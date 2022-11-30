Grand Park Kodhipparu launches masterclass series for Maldives’ bright young future leaders

Education met fun at Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives, this Children’s Day as the resort launched its inaugural Playshop Series in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism.

The resort hosted a group of aspiring bright minds from the Ahmadiyya international school for an engaging and immersive educational tour around the island. The objective of this tour was for students who are keen on pursuing a career in hospitality to gain first-hand knowledge of resort operations and to inspire them at a young age to pursue their dreams.

“It is pivotal that resorts contribute and invest in the future of the hospitality industry which is the main economic contributor of the nation, and one that will only be more important in the next ten years. And it is our responsibility to shape the young minds in the sustainable direction from the on-set,” General Manager Raffaele Solferino said.

The students had the opportunity to meet the management team, observe the key operational aspects of the island, and participate in an interactive training session with the resident marine biologist on the importance of taking a planet-first approach in this industry. The group was later joined by the resort’s Human Resources, Learning and Development team members for an engaging question-and-answer session over a sumptuous lunch at the Edge restaurant.

The first volume of this Playshop series was phenomenally received by the participants as it was an effective way to spark future leaders’ passions and dreams. The resort aims to continue the series as a permanent addition to the resort’s regenerative tourism project, and to positively impact the community with meaningful initiatives.

Read more about the sustainability efforts: https://www.parkhotelgroup.com/north-male atoll/grand-park-kodhipparu-maldives/sustainability