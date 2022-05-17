Master baker from IREKS lands in Maldives

Bestbuy Maldives (BBM) is proud to announce that Chef Steven Selavamuthu, Technical Adviser of world-renowned fine baking ingredient manufacturer IREKS GmBH of Germany, is now in the Maldives to conduct training sessions and demos over the next fortnight. Chef Steven is no stranger to the Maldives – having shared his expertise with Resort chefs as well as HORECA establishments during his several previous visits.

IREKS has enjoyed high levels of trust and confidence amongst the chefs’ community in the Maldives for over two decades. The resort chefs swear by the performance of IREKS offerings and the significant value addition they gain from these training sessions.

IREKS, headquartered in Kulmbach, Germany, serves customers in over 90 countries worldwide. As a partner for aroma and taste, IREKS produces high-quality baking ingredients for bread and rolls, and confectionery baked goods – from improvers and mixes to malts and sourdoughs.

BBM is Maldives’ one of the leading suppliers of food, bakery, cooking ingredients, and non-food offerings to Resorts, HORECA, and the mainstream consumer market. Apart from IREKS, BBM is the choice distributor favoured by some of the world’s leading brands such as Unilever, Lamb Weston, TWG, San Benedetto, Ravi Fruit, Fontana, Aryzta, Harvey Fresh, and more.

BBM’s engagement goes beyond mere supplies and extends to knowledge sharing for operational excellence of the chefs. BBM regularly hosts product demos and training sessions by bringing in product specialists collaborating with the principals. Further, under the ‘Masterclass’ series, BBM brings the culinary excellence of world-renowned (usually Michelin Starred) chefs and industry professionals through pro-bono day-long demonstrations that are received with great enthusiasm by the Maldivian Chefs’ community.