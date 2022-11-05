TUI BLUE opens first Maldives resort

On 1 November, the lifestyle brand TUI BLUE opened its first hotel in the Maldivian island paradise.

The newly built TUI BLUE Olhuveli Romance in the South Malé Atoll is aimed at lifestyle-oriented holidaymakers aged 16+.

The island with sandy beaches and a house reef has 98 beach and water villas with private pool. Guests can also expect a wide range of water sports and the culinary highlights of the TUI Blue hotels.

The neighbouring island can be reached via a bridge, which allows holidaymakers to also take advantage of their restaurants and spa facilities.

Back in spring, the TUI Group announced its global hotel brand will expand further. Apart from new locations in Africa and the Middle East, there will be a strong focus on Asia.

The newly opened Maldives resort is the brand’s fourth hotel in the region. The portfolio also includes two hotels in Thailand and one resort in Vietnam.

TUI BLUE is set to grow in Southeast Asia and China with international partnerships in which TUI Blue hotels are operated either under management contracts or by franchisees.