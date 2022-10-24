Expect unexpected at Finolhu Maldives: ‘Cabin by the sea-turned-carnival’ festive season

With a full programme of activities and feasts to enjoy, Finolhu Baa Atoll invites guests to celebrate a “cabin by the sea-turned-carnival” festive season on the barefoot chic resort that puts a playful twist on luxury.

Festivities Begin

While Finolhu offers its guests a whole host of fun activities and culinary specials throughout the year, the festive season gets underway with a Celebration Cocktail and Festive Tree Lighting party on 21 December. The excitement starts to build on 24 December with a Festive Trivia Game. As the sun sets on Christmas Eve, a Festive Cocktail Party and Kids & Teens Fashion Show take place, followed by a Festive Gala Dinner featuring a special selection of traditional favourites, local specialities and festive treats.

On Christmas Day, guest can enjoy seasonal favourites at the Festive Day Special Lunch. Starting at 5:00 pm., the Santa Arrival Parade features music, food and Santa’s entrance along with his helpers, as they hand out gifts to all the children on the island. This special day ends with the must-not-miss Edible Cinema, where guests are invited to participate in a unique movie experience that includes aroma, texture and taste.

Festive Feast of Culinary Treats

Food plays an important role throughout the seasonal celebrations. Aside from Gala Dinners and special feasts for Christmas, Orthodox Christmas and New Year, Finolhu hosts a variety of culinary nights across the festive season. Each Tuesday, guests are invited to explore the exciting favours of the Middle East and North Africa on Arabian Night. Couples in particular should not miss the Caviar and Oyster Nights, when air-flown caviar is paired with luxurious champagne, carefully selected by the resort’s Sommelier.

For the young ones, too, there are plenty of food-based activities to keep their flavour buds excited and their minds stimulated with opportunities to learn how to make everything from holiday-themed pancakes, muffins and cookies to Italian pizza and even a traditional Maldivian dish.

Big Fun for the Little Ones

While the magic of the holiday season is felt by all, it is an especially delightful time for children. To ensure maximum enchantment and wonder for its young guests, Finolhu has arranged a stimulating variety of fun activities throughout the festive season. Under the fantaSEA theme, the Kid’s Mermaid Experience gives the little ones the chance to enter the fantaSEA world and become a mermaid. Young guests can also join the Treasure Hunt with the resident Marine Biologist, when they will seek out treasures hidden around the island, or take the Pirate Cruise and Treasure Hunt for more fun and adventure. Taking adventure to a new level, the Night Camping and Bonfire activity allows young guests to experience stargazing, participate in games and enjoy delicious snacks under the stars.

Family That Plays Together

Perhaps more than anything, the festive season is a time for family and there are lots of activities designed to keep families playing together at Finolhu. Watch out for the Family Fun Challenges and the chance to enjoy some fun in the sun in friendly competition. The resort lives up to its famous island playground reputation with Family Fun Pool Games and regular Family Beach Volley Competitions.

Friendly Competitions on the Island Playground

It’s not just families and kids who get to play at Finolhu. Everyone has the chance to join in the festive fun and games. From a Festive Triathlon and a High Intensity Workout for the more athletic guests to Fun Olympic Games, Aqua Aerobics, Stand Up Paddling Races, Balance Board Challenges, Kayak Competitions, Mini Golf Contests and even Kite Flying, there really is something to get everyone playing at Finolhu this festive season.

Wellness Retreat for Body, Mind and Soul

For those who like to take things at a slower pace, Finolhu offers a choice of wellness activities. Guests can join the regular Sun Salutations to awaken body, mind and soul, or learn how to cool the body and calm the mind during the Moon Salutations. The Pranayama and Cleansing Meditation sessions offer the chance to release muscle tension, reconnect body and mind, and find inner peace by combining physical poses, controlled breathing and meditation. Yoga enthusiasts are spoiled for choice with Hatha and Ashtanga Yoga sessions as well as Yogalates and Kids Yoga activities.

Carnival Countdown to New Year

The Countdown to the New Year begins with a Bubble Pool Party for the young ones, followed by a New Year’s Eve Cocktail Party for guests of all ages. The New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner and Countdown to 2023 combine great food with spectacular entertainment. As guests tuck into a sumptuous buffet of international delicacies, fresh seafood and festive favourites, world class performers provide the entertainment. While DJ Jorge Montiel keeps the party flowing all night, he is joined by international singer Andre Espeut and French pop band, the Gypsy Queens.

Finolhu is also delighted to welcome world-renowned event entertainers Area 51 as they create a carnival-inspired theme show of international artists performing fire shows, acrobatics, and circus acts that include the Viva Brazil Samba Show, and performer for the stars, Tibor, also known as Lord of Fire. The evening’s performance reaches its climax with a full cast show leading up to the highly anticipated Countdown.

As New Year’s Day dawns, guests are invited to enjoy a Recovery Brunch before joining the New Year Scavenger Hunt.

Inspired to book your festive holiday at Finolhu? Click on www.finolhu.com or email stay@finolhu.mv.