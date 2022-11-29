Radisson Blu Resort Maldives dazzles visitors with multi-dimensional music festival

For the 2022 edition of the annual Maldives Music Festival, Radisson Blu Resort Maldives offered visitors a multifaceted experience. An ideal destination for tourists seeking both a fun nightlife and a tranquil getaway in a tropical paradise.

The week-long event, which ran from November 12 to November 19, combined delectable culinary flavours with fantastic music in the midst of some of the world’s most stunning landscapes. It lived up to its promise of being a feast for the senses. Curated events were put together and featured live performances by well-known DJs from around the world.

Facundo Mohrr returned to the Maldives Music Festival for its second iteration. The primary act from the well-known international party “all day I dream” was Facundo who frequently headlines international events. Kasango, the creator of the global summer anthem song “Osama,” has consistently occupied the center stage in Saint Tropez and Mykonos. This year’s festival also featured MAGA, one of the top French musicians and artists. Partygoers were taken on a journey by melodic, natural, and minimalistic patterns.

Fischetti, a renowned and well-respected DJ from Brazil who has conquered DJ booths all over the world, including those in Ibiza, Las Vegas, and Tomorrowland, also played at the festival. Thanks to Persio Semeraro and Gui Defillipi, two of the best House Music DJs and partners on La Beduina’s label, visitors on the island were also treated to a Middle Eastern flavour with organic sounds.

The Radisson Blu Resort’s November music festival was undoubtedly be amazing. Trans Maldivian Airways (TMA) assisted with all passenger transfers so that visitors can experience the destination’s natural beauty and “Feel The Difference.”

From the minute the resort is spotted from the seaplane, guests were in for a surreal landscape. Everyone had enough space thanks to the one- to three-bedroom pool villas on the property to enjoy the event alone or with loved ones. There were plenty of opportunities to capture all the desirable moments thanks to the lovely island and the magnificent setting of the festival.