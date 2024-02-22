Fairmont Maldives, Sirru Fen Fushi Launches Elevated All-Inclusive Offering: Inviting Families to Embark on a Hassle-Free Holiday in Paradise

To ensure a worry-free escape for travel-hungry families, Fairmont Maldives, Sirru Fen Fushi, situated on the archipelago’s pristine Shaviyani Atoll, has launched a new and enhanced all-inclusive offering. In addition to savouring delectable dishes across three gourmet restaurants, guests can experience the resort’s pioneering sustainability initiatives, with a guided tour of the underwater Coralarium and Sustainability Lab included. What’s more, children under 12 can stay and dine for free and enjoy a host of immersive activities from the Art Studio and Kids’ Club to Tennis and Yoga.

Upon landing in Malé, guests are whisked away in e-cars to the VIP seaplane lounge before taking off and heading north to the resort. Dedicated villa hosts await families at check-in with an array of thoughtful welcome amenities and special surprises for tiny travellers. Suitably settled with the assurance of 24-hour assistance, the holiday can truly begin, as guests are free to unwind on the white-sand beaches, dive into crystal clear waters and discover the true meaning of laidback luxury in the resort’s expansive villas.

Catering to culinary curiosity, all-inclusive guests can savour international fare, discover local flavours and sip on refreshing beverages across the resort’s restaurants and bars. From beachfront eatery Raha Market, which serves a variety of dishes to tantalise tastebuds, to spectacular seafood dining at Azure, guests can enjoy the freedom to savour an array of cuisine coupled with a side of mesmerising views. As part of the new offering, book in a special three course dinner at both Azure and Kata, Fairmont Maldives’ signature Japanese restaurant. Celebrating the very best Asian flavours, choose from robatayaki dishes, sushi and sashimi all, freshly prepared at the chef’s counter and complemented by creative cocktails and traditional sake.

Inviting guests to discover the atoll in all its natural beauty, activities included within the new offering include kayaking adventures across the 600-hectare lagoon that transforms into an aquatic playground and snorkelling sessions through the 9-kilometer-long house reef. Explore the world beneath the waves and come face to face with the archipelago’s colourful marine life, all whilst basking in the never-ending horizon for memorable moments to last a lifetime. Back on dry land practice your serve with complimentary access to the tennis and volleyball courts, or work up a sweat in the 24-hour gym complete with cross fit training area. Those seeking inner peace can join guided practices with the resident yoga master who offers a range of classes from sound healing to breathwork.

An idyllic destination for a multi-generational escape, parents and grandparents can relax while the little ones are being looked after with complimentary access to the dedicated kids’ club and art studio. Fun for the whole family, guests can also participate in the resort’s eco-friendly initiatives designed to protect paradise for future generations. Head to the Sustainability Lab where specialised machinery transforms and repurposes plastic waste collected from the beach into bespoke souvenirs like bracelets, made from ghost nets removed from the ocean. From the sand to the se