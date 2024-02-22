News
Fairmont Maldives, Sirru Fen Fushi Launches Elevated All-Inclusive Offering: Inviting Families to Embark on a Hassle-Free Holiday in Paradise
To ensure a worry-free escape for travel-hungry families, Fairmont Maldives, Sirru Fen Fushi, situated on the archipelago’s pristine Shaviyani Atoll, has launched a new and enhanced all-inclusive offering. In addition to savouring delectable dishes across three gourmet restaurants, guests can experience the resort’s pioneering sustainability initiatives, with a guided tour of the underwater Coralarium and Sustainability Lab included. What’s more, children under 12 can stay and dine for free and enjoy a host of immersive activities from the Art Studio and Kids’ Club to Tennis and Yoga.
Upon landing in Malé, guests are whisked away in e-cars to the VIP seaplane lounge before taking off and heading north to the resort. Dedicated villa hosts await families at check-in with an array of thoughtful welcome amenities and special surprises for tiny travellers. Suitably settled with the assurance of 24-hour assistance, the holiday can truly begin, as guests are free to unwind on the white-sand beaches, dive into crystal clear waters and discover the true meaning of laidback luxury in the resort’s expansive villas.
Catering to culinary curiosity, all-inclusive guests can savour international fare, discover local flavours and sip on refreshing beverages across the resort’s restaurants and bars. From beachfront eatery Raha Market, which serves a variety of dishes to tantalise tastebuds, to spectacular seafood dining at Azure, guests can enjoy the freedom to savour an array of cuisine coupled with a side of mesmerising views. As part of the new offering, book in a special three course dinner at both Azure and Kata, Fairmont Maldives’ signature Japanese restaurant. Celebrating the very best Asian flavours, choose from robatayaki dishes, sushi and sashimi all, freshly prepared at the chef’s counter and complemented by creative cocktails and traditional sake.
Inviting guests to discover the atoll in all its natural beauty, activities included within the new offering include kayaking adventures across the 600-hectare lagoon that transforms into an aquatic playground and snorkelling sessions through the 9-kilometer-long house reef. Explore the world beneath the waves and come face to face with the archipelago’s colourful marine life, all whilst basking in the never-ending horizon for memorable moments to last a lifetime. Back on dry land practice your serve with complimentary access to the tennis and volleyball courts, or work up a sweat in the 24-hour gym complete with cross fit training area. Those seeking inner peace can join guided practices with the resident yoga master who offers a range of classes from sound healing to breathwork.
An idyllic destination for a multi-generational escape, parents and grandparents can relax while the little ones are being looked after with complimentary access to the dedicated kids’ club and art studio. Fun for the whole family, guests can also participate in the resort’s eco-friendly initiatives designed to protect paradise for future generations. Head to the Sustainability Lab where specialised machinery transforms and repurposes plastic waste collected from the beach into bespoke souvenirs like bracelets, made from ghost nets removed from the ocean. From the sand to the se
Live for Family Fun in a Tropical Easter Bliss at Angsana Velavaru: A Sun-Kissed Adventure for Families
Angsana Velavaru, an all-inclusive premium resort in South Nilandhe Atoll, Maldives welcomes guests, especially families to indulge in the beauty of a tropical Easter celebration. The sun-soaked beaches, azure sea, and delightful surprises create the perfect setting for an unforgettable experience for every member.
On 30 March, the day begins with enchanting Bird Feeding session, Sand Sculpture display and an immersive Marine Talk, allowing guests to connect with the rich marine life surrounding the resort. As the sun sets, guests can enjoy a Sundowner to Remember at Azzurro Restaurant and Bar, Funa Restaurant or Kuredhi Pool Bar, with the mesmerising Soul Serenade from Beatus Band. Guests are invited to indulge in a delectable Mongolian Buffet Dinner at Kaani Restaurant, and cap off the night with the lively White & Green DJ Party at Kuredhi Pool Bar.
