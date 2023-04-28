Baglioni Resort Maldives transitions to ‘all-inclusive’

Baglioni Resort Maldives has announced that it will transition into a luxury ‘All-Inclusive’ resort from May 1, 2023. This move will give guests the chance to enjoy a variety of premium beverages and exquisite culinary experiences in the resort’s restaurants and bars. With the option to dine around à la carte or buffet-style at three magnificent restaurants and the elegant Pool Bar, this transition will offer guests a hassle-free vacation experience.

Monica Suri, General Manager, Baglioni Resort Maldives, said, “All-Inclusive is not a new concept but we have seen an upward trend in the recent past due to the extra regulations, additional expenses, and ever-increasing airline costs that have highlighted the benefits of a hassle-free trip. The customer is really looking for no surprises when it comes to what’s included. They want to just pay once so they could go out there to discover and enjoy the rest of their holiday. It was impossible for us to ignore this shift.

“With our all-inclusive package, we intend to offer elevated culinary experiences with our dine-around concept, Italian flair with premium beverages, Wellness, and cultural offerings that go beyond their everyday experience. This will also offer simplicity in the booking and pricing process ultimately leading to the peace of mind with knowing how much their trip will cost before they leave home.”

Baglioni Resort Maldives is an authentic Italian luxury resort located on the island of Maagau in the stunning DhaaluAtoll. This 5-star resort pairs Italian elegance with the natural beauty of the Maldives, including turquoise waters, velvet-smooth white sands, and a 360-degree house reef filled with magnificent marine life.

The resort has 85 villas, including elegant One and Two-Bedroom Beach Villas, which are exceptionally spacious with direct beach access and private pools, perfect for families of four or six with children up to the age of eighteen. The resort also has a range of Water Villas ideal for couples in search of a romantic stay. The resort’s Green Globe certification demonstrates its commitment to tropical elegance and sustainability. Baglioni Kids Club is specially curated for young guests, offering them a world of games and adventures while discovering the wonders of the island.