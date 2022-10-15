Featured News Travel

Radisson way to responsible business and making difference

Radisson Hotel Group, one of the world’s leading hotel groups, has received confirmation and  validation of its near-term Science Based Targets (SBTs) aligned with its commitment to be Net Zero by 2050. 

The authentication has been provided by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) a partnership  between experts such as CDP (Carbon Disclosure Project) and the United Nations Global Compact,  which drives ambitious climate action in business. It places Radisson Hotel Group amongst top  companies in the world who align with the COP climate goals and set their carbon reduction targets  according to science. 

Over the past 10 years, Radisson Hotel Group has made great strides and made excellent energy  efficiency gains of 30%. These reductions will continue to increase as we look to certify more hotels  with green building certificates. In 2021, the Group reduced its carbon emissions by 22% per square  meter compared to 2019 and reduced its water footprint by 23% per square meter versus 2019. 

Radisson Hotel Group has defined its own Build Planet guidelines. ‘Build Planet’ hotels are  renovated or built based on a series of sustainable conditions from the preliminary assessment  phase through to the operational phase and these conditions include the use of sustainable  materials and an efficient use of resources. The Group’s Build Planet guidelines provide an  additional framework and modelling tools for forward thinking asset owners who are looking to join  the path to net-zero. 

Earlier this year, Radisson Hotel Group announced its support to essential initiatives that accelerate  Responsible Tourism worldwide: the implementation of the cross-industry Pathway to Net Positive  Hospitality and Hotel Sustainability Basics initiative. Building on its long heritage as a leading  sustainable hotel group, the Group has also reaffirmed its commitment to People, Community, and  Planet as an award-winning employer. 

By activating one of the company’s pillars of Responsible Business, Think Planet, Groups’ Resort  in the Maldives – Radisson Blu is gearing towards saving the environment through its various  initiatives. Resort’ team actively protecting the environment by using its own Water Bottling Plant  on the island; linen and towel reuse programs which are offered to all guests, in the effort to reduce  water and energy usage. Preserving the environment by minimizing the single-use plastic in the  resort as it is in our interest to support the preservation of natural resources of the destination. 

Federico J. González, CEO, Radisson Hotel Group, commented: “Radisson Hotel Group has a  strong, long-standing history of pioneering sustainability initiatives in the hospitality industry. Our  Responsible Business pillars of Think People, Think Community, and Think Planet play an important  part not only in our transformation plan, but also of what we see as our duty as hoteliers to establish  a better tomorrow. We are taking clear action and affirming our commitment to be net-zero by 2050,  not for our commercial gain but to create concrete change and encourage others to join us on the  journey to net-zero, and eventually net positive.”

