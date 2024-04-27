Solar eclipses diesel at Patina Maldives

The Marriott Bonvoy portfolio of luxury resorts invites families to embark on an unforgettable journey of discovery in the breathtaking paradise of the Maldives. With these exclusive ‘Ultimate Family Summer Getaway’ packages, families can immerse themselves in the harmonious blend of opulence and natural beauty at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort, and JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa. Embrace luxury island living in any of the resorts two or three-bedroom overwater and beach pool villas, providing guests with 24-hour personalized signature ‘Aris Meeha’, St. Regis Butlers, and ‘Thakuru’ butler services that cater to their every needs.

Guests can reserve their extraordinary summer retreat before May 31, 2024, for stays until September 30, 2024, where kids under 12 can dine and stay for free. Benefits include daily breakfasts and dinners, a welcome amenity for kids, complimentary access to the kids club, and a host of specially curated experiences to create cherished memories for a lifetime.

Family Fun Getaway at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands

The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands unveils its exclusive summer program, inviting families to embrace the island life against the backdrop of the mesmerizing Indian Ocean. The resort’s thoughtful curation entices guests with transformative travel experiences, from epicurean journeys with Michelin-starred guest chefs to wellness retreats guided by leading names, and adventurous surfing retreats with surf icons.

Families can embark on a gastronomic journey, enjoying a Michelin-starred dining experience at the resort. From July 31 to August 1, Chef Bruno Verjus will bring a taste of his two-star Michelin Parisian restaurant Table by Bruno Verjus to the Beach Shack, and offer an exclusive masterclass for guests. From August 10 to 11, Chef Pam Soontornyanakij, Asia’s Best Female Chef 2024 and chef-patron of the one-Michelin-star Restaurant Potong, will present a bespoke menu of her progressive Thai-Chinese cuisine at Summer Pavilion.

In a ‘Summer of Renewal,’ celebrity healer Susy Markoe Schieffelin will lead her signature sound baths for guests under the Maldivian skies from July 19 to 23. Renowned practitioner Abi Adams will guide guests through emotional and hormonal balance journeys using breath, meridian dancing and yoga from August 15 to 19. Surf enthusiasts can learn to master the four most popular waves in the North Malé Atoll with championship surf heroes Nic von Rupp from June 8 to 11 and Victor Bernardo from July 3 to 6.

Young explorers from ages 4 to 12 can ignite their imaginations at Ritz Kids and learn about marine life, nature and sustainability from the Jean-Michel Cousteau’s Ambassadors of the Environment program. Children can dive into the action at Ritz Kids, a futuristic indoor-outdoor haven filled with interactive playgrounds, napping pods, cinematic movie experiences, and an adrenaline-pumping pool complete with slides and jets.

With the ‘Family Fun Summer’ Package, guests can savor daily breakfasts at La Locanda, dinners at Summer Pavilion, Arabesque, Beach Shack, or EAU Bar, and a special welcome amenity for kids. Families can choose from elegantly designed villas including Two Bedroom Water or Beach Pool Villas, or elevate their stay at The Ritz-Carlton Estate, a private beach residence with its own exclusive cove and sunset views.

Visit the website at ritzcarlton.com/maldives or book your stay here.

Ultimate Family Summer Escape at The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort

The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort, situated on a private natural island in one of the destination’s most exclusive atolls, welcomes families for a luxurious summer getaway in the Maldives. Guests can explore the breathtaking surroundings, complemented by the resort’s distinctive design inspired by nearby marine life, including the atoll’s own house reef. Along with The St. Regis Butler Service – a hallmark of the brand’s commitment to excellence – a dedicated St. Regis Butler is available to curate tailored experiences and meet every need of the guests.

Families can delve into local culture with thrilling expeditions on a traditional Maldivian Dhoni, from dolphin sightings to sunset fishing. The resort also offers marine conservation experiences through unique interactive classes and activities for both children and adults with the resident Marine Biologist. Adults can revel in luxurious amenities and exquisite dining experiences, while young travelers will find an abundance of excitement on the island. At the resort’s dedicated Children’s Club, children aged 4 to 12 can partake in yoga classes, painting, origami, and other creative crafts. Kid-friendly snacks and refreshing juices are available from the private dining menu. For teens ages 16 and older, the Socialite Club boasts an open-door recreation area with a variety of entertainment, including table tennis, foosball, billiards, and air hockey, as well as video and board games.

Families booking the ‘Ultimate Family Summer Escape’ package will enjoy a range of exclusive benefits, including a special welcome amenity for kids, daily breakfasts at ALBA, dinners at select restaurants, kid-sized luxuries like robes and treats, and complimentary access to the resort’s dedicated Children’s Club. Guests can choose from a variety of elegantly designed villas set amidst lush forest surroundings or with breathtaking ocean views, including the award-winning John Jacob Astor Estate, Caroline Astor Estate, Knickerbocker Villa, or Cesar Balsa Villa each featuring family-friendly amenities such as private plunge pools and state-of-the-art entertainment systems.

For more information, visit the website at stregismaldives.com or book your stay here.

Tropical Family Summer Fun at JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa

Nestled on Vagaru Island overlooking the azure waters of Shaviyani Atoll in the Maldives, JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa invites guests to its multi-generational luxury resort for an immersive and eco-friendly holiday experience. Families can bask in the unspoiled beauty of the island’s pristine white beach, savor diverse dining experiences, and embark on daily excursions for diving, snorkeling, dolphin watching, and sunset fishing to explore the vibrant marine life.

Traveling with children is now even easier with FAMiLY by JW Little Griffins Kids Club, providing a captivating and educational environment for young adventurers on Vagaru Island. The club runs over 100 activities, ranging from arts and crafts to cooking classes, some of which are specially designed for the whole family to enjoy. Among the best kids clubs in the Maldives, the club features a 13-meter-long pirate ship, a separate children’s swimming pool, interactive activities, and child-friendly amenities. Additionally, its educational programs, such as ‘Marine Talk’ sessions led by resident marine biologist Jessica Rose-Innes, focus on coral preservation and island biodiversity.

Fine-dining experiences can be elevated through bespoke destination dining services, ranging from in-villa barbecue dinners and traditional Maldivian Malafaaiy dinners on the beach to a sublime eight-course interactive Indian fusion dinner in the hidden oasis of RIHA. The resort’s sustainability efforts are centered on the vibrant JW Garden, which sources fresh produce for creative cuisine. The JW Garden to Table concept celebrates locally sourced ingredients, ensuring a farm-to-table experience for eco-conscious travelers. This summer, guests can delight in a new vegan menu with innovative plant-based dishes crafted from homegrown JW Garden ingredients, emphasizing sustainability and wellness.

With the ‘Family Fun Summer’ package, guests can immerse themselves in luxurious island living amidst the modern and spacious Duplex Overwater or Beach Pool Villa, each featuring private pools and personalized Thakuru butler service. The package includes daily breakfasts at Aailaa, a choice between daily lunches or dinners at select restaurants. Additionally, guests will receive a welcome amenity for kids, a one-time 30-minute complimentary photography session with one printed photo, and complimentary usage of non-motorized watersports throughout their stay.

For more information, visit the website at jwmarriottmaldives.com or book your stay here.