Maldives promoted at KITF 2023 in Kazakhstan

Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC / Visit Maldives) is thrilled to announce that we participated in KITF (Kazakhstan International Tourism Fair) 2023, held from 19th to 21st April 2023 in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

A total of 24 co-exhibitors with 45 participants participated in the fair alongside MMPRC to strengthen the Maldives’ brand presence in Kazakhstan and establish the Sunny Side of Life as a top-of-the-mind destination for all potential holidaymakers.

KITF, one of the leading B2B fairs in the CIS region, has been held since 2001. The exhibition serves as a wide-ranging professional platform for the tourism industry of the whole Central Asian Region and is considered to be the pinnacle event of the sector in Kazakhstan. Corporate travel decision makers, investors, tour operators for VIP clients, and other travel trade professionals will take part in the fair.

Destination Maldives was proudly showcased with an impressive stand in a space spanning over 60 sqm. The stand provided visitors with a glimpse into the breathtaking Sunny Side of Life. Every aspect of the stand was thoughtfully curated to showcase the diverse segments of the Maldives’ tourism industry, including romance, seascapes, and cultural experiences, among others. The Maldives won a Recognition Award for its participation in KITF 2023. Some other destinations that received this award include Italy, Almaty, and Jordan. A special raffle was held between the visitors to the Maldives stand, and 2 lucky winners won free holidays to the Maldives, sponsored by Bandos Maldives and Madifushi Private Limited respectively.

Through this event, MMPRC and industry partners provided visitors with the latest information about the Maldives, making it an ideal platform for promoting the destination, our services, and offers. We promoted the products, experiences, and the segments of the Maldivian tourism industry. We believe that participation in KITF 2023 was key to meeting potential collaborators and maintaining destination presence in the CIS region.

As of the end of January 2023, the Maldives had welcomed 2,995 tourists from Kazakhstan. The CIS region is a significant region for Maldives tourism industry, notably with Russia holding its position as the top source market to the Maldives in 2023 thus far. MMPRC held a total of 16 various marketing activities for the CIS market in 2022 and the arrivals from the market at the end of last year was at 238,951 tourists.

In addition to KITF2 2023, MMPRC took part in Moscow Dive Show earlier this year and has planned several marketing activities in this region to market and further promote the destination. These activities include taking part in trade events such as LTM Moscow and DTM Kazakhstan, alongside several other high-profile marketing campaigns.