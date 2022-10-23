Radisson Hotel Group, one of the world’s leading hotel groups, building on its long heritage and its commitment to People, Community, and Planet as an award-winning employer.

Radisson Blu Resort Maldives is an upper upscale hotel brand that delivers positive and personalised service in stylish spaces. Characterised by attention to small details and the Yes I Can! Service philosophy, Radisson Blu hotels are designed to make a big difference and inspire unforgettable experiences with every stay. To maintain its unique concept, this beautiful resort has an immersive appreciation for its employees.

Every person deserves attention to details, and most importantly when traveling to the Worlds’ Leading Destination for well-deserved holidays. Upon arrival to the International Airport of the Maldives, known under the name Velana, each guest of Radisson Blu Resort will be greeted with warm welcome and smile.

Mariyam ‘Nazy’ Nazeeha is well-known for her dedication to meeting the needs of guests and teams. Nazy has had a successful career in the hotel industry and the most important thing that has come from it is self-confidence and self-worth. She is very proud of the decision she has made to pursue a career in the hospitality sector, and she hopes that this will inspire other women in the Maldives to do the same. Nazy has been with Radisson Blu Resort from the very beginning, and she has been responsible for airport operations ever since.

What is the key to success for Radisson Blu Resort Maldives?

Michelle Obama has always believed that women can do anything they set their minds to. This is a powerful message that we can use to help us reach our goals. Success depends on our cooperation as we pay attention to the small details in order to make good decisions.

Radisson Blu Resort Maldives make sure that every need of the guests are taken care of and every person feels welcome. One of Radisson Blu Resort Maldives’ most important skills is communication, which allows the resort to deliver the right information to every guest and make their airport experience as smooth and pleasant as possible.

Radisson Blu Resorts’ success is made by team players like Nazy and the resort highly appreciates every effort that she makes to keep up the brand and its promise. Through personalised service and local nuance, each stay at a Radisson Blu hotel becomes a true meaningful and memorable experience.

Part of the Radisson Hotel Group, Radisson Blu Resort Maldives is nestled in the South Ari Atoll, only 105km from Male’s Velana International Airport. This private island retreat features 128 beachfront or overwater pool villas with up to three bedrooms, three restaurants and bars, diving and water sports, an overwater spa, yoga pavilion, fitness centre, sports court, games room, kids’ club and a glass-walled Event Hall. This makes the resort an ideal setting for all types of holiday, from family vacations and couples’ breaks to weddings and honeymoons.

