Festive carnival on its way to Radisson Blu Resort Maldives

Radisson Hotel Group, the world’s largest hotel chains, is set to bring holiday cheer with an extravaganza of exquisite gourmet, locally-inspired, and entertainment experiences, offering global travelers safe and vibrant festive celebrations across its properties.

The most enchanting time of the year has finally arrived and the team at Radisson Blu Resort Maldives prepared something special for all guests to enjoy their iconic island resort vacation. Guests can expect a truly memorable festive season with white sands, warm sunshine and turquoise waters all around.

A splendid plethora of holiday-inspired activities await holidaymakers of all ages, from merry celebrations and buffet feasts to aqua-themed parties and the resort’s much-anticipated open-air Festive Carnival. Radisson team has put together a programme of outstanding holiday events where traditional meets tropical for the merriest festive season. The spirit of the season will carry on with an exciting programme throughout the holidays: Santa’s island-style arrival, beach dinners and parties, super fun cocktails, gastronomic treats and more.

The festivities spread across the month from December 22, 2022, to January 2, 2023. From Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony, wine tasting and culinary experiences, parties and gala dinners, there’s something for everyone to enjoy the tropical holidays in Radisson Blu Resort Maldives.

For the younger guests, team has prepared the ‘Kids World’ activities and a variety of family-friendly experiences that the whole family is sure to love. From mini-family Olympics to selfie making challenge, all is set to make the Carnival Festive as magical as possible.

Spend the festive season and enjoy a splendid journey with your loved ones at Radisson Blu Resort Maldives.

For more details, please follow the link: Festive Carnival Programme