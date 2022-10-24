Sun Island Resort named Maldives’ Leading Green Resort at World Travel Awards

Villa Hotels & Resorts adventurous and eco-luxury resort, Sun Island Resort & Spa has won the award for the Maldives Leading Green Resort at the World Travel Awards 2022.

The win is a testament to Sun Island Resort’s consistent efforts toward environmental sustainability and ocean conservation, which are at the core of the company’s values and key practices.

“We would like to extend a massive thank you to everyone that has supported Sun Island throughout the years. Our success is a result of our passionate and dedicated Sun Island and Villa Hotels & Resorts team who are passionate and dedicated about environmental conservation and contributing towards our sustainable way of life,” Abdulla Fathhey, the General Manager at Sun Island Resort & Spa, said.

Sun Island Resort & Spa has also recently achieved the prestigious Green Key Award, following a thorough sustainability policy and concrete plan with objectives and annual actions formulated for continuous improvements in environmental management.

The resort has since established significant progress in environmental protection and preservation of the natural ecology of the island. With such a thriving abundance of nature, yet a fragile environment, Sun Island Resort & Spa has implemented eco-friendly techniques to reduce energy consumption, save water and recycle. In addition, regular island and lagoon clean-ups are held on the island and nearby sandbank with all recycling donated to Parley for the Oceans.

Sun Island Resort & Spa, located in South Ari Atoll within close proximity to the South Ari Marine Protected Area (SAMPA), is celebrated for its spectacular natural beauty, signature Indian Ocean experiences and innovative sustainability efforts. Boasting a lush tropical environment with extensive botanical gardens which produce more than 20,000 coconuts per month as well as a wide variety of tropical fruits, vegetables and herbs which are picked and served in the restaurants across the resort. In addition to the fertile environment, the island is also home to various migratory birds which take shelter within the dense tropical vegetation on the island.

Guests at Sun Island Resort & Spa are invited to get involved and support the resort’s sustainable, recycling and energy-saving initiatives in place. Moreover, the resort regularly holds island, lagoon and sandbank clean-ups led by the diveOceanus dive centre to help preserve the pristine nature. The opportunity to contribute presents guests with a deeper connection to the rich Maldivian nature and encourages environmentally conscious travellers who are part of a greener future.