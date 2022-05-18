Six Senses Laamu named Best Hotel in Asia in TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards 2022

Adding to its list of growing merits, Six Senses Laamu has been named the best hotel in Asia and, better yet, ranked as No.7 on the Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best Hotels in the World awards.

In this year’s top 25 listings, Six Senses Laamu also features as No.2 within Top Hotels on the Water in the World and No.4 for Best Luxury Hotels in the World.

There can be no better endorsement of success than to be voted top by guests and customers, and that is how the TripAdvisor awards are defined. Award winners are selected based on feedback from millions of real travelers so that the annual Best of the Best awards are not just popular choices but truly exceptional ones that keep travelers returning. The Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Awards are TripAdvisor’s highest honor and the winners are among the top one percent of listings on their platform.

“There are more than 500 resorts listed on TripAdvisor in the Maldives, so to be ranked by travelers as the best resort in the country and also the best in Asia, and the seventh in the world is an incredible achievement,” explains Marteyne van Well, the Regional General Manager for Six Senses in the Maldives.

A quick browse through Six Senses Laamu’s TripAdvisor page shows the glowing comments such as “Six Senses Laamu is the most beautiful place on the planet”, “coming back to the island felt like coming home” and compliments the resort’s hosts kindness being what “truly what make this resort a gem in the middle of the Indian Ocean.”

“When I read the reviews our guests leave, I am always filled with pride,” adds van Well. “Each and every review mentions our incredible team whose hard work and kind nature are the reason behind the resort’s achievements.”

Six Senses Laamu is the only luxury resort in the Laamu Atoll, one of the planet’s Hope Spots located deep in the Indian Ocean. It is a sustainable eutopia where dolphins swim along the seashell- dappled shoreline and Yin Yang, the Maldives’ most famous surfing wave, breaks just offshore. Chefs prepare dishes created from produce grown in the island’s organic gardens, enhanced by tropical vistas. Highly skilled therapists and Visiting Practitioners provide a comprehensive range of award-winning signature treatments, rejuvenation and wellness specialties.

The resort is a combination of on-land and over -water villas constructed of sustainable materials and set around the palm-fringed paradise. A returning TripAdvisor guest commented for their review, “I’ve never seen something so beautiful”.