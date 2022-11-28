Kandima Maldives awards Man of the Match to Liverpool FC’s Joe Gomez

Not content with just relaxing on the beach, Liverpool FC’s highly regarded and uber-cool defender, Joe Gomez, can’t turn down a kick-about, even on holiday in the Maldives!

Where there’s a football pitch, there’s a football match. Joe Gomez sparked an impromptu friendly with holiday guests and resort team at the game-changing island (desti)nation, Kandima Maldives this week.

Known for its active, lifestyle experiences, Kandima’s guests were treated to a very special football match on their dedicated football pitch in the Indian Ocean.

Liverpool FC defender, Joe Gomez commented: “It’s not often you go on holiday to somewhere as amazing and remote as the Maldives (and they have their own football pitch)! We had a fantastic stay at Kandima, and as well as being a great place to relax there are endless activities and experiences to enjoy! Being able to take part in a fun football match with the guests and staff at the resort, was a real highlight of the week for me!”

Jean-Louis Ripoche, Kandima’s General Manager comments, “It was a wonderful moment for our guests to enjoy this rare opportunity to play with football star Joe Gomez on our very own football field. It was very generous of Joe to give up his time to play a game with our guests and the Kandima team. We hope to welcome him back again in the near future.”

As well as Joe Gomez and his family, Kandima has welcomed a hat trick of European footballers in 2022. Italian football superstars, Davide Calabria (AC Milan) and Patrick Cutrone (Club Empoli / Wolverhampton Wanderers) stayed at the island resort in early 2022, as well as the Spanish footballer, Alex Centelles.

Gomez’s football career began at just 13 years old when his potential was recognised by the U18 team at Charlton Athletic. He progressed rapidly through the club’s academy and was rewarded with caps for England at U16, U17 and U19 before joining Liverpool FC. In 2017 he earned an England cap.

In addition to ample secluded spots to kick back and relax, for guests who like to keep fit whilst on holiday, Kandima boasts state-of-the-art fitness facilities. These include a BURN Fitness Centre with its own private swimming pool, a fitness pavilion, tennis, badminton, and beach volleyball courts, and one of the longest swimming pools in the Maldives – Breeze Pool, plus a stunning three-km long beach perfect for morning runs.

Live the footballer and WAG lifestyle without the price tag at Kandima; A seven-night stay at Kandima costs from £3,671pp (saving £319pp) based on two sharing a Sky Studio with a sea view on an all-inclusive basis departing 15 January 2023. Prices include return international flights and seaplane transfers to the resort. Offer must be booked online at www.tui.co.uk