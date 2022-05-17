Radisson Blu Resort Maldives introduces new all-inclusive offering

Discover one-of-a-kind Maldives experience at the award-winning Radisson Blu Resort Maldives with the new all-inclusive offering to bring those travel moments together in one thoughtfully curated meal plan for savvy travellers.

Nested in South Ari Atoll, our stylish five-star island resort is an idyllic secluded getaway despite located among the closest atolls from Velana International Airport in Malé, with only 30 minutes ride by scenic seaplane flight. The resort is ready to guide guests to embark on a culinary voyage to a diverse selection of restaurants and bars. Guests from all over the world can choose the journey at their own preference. Whether they are looking for comfort foods that make them feel at home, or seeking for gourmet adventure to experience the local delicacies and foreign flavours.

The journey starts each day with a super breakfast at the all-day dining restaurant, Raha, where we also serve lunch and themed dinner buffet, such as Maldivian, Indian, and Mexican. The talented chefs at Raha are always happy to cater special ‘off the menu’ requests. Daytime bites and cool drinks can be found at Eats & Beats, the chilled beach club style poolside bar, or at Crusoe’s, a “castaway chic” islet sanctuary for curious explorers. For an atmospheric dinner at one of our overwater restaurants, guests can experience the Japanese cuisine with Omakase set menu at the elegant setting of Kabuki, or the Mediterranean grill at Alifaan with show kitchen. In the evening, Mahurab bar is where the guests can enjoy the live music while sipping their favorite wine or cocktail.

Feed My Soul all-inclusive package at Radisson Blu Resort Maldives includes:

Food

Breakfast, lunch, and dinner in buffet style at Raha overwater Restaurant.

$40 credit per person per meal in four a la carte restaurants and bars, except for private dining or special events.

Drinks

Unlimited non-alcoholic beverages with selections of house bottled water, tea, coffee, soft drinks, and juices.

Unlimited alcoholic beverages with selections of wines and sparkling wines curated by our sommelier, island mixologist’s cocktails and mocktails creations, liquors, spirits, rum, gin, vodka, whisky, tequila, and beers.

Daily sunset happy hour and snack pass-around at Eats & Beats bar, including free ice cream for children.

Weekly guest cocktail and canapé.

In-villa minibar

Fully replenished once daily with non-alcoholic drinks and Radisson Blu snack selections.

“After the launch of our concierge mobile app, we are thrilled to introduce our new all-inclusive program, as a new offering at Radisson Blu Resort Maldives”, says General Manager Gavin Sanders. “This is another step forward to continuously enhance the quality and the value of the stay to fulfil the strong demand from both new and repeat guests alike.” adds Gavin.

Immersive experience is offered through other features such as complimentary non-motorised water sports as well as yoga and wellness activities. The all-inclusive package is now available through direct booking, tour operator and travel agent partners, and will soon available in all other booking channels.

Part of the Radisson Hotel Group, Radisson Blu Resort Maldives is nestled in the South Ari Atoll, only 105km from Male’s Velana International Airport. This private island retreat features 128 beachfront or overwater pool villas with up to three bedrooms, seven restaurants and bars, diving and water sports, an overwater spa, yoga pavilion, fitness centre, sports court, games room, kids’ club and a glass-walled Event Hall. This makes the resort an ideal setting for all types of holiday, from family vacations and couples’ breaks to weddings and honeymoons.

For more information, please visit www.radissonhotels.com/en-us/hotels/radisson-blu-resort-maldives.