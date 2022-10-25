Hat-trick win for Vakkaru Maldives at World Travel Awards for third consecutive year

Christmas came early to Vakkaru Maldives as the luxury resort added multiple award titles from the World Travel Awards 2022 to its growing list of accolades. For the third consecutive year, its outstanding location, luxurious accommodation, first-class facilities and exceptional service have won global recognition at the 29th annual World Travel Awards. The luxury paradise island was crowned winner in the Indian Ocean category for Leading Resort and Leading Hotel Suite (Vakkaru Overwater Residence), and in the Maldives category for Leading Hotel Suite (Vakkaru Overwater Residence).

Vakkaru Maldives has also been shortlisted in the World category for World’s Leading Hotel Suite 2022 (Vakkaru Overwater Residence), World’s Leading Luxury Honeymoon Resort 2022, and World’s Leading Resort 2022: Vakkaru Maldives. Voting in the World categories is now open and runs until midnight on Thursday, 20 October 2022.

Located in the Baa Atoll, a UNESCO-designated Biosphere Reserve renowned for its spectacular sea life, Vakkaru Maldives is set on a secluded reef island with 113 elegant, palm-thatched Overwater and Beach Villas pitched over the ocean or shaded by coconut trees. The resort’s most extravagant villa is the award-winning four-bedroom, sunset-facing Vakkaru Overwater Residence, which comes with its own infinity pool and spa pavilion, confirming its position as the Indian Ocean’s Leading Hotel Suite.

When it comes to indulgent and relaxing vacations for both couples and families, Vakkaru is at the top of its game. The resort offers a wide array of activities and amenities, including five restaurants, two bars, an award-winning wine cellar and bespoke destination dining experiences; the luxurious overwater Merana Spa featuring 12 treatment rooms and a dedicated Ayurvedic treatment room; a 24-hour gym; beach volleyball and badminton courts; two tennis courts where guests can take on resident tennis pros; a padel tennis court; extensive water activities; and the Parrotfish Club and Coconut Club designed to keep younger guests entertained throughout their stay.

Iain McCormack, General Manager of Vakkaru Maldives, said he was thrilled about the three-years-in-row win and that it was proof of their commitment to ensuring every guest stay at the timeless sanctuary was as special as can be.

“Winning these awards is indeed an honour, but winning them for three years in a row is a true testament to our excellent services and the complete dedication of each team member to deliver the best and exceed guests’ expectations. It also puts the spotlight on our commitment and continuous efforts to become the leading resort in the Maldives through the enhancements we have done and have planned for the coming months. We now look forward to welcoming guests to our island hideaway for the festive season extravaganza we have planned for this year,” he said.

Established in 1993 to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all key sectors of the travel, tourism and hospitality industries, the World Travel Awards is recognised internationally as an arbiter of excellence in the luxury travel sector. These latest accolades consolidate Vakkaru Maldives’ position as one of the most exciting and inviting luxury resorts in the Indian Ocean.

For reservations and general information, visit vakkarumaldives.com or contact reservations@vakkarumaldives.com. For real-time updates, follow the resort on Facebook at facebook.com/vakkarumaldives, Instagram @vakkarumaldives and Twitter @vakkarumaldives.