Sunday, 31 March promises a day filled with excitement, as Morning Melodies with Beatus Band sets the perfect tone for a day of Easter festivities. Guests can engage in morning Water Aerobics, participate in Palm Leaves Weaving, and contribute to marine conservation with a Coral Planting activity. The culinary delights continue with International and Pasta Buffet Dinners, offering a gastronomic journey of flavours. Cap off the evening with a Sunset Dolphin Cruise, featuring bubbly and canapés against the stunning Maldivian sunset.
Designed exclusively for children, the Ranger’s Club hosts delightful Easter-themed activities. Little ones can unleash their creativity with Easter Card Decoration and Eggs-travaganza Cookie Creativity. The Kids Mixology Session 101 adds a touch of fun. The Easter Bunny arrival on Sunday and the Egg Hunt promise excitement for the youngest members of the family.
Beyond the traditional sun, sand, and sea experience, the resort curates a list of “101 Things To Do.”
From water sports to wellness retreats and cultural excursions, guests can immerse themselves in a diverse array of activities, ensuring a holiday filled with excitement and discovery. View the complete Easter Brochure.
Part of Banyan Group, an independent, global hospitality company with purpose, Angsana Velavaru is a vibrant tropical getaway offering 79 private villas, all with beach frontage, and a cluster of 34 InOcean Villas.
Escape to Angsana Velavaru this Easter for a tropical paradise celebration, where joy, sun, sea, and surprises converge to create cherished moments and lasting memories.
Visit Maldives Resort Packages & Specials | Angsana Velavaru. For further queries and reservations, contact Reservations-Velavaru@angsana.com or +960 676 8464.
Uncover the Gems and Untold Tales of the Maldives’ Baa Atoll Through Personalised and Free-Spirited Adventures with The Nautilus Maldives
When envisioning the Maldives, one often conjures images of pristine white sands and luxurious resorts. However, beyond the typical tourist attractions lies a realm of adventure, cultural immersion, and natural wonders waiting to be explored. The Nautilus Maldives, an ultra-luxury private island hideaway, is crafting extraordinary journeys in the captivating Baa Atoll, inviting its guests to embrace escapism through immersive cultural experiences.
Inspired by The Nautilus’s brand hallmarks of the Art of Bohemia and Free Spirited Adventures, guests are encouraged to step outside their comfort zones and indulge in transformative experiences. Through encounters with local personalities, guests gain an insight into island life, delving into cultural roots, traditions, nature, language, cuisine, and more.
The Nautilus prides itself on tailoring bespoke experiences to suit the unique preferences of its guests—whether adventurers, culture enthusiasts, or families seeking more than a beachside retreat. Guests embark on one of The Nautilus’s luxurious yachts, exploring treasured spots of the Atoll and creating unforgettable memories that will linger in their hearts long after their journey ends.
Discover the roots at the Kendhoo
Nestled in the northwest of the Baa Atoll, Kendhoo carries a rich tapestry of experiences weaving together history and culture. Once a vital hub along ancient maritime routes, Kendhoo’s vibrant cultural landscape is shaped by centuries of influences from Indian, Arab, and Southeast Asian merchants, as well colonial conquests. Guests can wander its streets,
indulging in local culinary treats with distinct flavours, and exploring landmarks like the 800- year old house marking the place of prayers of Abdul Barakaath Yoosuf al Barbary, a renowned Islamic scholar.
Weave your memories of the Maldives into art at Kihaadhoo
On the beautiful island of Kihaadhoo, guests can immerse themselves in the therapeutic art of coconut leaf weaving, a cherished tradition passed down through generations. Through hands-on experiences with the island’s residents, guests can learn to create baskets, hats, and decorative pieces, fostering a sense of cultural identity and belonging.
www.thenautilusmaldives.com
Traditional lacquer masters at Thulhaadhoo
Venturing to the southern tip of Baa Atoll, guests discover Thulhaadhoo island, renowned for its exquisite craftsmanship in traditional lacquerware. Here, artisans share their secrets of this ancient art of decorating items with vibrant colours and intricate designs inspired by the Maldives’ marine life and lush tropics, which has been passed down through generations.
