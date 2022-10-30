Radisson Blu Resort Maldives invites travellers to multi-dimensional music festival

Radisson Blu Resort Maldives is set to bring travellers a multi-dimensional experience in the 2022 edition of the Maldives Music Festival. A dream come true for travellers who enjoy the vibrant party scenes but also looking for a relaxing retreat in a tropical heaven.

From 12 to 19 November 2022, the week-long festival mixes rich culinary flavours and great music, surrounded by the most breathtaking scenery on the planet, promising a feast for the senses. Curated events are assembled and featuring live performances by internationally acclaimed DJs.

The Maldives Music Festival will once again feature Facundo Mohrr in its second edition. Facundo was the main act from “all day I dream” famous worldwide party and is constantly listed to play by the head honcho. Author of the Global summer anthem track “Osama”, Kasango has been a constant presence at the centre stage in Saint Tropez and Mykonos. In this edition, the festival will present one of the best French artists and music producers, MAGA. His music project will take the party goers on a journey of melodic, organic, and minimalistic patterns.

Fischetti, the legendary and one of the most respected Brazilian DJ is internationally recognised for his work and has conquered DJ booths around the globe including Ibiza, Las Vegas, and Tomorrowland will also join the deck at the festival. With Persio Semeraro and Gui Defillipi, the finest House Music DJs and La Beduina’s label partners, they are set to bring to the island a Middle Eastern influence with organic beats. More artists will be announced in the coming weeks.

November Music Festival at Radisson Blu Resort is certainly going to be exceptional. To let travellers feel the Destination’s natural beauty, Trans Maldivian Airlines will be supporting with transfers of all guests and let them Feel The Difference.

The dreamlike landscape awaits our guests from the moment the resort is seen from the seaplane. With the property’s one to three bedroom pool villas, everyone will be getting plenty of space to enjoy in the privacy they need, or revel at the festival with friends and family. The beautiful island and the magical set up will give lots of opportunities to capture all the enviable moments.

To visit event and enjoy the special time, guests may purchase tickets as following:

Single Day party ticket at USD $290

Two Nights Party ticket at USD $500

Four Nights and above at USD $1000.

Terms and conditions apply. For more information, please call T: + (960) 724-1442 or send your enquiries to reservations.maldives@radisson.com