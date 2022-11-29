Nova Maldives launches Maldivian flora, fauna workshops

On the occasion of the World Wildlife Conservation Day on 4th December, 2022, Nova Maldives launches Maldivian Flora and Fauna workshops as part of their weekly guest activities.

Maldives islands and Nova is home to some magnificent creatures such as fruit bats, herons, raa bondhi, waterhen, geckos, garden lizard and plants, such as the coconut palm, ficus, screw pine and pinkrose.

The aim of this new guest activity is to raise awareness about the extremely live coral reef and underwater garden surrounding Nova as well as sharing insights about the magnificent island creatures and plants. Guests can learn to understand the behaviour and importance of nature and wildlife conservation and Nova’s focus is to share knowledge on how to minimise our impact to the wildlife ecosystem as much as possible, give back to nature, contribute and conserve with guests and team members and to.

This activity is complimentary for Nova guests and Nova invites guests to make a charitable donation to the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), who focus on training and equipping wildlife protectors.

Nova also engages in various other sustainability activities, such as Nova’s Coral Frame Sponsorship programme, where guests can plant their coral in the Nova coral garden. By supporting this initiative, guests will receive online updates which capture the growth of their coral frame in real-time. By engaging in this activity guests can help preserve and conserve the natural wonders surrounding Nova.