Potong, will present a bespoke menu of her progressive Thai-Chinese cuisine at Summer Pavilion.
In a ‘Summer of Renewal,’ celebrity healer Susy Markoe Schieffelin will lead her signature sound baths for guests under the Maldivian skies from July 19 to 23. Renowned practitioner Abi Adams will guide guests through emotional and hormonal balance journeys using breath, meridian dancing and yoga from August 15 to 19. Surf enthusiasts can learn to master the four most popular waves in the North Malé Atoll with championship surf heroes Nic von Rupp from June 8 to 11 and Victor Bernardo from July 3 to 6.
Young explorers from ages 4 to 12 can ignite their imaginations at Ritz Kids and learn about marine life, nature and sustainability from the Jean-Michel Cousteau’s Ambassadors of the Environment program. Children can dive into the action at Ritz Kids, a futuristic indoor-outdoor haven filled with interactive playgrounds, napping pods, cinematic movie experiences, and an adrenaline-pumping pool complete with slides and jets.
With the ‘Family Fun Summer’ Package, guests can savor daily breakfasts at La Locanda, dinners at Summer Pavilion, Arabesque, Beach Shack, or EAU Bar, and a special welcome amenity for kids. Families can choose from elegantly designed villas including Two Bedroom Water or Beach Pool Villas, or elevate their stay at The Ritz-Carlton Estate, a private beach residence with its own exclusive cove and sunset views.
Visit the website at ritzcarlton.com/maldives or book your stay here.
Ultimate Family Summer Escape at The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort, situated on a private natural island in one of the destination’s most exclusive atolls, welcomes families for a luxurious summer getaway in the Maldives. Guests can explore the breathtaking surroundings, complemented by the resort’s distinctive design inspired by nearby marine life, including the atoll’s own house reef. Along with The St. Regis Butler Service – a hallmark of the brand’s commitment to excellence – a dedicated St. Regis Butler is available to curate tailored experiences and meet every need of the guests.
Families can delve into local culture with thrilling expeditions on a traditional Maldivian Dhoni, from dolphin sightings to sunset fishing. The resort also offers marine conservation experiences through unique interactive classes and activities for both children and adults with the resident Marine Biologist. Adults can revel in luxurious amenities and exquisite dining experiences, while young travelers will find an abundance of excitement on the island. At the resort’s dedicated Children’s Club, children aged 4 to 12 can partake in yoga classes, painting, origami, and other creative crafts. Kid-friendly snacks and refreshing juices are available from the private dining menu. For teens ages 16 and older, the Socialite Club boasts an open-door recreation area with a variety of entertainment, including table tennis, foosball, billiards, and air hockey, as well as video and board games.
Families booking the ‘Ultimate Family Summer Escape’ package will enjoy a range of exclusive benefits, including a special welcome amenity for kids, daily breakfasts at ALBA, dinners at select restaurants, kid-sized luxuries like robes and treats, and complimentary access to the resort’s dedicated Children’s Club. Guests can choose from a variety of elegantly designed villas set amidst lush forest surroundings or with breathtaking ocean views, including the award-winning John Jacob Astor Estate, Caroline Astor Estate, Knickerbocker Villa, or Cesar Balsa Villa each featuring family-friendly amenities such as private plunge pools and state-of-the-art entertainment systems.
For more information, visit the website at stregismaldives.com or book your stay here.
Tropical Family Summer Fun at JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa
Nestled on Vagaru Island overlooking the azure waters of Shaviyani Atoll in the Maldives, JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa invites guests to its multi-generational luxury resort for an immersive and eco-friendly holiday experience. Families can bask in the unspoiled beauty of the island’s pristine white beach, savor diverse dining experiences, and embark on daily excursions for diving, snorkeling, dolphin watching, and sunset fishing to explore the vibrant marine life.
Traveling with children is now even easier with FAMiLY by JW Little Griffins Kids Club, providing a captivating and educational environment for young adventurers on Vagaru Island. The club runs over 100 activities, ranging from arts and crafts to cooking classes, some of which are specially designed for the whole family to enjoy. Among the best kids clubs in the Maldives, the club features a 13-meter-long pirate ship, a separate children’s swimming pool, interactive activities, and child-friendly amenities. Additionally, its educational programs, such as ‘Marine Talk’ sessions led by resident marine biologist Jessica Rose-Innes, focus on coral preservation and island biodiversity.
