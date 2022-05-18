Discover an oasis of health, wellness at Finolhu Baa Atoll Maldives

Well known as an island playground where fun and relaxation are always at the centre of every day’s activities, Finolhu Baa Atoll Maldives is also an oasis of health and wellness. Whether you pamper yourself with the signature treatments at Fehi Spa, or engage in the search for a better you through the wide variety of health and wellness activities, you sure find the perfect balance at Finolhu Baa Atoll.

Meaning “green” in the local Dhivehi language, Fehi Spa fully embraces the role of nature in the journey to wellness and inner peace. The luxurious treatment rooms are surrounded by lush tropical flora to add a deeper sense of tranquillity to your experience, while the relaxation area offers stunning views of the ocean and sunset. There is no doubt you will feel refreshed and reinvigorated after your favourite treatment.

The holistic treatments at Fehi Spa offer the best of East and West in a fusion of philosophies and therapies. The variety of revitalising signature treatments include the Maldivian Healing Treatment, a journey to the bliss that begins with a massage of long and circular strokes using virgin coconut oil, followed by a warm sand poultice on the back, and completed with a warm coconut milk polish. East Meets West delivers transformative energy healing from Tibetan Singing Bowls, followed by a combination of Eastern and Western massage techniques, including Shiatsu, Tibetan Indian Head and Swedish.

Signature treatments designed especially for couples include the Finolhu Royal Signature, an exfoliating dry body brush and oil massage followed by a clay mud body polish that promotes cleansing and detoxing to generate fresh skin growth. Romance at Finolhu begins with a shared massage using warmed olive oil and wine, complimented by a Cleopatra Milk Body Polish and brought to a blissful conclusion with a glass of wine. Spread across the day, the Sun and Moon Chi treatment starts with private sunrise yoga followed by a classic massage later in the day and then finished off with a private sunset yoga session.

Aside from its spa treatments, Finolhu also offers guests a choice of weekly health and wellness activities at the gym, in the Yoga Pavilion or on the island’s beaches. Complimentary activities include selected Yoga sessions, Island Jog, Boot Camp, Spin and Core, and Stretch & Flex, as well as use of Tennis Court.

So whether you are looking to be passively pampered or actively engaged, you’ll find the perfect balance between body, spirit and mind in an oasis of health and wellness at Finolhu.

Owned and managed by Seaside Collection, Finolhu Baa Atoll Maldives, is a luxury island resort renowned for its two-kilometre white powdery beaches that stretch out across four islands. Firmly established as one of the finest resorts in the Maldives, Finolhu – meaning sandbank in Dhivehi – consists of 125 beachfront and overwater villas (more than half with a private pool), four restaurants and an array of activities, every day on Finolhu’s island playground is as varied as the coral reef landscape of the Baa Atoll. Whilst popular with honeymooners, the extensive resort which is set in a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve is also family-friendly, with a kids’ club and world-famous entertainment.