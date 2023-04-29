Rosewood Hotels & Resorts to debut in Maldives with Rosewood Ranfaru

One of the most coveted island destinations on the planet, the Maldives is considered by many to be the ultimate luxury wanderlust experience. This picturesque archipelago boasts bright white sands, warm calm waters and a standard of hospitality that is second to none. Now, having achieved worldwide recognition as a preeminent tropical paradise, the Maldives is looking toward the future with an eye on longevity and sustainability, making the destination a natural fit for the unique approach to luxury lifestyle offered by Rosewood Hotels & Resorts®. Rosewood Ranfaru, opening on the islands in 2027, is the latest development in the discerning brand’s thoughtful growth pipeline. The resort will reflect Rosewood’s guiding A Sense of Place® philosophy through a highly curated experience that emphasises privacy, luxury, and a connection to the natural habitat.

Stretched across a striking chain of private islands around a pristine lagoon in the South Male Atoll, Rosewood Ranfaru will be situated less than an hour away from Velana International Airport in Male. From touchdown to toes in the sand, guests will be able to make the journey to the resort via either a 35-minute yacht ride or a ten-minute seaplane hop. Both experiences will exude the same level of luxury that awaits on the property’s shores. Upon arrival to the resort, travellers will be met with endless opportunity to embark on truly restorative getaways, all surrounded by stunning views of the world’s most beautiful sunrises and sunsets. Developed by Estithmar Holding, this project represents the next generation of Maldives tourism and elevates the overall luxury offerings available in this sublime corner of the globe.

“The Maldives has its own mystique and allure,” says Radha Arora, President of Rosewood Hotels & Resorts. “Given its well-earned reputation as a haven for discerning travellers, we are excited to bring our unique brand of lifestyle and hospitality to this chain of islands. We are confident that through our commitment to immersive amenities, world-class design, and high-touch service, Rosewood will be able to offer the next iteration of Maldivian paradise.”

Rosewood Ranfaru will offer approximately 120 beachfront and overwater villas, ranging in size from one- to five-bedrooms, all with private pools and a select number located on private islands. In true Rosewood fashion, unsurpassed service and amenities will be central to the guest experience, including a Rosewood Explorer’s Club to spark discovery and inspire imagination among the youngest visitors. At the heart of the property will lie several specialty restaurants, a beach club, and an Asaya® well-being facility and fitness centre, together offering a holistic wellness escape. A true leisure oasis, Rosewood Ranfaru will also feature numerous swimming pools, both for adults and families; paddle courts, and an array of water sports that will allow guests to fully explore the peaceful and crystal-clear waters of the encircling lagoon.

“I am delighted to announce our latest investment in the Maldives, a destination that offers unparalleled beauty and a vibrant culture, making it one of the most attractive tourist spots in the world,” says Moutaz AlKhayyat, Chairman of Estithmar Holding. “We believe that the Maldives is an ideal location for investment and tourism, and it continues to attract visitors and investors from around the world with its friendly atmosphere and supportive government policies. Our new resort development aligns perfectly with our company’s vision and growth plans, and we are excited about the prospect of expanding our portfolio of luxury travel destinations.”

Rosewood Ranfaru’s world-class team of associates will leverage their rich understanding of the destination to create a highly curated menu of on- and off-property experiences designed to truly immerse guests into their surroundings. Their guiding mission will be to showcase the undiscovered sides of this island paradise.