Guests can even try their hand at creating these unique art pieces, serving as precious souvenir of their tropical getaway.
Exploration of the Deep Blue Waters of Dhonfanu
At Dhonfanu, one of Baa Atoll’s premier diving spots, vibrant coral gardens and diverse marine life awaits beneath azure waters. In season, there’s also a high chance for guests to encounter graceful manta rays and majestic whale sharks, igniting the senses with excitement and awe.
Delve into Poetic Ambiance of Dharavandhoo
Guests can make a stop at Dharavandhoo island, which boasts a rich tradition of Maldivian poetry, where locals celebrate history and folklore through the art of storytelling, expressing emotions, beliefs, and aspirations in the most poetic ways. These enchanting verses, inspired by the islands’ natural beauty, love, nature, and daily island life, transport listeners to a world where ocean rhythms intertwine poetic imagery.
To craft your own cultural journey across Maldivian islands, contact The Nautilus at hello@thenautilusmaldives.com and begin creating your ultimate bohemian dream escape. For more information visit www.thenautilusmaldives.com.
Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa Earns Prestigious Green Globe Certification
Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa has achieved the esteemed Green Globe Certification, solidifying its commitment to sustainable tourism practices. This recognition marks a significant milestone for the resort, establishing it as the first Marriott Bonvoy property in the Maldives to receive this distinguished accolade.
Celebrating Sustainability on the 50th Anniversary
Coinciding with its recent 50th anniversary, this achievement underscores Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa’s unwavering dedication to environmental and social responsibility. The resort excelled in a comprehensive sustainability assessment, scoring an impressive 86% across four key pillars: Sustainable Management, Social and Economic, Cultural Heritage, and Environmental Conservation.
Mohamed El Aghoury, General Manager of Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa, emphasizes the importance of sustainability: “As travelers become increasingly eco-conscious, prioritizing sustainability is crucial. This accomplishment reflects the dedication of our entire team, and we are proud to be part of an organization that values positive global impact.”
Holistic Approach to Sustainability:
Nestled amidst the natural beauty of Furanafushi Island, the resort implements a range of sustainability initiatives:
- Coral Restoration: Pioneering a coral propagation program in partnership with Reefscapers, the resort actively restores reef habitats through their ‘Adopt A Coral’ initiative. By the end of 2023, over 567 coral frames and massive coral pyramids were planted, attracting diverse marine life.
- Energy Conservation: The INNCOMM system automatically adjusts air conditioning based on guest occupancy, optimizing energy usage.
- Waste Management: A pioneering Biogas plant will soon transform organic waste into biogas for cooking, minimizing environmental impact.
- Reduced Plastic Waste: The resort utilizes reverse osmosis technology to purify seawater and bottle it in reusable glass containers, eliminating plastic bottle usage and saving an estimated 375,000 bottles annually.
- Locally Sourced Produce: The Chef’s Garden and Furana Organic cultivate fresh vegetables, reducing the resort’s carbon footprint and promoting farm-to-table dining.
Community Engagement:
Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa fosters meaningful connections with the local community through partnerships like the ‘Maldivian Journey’ program. This weekly event showcases local culture through activities, demonstrations, and traditional attire, fostering cultural appreciation.
Aligned with Marriott International’s ‘Serve 360’ Platform:
The resort’s sustainability efforts align with Marriott International’s ‘Serve 360’ platform, which emphasizes responsible and sustainable business practices that benefit both the environment and local communities.
Invitation to Responsible Travel:
By receiving the Green Globe Certification, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa invites guests to embark on a journey of responsible travel. Guests can experience unforgettable moments while contributing to a greener and more sustainable future.
