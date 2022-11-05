Sparkling season of giving awaits at Dusit Thani Maldives

Unforgettable end-of-year getaways are on the agenda at the five-star Dusit Thani Maldives Resort for the 2022-23 season.

The season starts with illuminations on Wednesday, 21 December, as guests gather for a traditional Christmas tree lighting ceremony at Sand Bar, complete with canapés and cocktails. More celebrations follow on Christmas Eve, with sunset drinks and a special dinner starring festive dishes from around the world at The Market. The big day kicks off with a leisurely Champagne breakfast and a visit from Santa on the beach.

The energy stays high throughout the season with White Parties at Sand Bar and a family-friendly celebration at The Maldives’ biggest infinity pool. Meanwhile, gourmands will enjoy a selection of special dinners, from a lobster barbecue served by the sea on 21 December to a Wine & Dine menu of delectable dishes paired with wines from around the world, served on Christmas Day and 2 January.

The ever-popular Thai Street Food Festival returns to award-winning Benjarong restaurant with authentic Siamese flavours at live cooking stations, and Amazonian Night promises jungle-themed banqueting in a canopy-covered South American wonderland. New culinary adventures this year include a Mongolian BBQ and Hawaiian Beach Night at The Market.

Younger guests and families come together on 28 December for the Kids Carnival on the beach – an afternoon of exciting activities, from sack, spoon, and dizzy races to volleyball, games, and musical chairs. For those seeking a more peaceful pace, a complimentary yoga and sound bath meditation session encourages a sense of renewed bliss. Devarana Wellness also presents a range of special spa offers.

When it comes to New Year’s Eve, the resort pulls out all the celebratory stops with a rustic tropical beach party in a stunning setting festooned with island flora and featuring a range of spectacular entertainment. The Chef Parade kicks off the evening, followed by traditional Maldivian performances, a sizzling Latin dance show by three-time Norwegian champions Lars and Vivian, and fireworks at midnight. DJ Oly (ranked among the Top 50 Best Female DJs in Asia) fills the dance floor with after-party hits.

The festive season comes to a close with the celebration of the Orthodox Christmas marked by a special cocktail party and sumptuous feast.

“The team and I are excited to welcome our guests for festive wonders and sparkling celebrations to ring in the New Year,” said General Manager Jacques Leizerovici.

For more information on the festive season at Dusit Thani Maldives, please contact resmaldives@dusit.com