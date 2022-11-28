Here’s where to head for unforgettable getaway this National Day weekend

In honour of UAE’s 51st National Day, for nationals and residents looking for an escape for the upcoming long weekend, Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of resorts in Maldives has unveiled expertly curated packages inviting guests to unwind in the beauty of the Maldives, soaking in picturesque island retreats paired with culinary affairs at four stunning resorts just a short direct flight of 4 hours away.

Accessible by speedboat or seaplane from Velana International Airport, Male, each of the Marriott Bonvoy Portfolio resorts in Maldives are located on their own private island. This provides guests with an escape like no other, unveiling the magic of the Indian Ocean. Guests may select their preferred escapade from the luxurious JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa to W Maldives, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa or The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort to simply bask in the Maldivian white sand beaches or stargaze at night.

There’s something for everyone, whether guests are looking for a family getaway with the children, a romantic destination for an unforgettable honeymoon, a wellness retreat, an opportunity to swim in tune with the best of marine life or just soak in the sun and waves.

JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa

Located on Vagaru Island, Shaviyani Atoll, JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa presents everything one needs for a luxurious stress-free family vacation and inspires guests to be fully present in the spirit of togetherness with loved ones. The multi-generational resort features 60 beach and overwater villas, all with private pools, spacious wooden decks and a wide array of amenities. Eclectic dining experiences are offered throughout the resort. Families can also take advantage of the FAMiLY by JW™ Little Griffins Kids Club, with 100 activities, which promotes the three pillars of ‘activeness, culinary and creativity’ and will give children and parents the chance to participate in enriching and educational experiences for the whole family to enjoy. Guests can book the limited time all-inclusive “Savour the Endless” package for stays longer than three nights and get a 20% discount and daily breakfast, lunch and dinner across five restaurants and three full-service bars. To top things off, this package also includes a one-time three-course beach dinner for two.

Click here to book now.

W Maldives

Located in North Ari Atoll, W Maldives is a luxury private island resort setting the stage to fuel the guests’ lust for life. The five-star resort features six restaurants and bars, a pampering AWAY® Spa and the world beneath the waves at DOWN UNDER with reef sharks in the one of the best house reefs of the Maldives. For the upcoming long weekend, W Maldives has your back with their all-inclusive package, W GOT YOU COVERED! – the resort’s all-inclusive package that will take care of meal and beverage needs, breakfast through dinner, along with complimentary in-room W MIXBAR for non-alcoholic beverages, non-motorised activities and snorkelling gear. Guests looking to celebrate in style can charter W Maldives’ own private yacht, ESCAPE, and sail over the sparkling waters of the Maldives, embracing sunset and experiencing the Indian Ocean like never before.

Click here to book now.

Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa

Situated on a private island in North Male Atoll, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa is accessible by a complimentary 15-minute speedboat ride from Velana International Airport, making it an attractive destination for those who prefer brief travel. Offering seven restaurants and bars, two freshwater pools, a tennis court, a 24-hour gym and plenty of on-island activities including Sheraton’s signature Side-by-Side Family Program, the resort is the picturesque destination for honeymooners, families with young children or teens and solo travellers alike. Allowing guests to truly switch off the resort’s “Full Board Promo” includes breakfast, lunch, dinner, soft drinks, daily use of snorkelling gear, paddleboards, kayaks and use of the tennis courts, along with complimentary round-trip speed boat transfers to Velana Airport and free Wi-Fi across the resort.

Click here to book now.

The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort

Nestled on a beautiful coral island of the Baa Atoll, a designated UNESCO Biosphere Reserve site, guests of The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort can experience a tranquil wellness escape with uninterrupted ocean and pristine turquoise lagoon views. The idyllic setting for romance, family hideouts, gastronomy and well-being, the five-star resort has curated offerings to revitalise the body and mind. Those looking for a getaway this National Day can enjoy a special “Gourmet Pass” package including daily breakfast and dinner. During their stay, guests can also visit the Sunset Bar for expertly mixed beverages and shisha.

Click here to book now.

To know more about Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of resorts in Maldives click here. For more information, please visit www.marriott.com