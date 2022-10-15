Radisson way to responsible business and making difference

Radisson Hotel Group, one of the world’s leading hotel groups, has received confirmation and validation of its near-term Science Based Targets (SBTs) aligned with its commitment to be Net Zero by 2050.

The authentication has been provided by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) a partnership between experts such as CDP (Carbon Disclosure Project) and the United Nations Global Compact, which drives ambitious climate action in business. It places Radisson Hotel Group amongst top companies in the world who align with the COP climate goals and set their carbon reduction targets according to science.

Over the past 10 years, Radisson Hotel Group has made great strides and made excellent energy efficiency gains of 30%. These reductions will continue to increase as we look to certify more hotels with green building certificates. In 2021, the Group reduced its carbon emissions by 22% per square meter compared to 2019 and reduced its water footprint by 23% per square meter versus 2019.

Radisson Hotel Group has defined its own Build Planet guidelines. ‘Build Planet’ hotels are renovated or built based on a series of sustainable conditions from the preliminary assessment phase through to the operational phase and these conditions include the use of sustainable materials and an efficient use of resources. The Group’s Build Planet guidelines provide an additional framework and modelling tools for forward thinking asset owners who are looking to join the path to net-zero.

Earlier this year, Radisson Hotel Group announced its support to essential initiatives that accelerate Responsible Tourism worldwide: the implementation of the cross-industry Pathway to Net Positive Hospitality and Hotel Sustainability Basics initiative. Building on its long heritage as a leading sustainable hotel group, the Group has also reaffirmed its commitment to People, Community, and Planet as an award-winning employer.

By activating one of the company’s pillars of Responsible Business, Think Planet, Groups’ Resort in the Maldives – Radisson Blu is gearing towards saving the environment through its various initiatives. Resort’ team actively protecting the environment by using its own Water Bottling Plant on the island; linen and towel reuse programs which are offered to all guests, in the effort to reduce water and energy usage. Preserving the environment by minimizing the single-use plastic in the resort as it is in our interest to support the preservation of natural resources of the destination.

Federico J. González, CEO, Radisson Hotel Group, commented: “Radisson Hotel Group has a strong, long-standing history of pioneering sustainability initiatives in the hospitality industry. Our Responsible Business pillars of Think People, Think Community, and Think Planet play an important part not only in our transformation plan, but also of what we see as our duty as hoteliers to establish a better tomorrow. We are taking clear action and affirming our commitment to be net-zero by 2050, not for our commercial gain but to create concrete change and encourage others to join us on the journey to net-zero, and eventually net positive.”