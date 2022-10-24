7X7 celebrations for Reethi Beach Resort at Hotel Asia Culinary Challenge 2022

From the 9th to the 12th October 2022, Hotel Asia International Culinary Challenge took place concurrently adjacent to the Exhibition, with the endorsement from the World Association of Chefs’ Societies (World chefs – WACS). The four days gastronomical-fest hosted over 700 competitors and 70 resorts competing from across the Maldives.

Reethi Beach Resort took part in 7 categories and proudly brought home 7 medals at this year’s event, under the guidance of Executive Chef Farish Mukhthar. The culinary team from Reethi Beach showcased exemplary skills and their passion towards forging flavourful cuisines that’s assured to enhance guests gastronomical experiences at the property.

The four competing chefs and their awards are:

Dishan Diluka , won the silver medal out of 179 participants in the Vegetarian Dish category.

, won the bronze medal out of 247 participants in the Hot Cooking Fish Fillet category. Shehan Maduwantha , won the silver medal out of 260 participants in the Hot cooking Beef category.

, won the bronze medal out of 247 participants in the Hot Cooking Fish Fillet category. Prabath Rathnayake , won the bronze medal out 322 participants in the Hot Cooking Poultry category.

, won the bronze medal out of 228 participants in the Creative Salad category. Mangala Weerasinghe, won the bronze medal out of 194 participants in the Decorative Cake category.

Reethi Beach Resort proudly welcomed its awardees from this years’ event with a grand welcome put togther by the management and staff, for reassuring Reethi Beach’s place in the Maldivian culinary world. We wish our chefs the very best and hope to see more from their passion for cooking, in the years to come.

