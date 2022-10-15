British Airways resumes direct Maldives flights

British Airways on Friday resumed direct flights to the Maldives for the winter holidays.

UK’s flag carrier earlier operated flights to the Maldives via its codeshare partner Qatar Airways, as is the norm during the Maldives’ low tourist season.

British Airways will now operate four weekly flights from London to the Maldives, and increase frequency to daily flights from 30 October. The airline will operate Boeing 777 aircraft one the route.

British Airways first began direct flights to the Maldives in 2015.

The UK currently accounts for the third highest number of tourist arrivals to the Maldives.