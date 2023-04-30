Rodorigo Buanafina Maia promoted as Resort Manager at Gili Lankanfushi

Gili Lankanfushi, a leading luxury resort in the Maldives, has announced the promotion of Rodorigo Buanafina Maia to the position of Resort Manager. Buanafina Maia has been with the resort for five years, and has held a number of positions during his time there, including Food & Beverage Manager and Director of Food & Beverage.

In his new role, Buanafina Maia will be responsible for the overall management of the resort, including the guest experience, and operations. He will also be responsible for leading the resort’s team.

Buanafina Maia is a highly experienced and respected hospitality professional. He has over 12 years of experience in the industry, and has worked in a variety of roles. He is passionate about providing guests with an exceptional experience, and is committed to creating a positive and productive work environment for his team.

Gili Lankanfushi is a private island resort located in the North Male’ Atoll of the Maldives. The resort is known for its stunning white-sand beaches, crystal-clear waters, and luxurious accommodations. Gili Lankanfushi has been awarded numerous accolades, including being named one of the “World’s Best Hotels” by Travel + Leisure magazine.