One&Only Reethi Rah, United Fitness Brands launch exclusive partnership

One&Only Reethi Rah, the ultra-luxury all-villa resort set on one of the Maldives’ largest private islands has announced an exclusive partnership with leading fitness experts United Fitness Brands (UFB), offering guests on-demand videos for completely private, in-villa workouts along with on-resort classes with several visiting practitioners to experience their groundbreaking fitness classes while holidaying in the tropics.

This partnership comes as an evolvement of the resort’s prior partnership with Barrecore and allows the resort to expand its offerings with the group’s four main fitness brands: Barrecore, Boom Cycle, KOBOX, and triyoga. Guests at One&Only Reethi Rah will have access to a range of fitness videos on Barrecore, KOBOX, and triyoga guided by expert instructors on the screens within their villas.

United Fitness Brands is the UK’s first fitness supergroup, offering its portfolio of premium studios, accelerated growth, scale, and commercial prowess within the industry and beyond. The parent company to some of the UK’s pioneering fitness brands, their mission is to take their four brands across international waters, including to the stunning azure shores of One&Only Reethi Rah.

There’s something for everyone among UFB’s four main disciplines, whether you’re new to fitness or a seasoned expert. Barrecore, a method founded in 2011 that uses your own body weight and isometric exercises for high intensity and low impact workouts, is recognised as one of the fastest, safest, and most effective body transformation exercises in the UK. Boom Cycle, the nation’s first indoor cycling chain founded in the same year, offers guests an immersive ‘party on a bike’ workout for a heart-pumping fun time. KOBOX, the newest of the four, founded in 2015 and first of its kind, brings high intensity boxing classes under the concept of ‘Fight Club Meets Nightclub’. triyoga, founded in 2000, combines the three elements of yoga, Pilates, and treatments to help individuals achieve true wellbeing inside and out with the support of the best teachers and therapists.

Hilary Rowland, Chief Product Officer at United Fitness Brands, had the following to say about the partnership: “United Fitness Brands is overjoyed to bring our four long-standing and well-loved wellness brands: Barrecore, Boom Cycle, KOBOX and triyoga to the excellent and stunning One&Only Reethi Rah. We believe our class formats and expert trainers will bring an additional edge to the existing perfection achieved by the team at the resort and we only hope we can spend more time there.”

The partnership with UFB complements One&Only Reethi Rah’s complete and holistic programme of wellness and fitness experiences. Home to a cutting-edge gym with state-of-the-art Technogym equipment, an outdoor Queenax functional area perched on the beach, and a snack and juice bar, the resort’s personal training programmes are uniquely tailored to each guests’ personal fitness goals and potential with disciplines including kick boxing, Power Plate, and kinesis programmes.

Following their unique and exhilarating workouts, guests can retreat to the award-winning One&Only Spa for a fully rejuvenating treatment at the serene ocean-side sanctuary, where they can indulge in an extensive menu of Asian-inspired revitalising and personalised face and body treatments based on one-on-one consultations.

As part of their holistic and tailor-made health and wellness programme, One&Only Reethi Rah invites fitness and wellness enthusiasts to experience one or all United Fitness Brands’ trailblazing classes in the heart of paradise, either from the comfort and privacy of their own beautiful villa, or against the unrivalled backdrop of the Indian Ocean.