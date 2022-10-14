Sip, sway, savour this festive season at Le Meridien Maldives Resort & Spa

This winter, mark the holidays in style and celebrate the art of travel, in the most extraordinary resort of the Maldives. Inspired by the timeless glamour of European holiday traditions, Le Meridien Maldives Resort & Spa has curated a festive calendar filled with unforgettable experiences for families to make the most wonderful time of the year even more magical.

Nestled between the mesmerising Indian Ocean, embrace the vibrant culture and the picturesque beauty of the Maldives. Decked out with joyful touches of holiday décor, be enchanted in the seasonal spirit with a range of culinary journeys to entertain your palate in across the resort’s six restaurants and bars. From traditional to stargazing, cooking classes, sommelier appreciation and a 1960s era of glamorous travel inspired New Year’s Eve party, to 6-course Omakase dinners, Maldivian Night, Orthodox Christmas dinner, Au Soleil sessions in the resort’s very own private island Bodu Finolhu, sushi masterclasses and many more perfectly befitting the occasion.

To relax and reconnect during the day, choose from various activities to enrich the body and mind including: the resort’s wellbeing collective Waves Lifestyle Hub, which offers yoga and fitness classes to keep guests active during their stay, Waves Art Jam, featuring a range of art classes including coffee painting and more and Explore Spa by Le Méridien (which fuses Ayurvedic principles with modern practices) where guests are invited to re-invigorate their senses and achieve balance in a haven of natural beauty.

The adventurous can experiences the best water activities with friends, family or even alone! The resort features a marine conservation hub, a house reef brimming with green and hawksbill turtles, and shoals of marine life. The Discover Scuba diving is a perfect entry to one of the Maldives’ best-known treasures, the underwater kingdom full of a colourful coral garden filled with rich marine life of all shapes and sizes. Perfect for beginners, both adults and children alike can take part and explore the true beauty of Maldives.

Little ones can enjoy a specialised programme of festive fun-filled activities that include folklore storytelling, art classes, sunset dolphin cruises, turtle quests and marine conservation. Le Méridien Family and Kids’ Hub will keep kids engaged day and night with fun-filled experiences and a visit from Santa Claus.

Encounter the unexpected while you sip, sway and savour under the Maldivian sun and make Thilamaafushi island home for the holidays.

To make a booking or to simply find out more, visit marriott.com.

Those looking to have a tropical winter, can take advantage of the early bird special for the season, which includes discounted room rates, delectable daily breakfast and the glitz and glam of a new year gala dinner, visit marriott.com/earlybirdfestive