Fine-dining experiences can be elevated through bespoke destination dining services, ranging from in-villa barbecue dinners and traditional Maldivian Malafaaiy dinners on the beach to a sublime eight-course interactive Indian fusion dinner in the hidden oasis of RIHA. The resort’s sustainability efforts are centered on the vibrant JW Garden, which sources fresh produce for creative cuisine. The JW Garden to Table concept celebrates locally sourced ingredients, ensuring a farm-to-table experience for eco-conscious travelers. This summer, guests can delight in a new vegan menu with innovative plant-based dishes crafted from homegrown JW Garden ingredients, emphasizing sustainability and wellness.
With the ‘Family Fun Summer’ package, guests can immerse themselves in luxurious island living amidst the modern and spacious Duplex Overwater or Beach Pool Villa, each featuring private pools and personalized Thakuru butler service. The package includes daily breakfasts at Aailaa, a choice between daily lunches or dinners at select restaurants. Additionally, guests will receive a welcome amenity for kids, a one-time 30-minute complimentary photography session with one printed photo, and complimentary usage of non-motorized watersports throughout their stay.
For more information, visit the website at jwmarriottmaldives.com or book your stay here.
Awards
Angsana Velavaru honoured with acclaimed recommendation on HolidayCheck 2024
Angsana Velavaru, an all-inclusive premium resort nestled in South Nilandhe Atoll, has announced its recognition as a top-rated accommodation on HolidayCheck for the year 2024. Renowned as “Turtle Island” in Dhivehi, the resort offers breathtaking ocean vistas amid shimmering turquoise waters.
HolidayCheck’s reputable endorsement in Germany and German-speaking nations highlights Angsana Velavaru’s dedication to outstanding hospitality and memorable stays. Especially impactful in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, where HolidayCheck holds sway among travellers, this accolade solidifies the resort’s reputation for excellence.
Travellers from these countries have consistently praised Angsana Velavaru for its impeccable service, stunning natural surroundings, and unwavering dedication to sustainable tourism. Positive reviews highlight the resort’s attention to detail, diverse dining options, and extensive range of activities catering to various interests and preferences.
From snorkelling and watersports to rejuvenating spa treatments and sustainability initiatives, Angsana Velavaru offers an array of experiences for guests to #SenseTheMoment and create lasting memories with loved ones, family, and friends. With its commitment to guest service excellence, Angsana Velavaru boasts a diverse team of associates from different countries, ensuring personalised attention and catering to the needs of guests from around the world.
Part of Banyan Group, a renowned international hospitality company committed to a greater purpose, this vibrant tropical getaway offers 79 private villas with stunning beach access and views, outdoor showers, and sun beds. Additionally, it features a cluster of 34 well-equipped two-storey InOcean Pool Villas, the first standalone collection of water villas in the Maldives, perched one kilometre from the main island.
Inspired to spend your next family holiday at Angsana Velavaru this summer? “Live for Family Fun” and take advantage of 25% savings on the best available rate, and complimentary stay for up to 2 children, along with curated complimentary benefits and special perks during stay. This offer is valid for all reservations made from now until 31 May 2024 with flexible stay period starting 10 March until 23 December 2024.
Entertainment
Violinist Petar Markoski to host unforgettable musical performances tour in Sun Siyam Resorts
Established musician Petar Markoski, a talented violinist, singer, and songwriter from Ohrid, Macedonia, is set to perform at Sun Siyam Resorts in the Maldives from May 1st to May 15th, 2024, showcasing his captivating musical talents at Siyam World, Sun Siyam Iru Fushi, and Sun Siyam Olhuveli.
During his musical residency at Sun Siyam Resorts, Petar Markoski will mesmerize guests with his soulful performances, enriching the artistic ambiance and elevating the cultural experience. This unique musical immersion promises to captivate discerning travelers and aficionados of fine music. Additionally, Sun Siyam Olhuveli will host a special cocktail party alongside Markoski’s performance, celebrating World Cocktail Day on May 13th in style.
Petar Markoski’s musical talent has been evident since his early years, starting his career at the young age of 9. He has received praise, awards, and widespread recognition for his virtuosity on the violin, as well as his skills as a singer and songwriter.
His repertoire covers a wide range of genres, from classical masterpieces to contemporary pop and rock hits. Markoski’s ability to effortlessly transition between musical styles has endeared him to audiences of all ages, from fans of legendary artists like Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, and Elvis Presley, to admirers of modern icons such as Adele, Ed Sheeran, and Bruno Mars.
“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to share my music with the discerning guests of Sun Siyam Resorts in the Maldives,” said Petar Markoski. “Music has the power to transcend boundaries and bring people from all walks of life together, and I am eager to create unforgettable moments through the universal language of melody.”
