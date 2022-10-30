Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi appoints Chef Ivan Alvarez as culinary director

Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi is pleased to announce the appointment of Chef Ivan Alvarez as its new Director of Culinary, who will oversee culinary operations across the resort’s eleven uniquely positioned dining venues.

With over 20 years of culinary experience and a certificate from CIFP Hospitality Management School in Gijón, Spain, Ivan was inspired to become a chef by watching his auntie cook on special family occasions, dreaming that he too would be able to create the same happiness through his food creations.

Originally from the Canary Islands, Ivan began his culinary career in 2002 at the one-Michelin-starred Las Rejas. Since then, on a quest to discover both new and diverse ingredients and local cooking techniques around the world, he has worked at restaurants and hotels in Spain, most notably at the renowned three-Michelin-starred El Bulli, as well as Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia, the UK, Chile and China.

Chef Ivan is convinced that food should bring the ultimate joy to guests, and he believes that the creative approach to cooking creates a viable excuse to get together at the table. Today, he delights the guests of Waldorf Astoria Maldives with exquisite dishes served with international flavor and unique charisma acquired over the years across many continents.