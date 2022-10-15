Spookily fun vacay at Kandima Maldives this Halloween

Thinking of where to go for this Halloween? Then look no further! On 31st October, Kandima unleashes its party monster to keep the adrenaline pumping. With a host of oh-so scary and exciting activities, your Halloween will be anything-but-ordinary!

Done on your oh-so scary outfit and head to Breeze Pool Bar for a blood-thirsty Halloween Fright Night Cocktail Party! Is that monster in your belly grumbling for some delicious food? Then head to all-you-can-eat buffet and dig into bloody-licious Halloween corner. Little VIP guests will be in for a treat this Halloween with lots of uber-fun activities! A whole day of programme at Kandiland, tricks & treats, surprises, face painting, kids party and more. Everyone will be thoroughly entertained at their kind of place!

Looking for more adrenaline rush? Kandima has got you covered. Rated as one of the most experiential Maldivian lifestyle holiday (desti)nation by many, guests can explore a multitude of experiences! Here, you can unlock adventure activities from diving, snorkelling with turtles, kayaking to parasailing and racing underwater with sea bobs at our state-of-the-art Aquaholics centre!

Is your belly grumbling for some oh-so delicious food after all this sun-splashed fun? Choose from 10 dining options, with 3 à la carte restaurants with exquisite food which will make the pickiest foodies gobble down their plate. From Mediterranean deligths, grilled to perfection delicacies, Asian fusion highlights, and a huge selection of international cuisine, you will travel around the world of gastronomic flavours with each spoonful!

In need of a break from the humdrum of life? Then head to our award-winning esKape spa and enjoy a pampering wellness session! Relish in our signature massages, combining a blend of specialised techniques and luscious Maldivian coconut oil to relieve your body and soul. Treat yourself to a time of pure bliss at our esKape spa imbibed in sea serenity.

Little VIPs will be in for a fun time at Kandiland – one of the biggest Kids Clubs in the Maldives with its very own water play zone. Your kids are in safe hands with our dedicated, multilingual team of certified child caretakers at Kandiland. With a daily programme jam-packed with supervised hands-on activities such as crab hunting, kids’ yoga and Zumba, in addition to a multitude of arts and craft activities, your kids will not only be entertained- but also learn more and gain a variety of skills. Kandima also offers a bespoke nanny service to let the parents enjoy some well-deserved alone time.

At Kandima, the fun never ends with daily entertainment, live bands and DJs, who will make you groove every evening and night! Keep entertained with movie nights under the stars or a private setting just for yourself in your villa, destination dining, sunset cruises, you name it! So, are you ready to unleash the fun at your kind of place? Then wait no further! Visit our website to book your ultimate ultra-fun vacay!