Experienced hospitality professional Vijai Singh to lead Cinnamon Hotels’ Maldives resort portfolio

Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts, Sri Lanka’s leading hotel chain has appointed Vijai Singh as its Area Vice President for its Maldives Resort Portfolio. In his role, he will focus on driving business efficiencies and improved operational execution across all four Maldives resorts.

“Maldives as a destination has been successful in attracting and staying relevant for tourists from all corners of the world. It is a destination that is continuously thriving to enhance guest experience and with Vijai’s extensive global experience in luxury resorts, will play a crucial role in strengthening our position in the Maldives. We warmly welcome Vijai to Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts and look forward to building on the success at Cinnamon,” said Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer of Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts, Hishan Singhawansa.

Vijai, is a dynamic senior hospitality professional with more than 27 years of experience in luxury resorts with global hospitality brands such as IHG Hotels & Resorts, Taj Hotels & Resorts, and Starwood Hotels & Resorts to name a few. Vijai was last based in the United Arab Emirates, has extensive experience working in the hospitality, leisure, and luxury tourism space, fulfilling many senior leadership roles including General Manager, Vice President of Operations and Business Unit Head. An international award-winning General Manager, Vijai was recognised as one of the Top 100 General Managers in 2022 in the world by Luxury Lifestyle Awards and the Most Valuable General Manager in 2022 by the International GM Awards (General Manager Awards). He has spearheaded more than 6 luxury resort pre-openings and one re-branding and prior to joining Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts, he held the role of General Manager at the InterContinental Fujairah Resort in the UAE.

As Area Vice President for Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts, Vijai returns to the Maldives, a very familiar environment with all the acumen and acuity he has developed in his career. “Returning to Maldives, is a homecoming of sorts and something I very much look forward to,” he shared. “I am looking forward to starting my journey with Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts and even more excited to be teaming up with the dynamic team at all four resorts to curate truly unique and unparalleled service experiences and offerings that truly captures the essence of the Maldives, under Cinnamon’s lens for luxury travellers around the world.”

Established in 2005, Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts is an award-winning hospitality brand, delivering unique, curated experiences for its guests to explore, discover and escape, all with unsurpassed excellence in service, guided by its values of authenticity, sincerity, and care. The brand now operates three hotels in Colombo, eight resorts dotted across Sri Lanka and four resorts operating in the Maldives.