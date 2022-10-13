Voting open for World’s Leading Destination title; Maldives nominated for third year

The Maldives has been nominated for the most prestigious title at the 29th Annual World Travel Awards (WTA) – World’s Leading Destination – for the third year in a row, along with several other prestigious titles in WTA’s World’s category.

The Maldives successfully secured the title of the World’s Leading Destination in 2020 and 2021, making this a potential ‘hat-trick’ win for our nation as we mark 50 years since the inception of tourism in the Maldives. Voting for the titles closes on 20th October 2022.

WTA’s World’s Leading Destination title is the most distinguished in the annual programme, which itself is renowned as the most prestigious and comprehensive award in the global travel industry. The Maldives won this title the past two years, despite the difficulties posed by the global pandemic, through the sheer will, hard work, and dedication of our tourism industry.

Winning this award a third year in a row, especially during the Golden Jubilee Year of Tourism, would not only fortify the nation’s place as a tourism hotspot, but also as a leader in the global travel trade. The Maldives winning the title of World’s Leading Destination again this year is something that we as a nation can be proud of, as this is the first time our country may win such a prestigious tourism title for three consecutive years.

The Maldives has been nominated for three distinguished titles in the World’s category; World’s Leading Destination, World’s Leading Island Destination, and World’s Most Romantic Destination. In addition to this, we are proud to announce that the Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC/Visit Maldives) has been nominated for the title of the World’s Leading Tourist Board.

The voting links for the four titles are below:

Voting links: