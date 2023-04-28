Renowned model and motivational speaker Victoria Jancke to conduct social media and self-growth classes at The Signature Collection at Hideaway

This April, Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa is proud to host renowned German model, actress, and motivational speaker Victoria Jancke, who will be offering her highly acclaimed classes on social media and self-growth at the island. She will be staying at the resort’s most premium villas, The Signature Collection at Hideaway.

With over a decade of experience in the industry, Victoria began her career at the young age of 16 and has since worked on a range of projects, including on-screen acting, voice-over work for films, and modelling for top brands like Wella. Throughout her career, Victoria has cultivated a passion for helping others succeed in the industry while staying true to their authentic selves. Her classes offer valuable insights and tips for aspiring professionals looking to make their mark in the entertainment world.

As the ‘Daily.Goddess’ on Instagram, Victoria has amassed a following of 1.1 million followers who look to her for daily inspiration and guidance. This April, guests at the Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa will have the rare opportunity to attend private classes with Victoria, focussed on social media and self-growth.

During her classes, Victoria will share her insights and expertise on a range of topics, including how to build a successful social media account on platforms like Instagram and TikTok, creating engaging IG reels, generating photo posting ideas, developing your authentic story, and building a strong following of fans. Additionally, she will discuss strategies for social media and self-growth, drawing from her experience teaching the Daily Goddess course and training. This is a unique opportunity for guests to learn from a highly successful industry professional and gain valuable knowledge and skills to take their own social media presence and personal growth to the next level.

Inspired by the rich history of Maldivian royalty, adding lush aspects of the Middle Eastern glamour ,the villas of The Signature Collection at Hideaway have been built, designed and decorated to make every guest who stay here feel like a Sultan or Sultana in their own private island.

Guests staying at these villas will also have exclusive access to Oasis – an elegantly decorated lounge/dining area which comprises of a large pool, and a fine-dining restaurant serving the best international cuisines, along with the elegant Middle Eastern dishes.

For more information on The Signature Collection at Hideaway, click on through to the website here.