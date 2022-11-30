Le Meridien Maldives appoint new spa manager

Experienced spa professional, Ary Haryani, has been named as the new Spa Manager at the stunning Explore Spa at luxury resort, Le Meridien Maldives.

Ary has worked at some of the leading resorts across Asia and will bring her vast knowledge and expertise to the Explore Spa at Le Meridien, which opened just over a year ago.

Perched over a turquoise lagoon in the Indian Ocean with clear panelled floors providing breath-taking views into the coral gardens below the Spa offers the perfect escape for relaxation. There are six bespoke treatment rooms, Hair and beauty treatment room, Relaxation lounge and Retail boutique. The spaces have been created to foster tranquillity and relaxation whilst surrendering to the treatments designed to stimulate, engage and invigorate the senses.

Ary began her career with Banyan Tree Bintan, Indonesia before working at luxurious resorts such as Conrad Maldives, Grand Hyatt Macau, Montigo Resort, Indonesia, JA Manafaru Maldives as well as Crossroads Maldives before moving to Le Meridien. She is training to become a yoga teacher, to further enhance her wellness knowledge.

She commented: “For me Marriott is a dream brand that has been one of the most famous and one of the best pillar brands in the industry. I am very excited to be part of the family and look forward to contributing to the team.”

Explore Spa work with skincare line, Sundãri, which means ‘‘beautiful woman’’ in Sanskrit. The products focus on anti-ageing and use Ayurvedic principles combined with pure ingredients and natural essences to provide a holistic approach to wellness.

Signature treatments at the Spa include, Chakra Art, which stimulates the Chakras and the body’s vital energy; Four Hand Choreography, which is a rhythmical massage performed by two therapists; Limitless Facial; Epicurean Body Wrap and traditional Ayurveda therapies.

The Spa also offers bespoke treatments for children, including the Cool Me Down – a pure aloe vera gel massage which cools down and hydrates skin after a sunny play day, there is also a massage, mini manicures and pedicures for little ones to choose from.

Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa is a canvas inspired by the formation of the Atolls, fringing reefs and marine life. Soon to debut in Lhaviyani Atoll, the resort is located on the island of Thilamaafushi, defined as “island surrounded by vast lagoon” in Dhivehi, the parlance of the Maldives. The resort is an eco-conscious haven abundant with verdant flora and fauna and is enveloped by a shimmering lagoon and coral reefs bursting with marine life. Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa is a playful sanctuary for the curious and creative traveller to discover the European spirit of savouring the good life.

Connect with Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa on Facebook (@lemeridienmaldives) and Instagram (@lemeridienmaldives) and visit www.lemeridien-maldives.com