Maldives… I’m Loving it! Maldives advertised on McDonalds Travel TV in German-speaking markets

Maldives Marketing & Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC/ Visit Maldives) has launched a campaign with McDonald’s Travel TV to promote the Maldives in the German-speaking markets. The Maldives will be advertised in 700 McDonald’s outlets with a reach of 35 million consumers.

The advertisement will showcase the unique experiences of the Maldives such as the beautiful underwater seascapes, shipwrecks, romantic experiences, and sandbanks. It aims to highlight the unique one-island-one-resort concept. The advertisement is carefully curated based on the interests and preferences of our German-speaking markets: Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. The campaign will boost the Maldives’ brand visibility and awareness in the German-speaking markets and reach a mass audience.

The German-speaking market is among the top performing source market of tourist arrivals to the Maldives with 132,426 arrivals as of 28th December 2022 ranking at the 4th top source market to Maldives. MMPRC has conducted a diverse variety of activities in the German-speaking market. These include campaigns with TUI Austria, TUI Germany, Condor, FTI, and outdoor campaigns with Dotcom Arabia. Visit Maldives has also taken part in IMM Germany, IMEX 2022, and ITB Digital Business Day.

As the company responsible for marketing the Maldives as a destination abroad, MMPRC carried out 205 different marketing activities in 22 global markets last year, including fairs, roadshows, familiarisation trips, marketing campaigns, webinars, and interviews. The greatest testament to the success of these activities came last year, as the Maldives secured the title of ‘World’s Leading Destination’ (among several other accolades) at the 2022 World Travel Awards, globally recognised as the hallmark of industry excellence. 2022 was the third consecutive year that the Maldives had successfully earned this prestigious title, a shining testimony of the trust placed in the ‘magic of Maldivian hospitality’ by travellers from all over the globe. Last year, MMPRC also secured the title of ‘World’s Leading Tourist Board’ for the first time in our nation’s history.