Le Meridien Maldives appoints new sales director

Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa has appointed Kiymet Alimci as its new Director of Sales for UK and Europe.

Alimci has extensive experience within the sales sector across the UAE and UK including overseeing the opening of Hilton Dubai Jumeirah, Hilton Dubai The Walk and Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah she has also held roles at Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah, Conrad Hotels & Resorts Abu Dhabi and Hilton Syon Park.

Her new role at luxury Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa will see her develop relationships and sales specifically within the UK and across Europe where she will be responsible for driving the European and UK sales strategy within the leisure sector.

She commented: “Le Meridien Maldives is a stunning island paradise and I am delighted to join the team. I can’t wait to share details of the property and grow sales within the UK market, which is a key destination and target for the resort.

Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa is a canvas inspired by the formation of the Atolls, fringing reefs and marine life. Soon to debut in Lhaviyani Atoll, the resort is located on the island of Thilamaafushi, defined as “island surrounded by vast lagoon” in Dhivehi, the parlance of the Maldives. The resort is an eco-conscious haven abundant with verdant flora and fauna and is enveloped by a shimmering lagoon and coral reefs bursting with marine life. Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa is a playful sanctuary for the curious and creative traveller to discover the European spirit of savouring the good life.

