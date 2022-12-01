Nordic media team acquaints with luxurious, gastronomic experiences in Maldives

A team of media officials representing various world-class publications from the Nordic region are in the Maldives for a familiarisation trip, on invitation of Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC / Visit Maldives) to experience luxury and gastronomy of the Sunny Side of Life.

The team stayed in the Maldives from 25th November till December 1st 2022. Purpose of this trip is to establish the Maldives as one of the most preferred tourist destinations in the Nordic region and to promote the diverse experiences, specially the Luxury and Gastronomy segments of the Maldives. Ultimately, this trip is expected to promote the destination and strengthen its presence in the Nordic region.

Consisting of journalists, bloggers, and writers representing various world-class publications such as Søndag, Vagabond Reiselyst, Dagbladenes Bureau and Dagbladenes bureau, targeting a diverse audience in the Nordic market, this familiarisation trip will generate tremendous coverage showcasing the resplendent Maldives’ resorts and unique experiences, ranging from gastronomy and wellness to watersports and other unique experiences. Additionally, this trip will highlight the unique geographical advantage of having our islands scattered across the Indian Ocean and our unique one island-one resort concept, making the Maldives one of the safest holiday destinations in the world.

The team will be hosted at Sun Siyam Iruveli, Fairmont Maldives Sirru Fenfushi and Le Meridien Maldives Resort and Spa where they enjoyed high-end adventures, the world-renowned Maldivian hospitality, unique experiences, and the different cuisines available at their host properties.

From January to November 14th, Maldives welcomed 29,666 travellers from the Nordic region. MMPRC has been conducting several activities targeting this market including a campaign with Blixen tours and a travel trade webinar. There are several other marketing and advertising activities in the pipeline for the Nordic market for this year, such as more familiarisation trips, broadcasting partnerships, outdoor campaigns, print media campaigns and more.

As the company responsible for marketing the Maldives as a destination abroad, MMPRC carried out 260 different marketing activities in 22 global markets last year, including fairs, roadshows, familiarisation trips, marketing campaigns, webinars, and interviews. The greatest testament to the success of these activities came this year, as the Maldives secured the title of ‘World’s Leading Destination’ (among several other accolades) at the 2022 World Travel Awards, globally recognised as the hallmark of industry excellence. This is the third consecutive year that the Maldives had successfully earned this prestigious title, a shining testimony of the trust placed in the ‘magic of Maldivian hospitality’ by travellers from all over the globe. This year, MMPRC also secured the title of ‘World’s Leading Tourist Board’ for the first time in our nation’s history.