The Nautilus Maldives unplugs with tech-free ‘mindcation’ package

The most exclusive ultra-luxury private island resort in the Maldives is also one of the best designed sanctuaries for unplugging. The Nautilus Maldives invites guests to untether themselves from the pull of infinite scrolling to reconnect instead with themselves, nature, and the world at large. Freeing guests from the minute-to-minute stresses and distractions associated with technology, the new MindCation package at The Nautilus aims to inspire families and couples to embrace time away from their screens by providing a different kind of vacation experience, one that invites them to power down and focus on enjoying quality time with one another.

Upon arrival at The Nautilus, guests will be encouraged to put laptops, cell phones, and all other digital devices into a wooden lockbox placed in each house and residence. Flat screen TVs will be carefully tucked away and replaced by a speaker or an iPod with relaxing music as well as a series of mindful Meditation Podcasts designed by Ananda in the Himalayas to help guests calm anxieties, stay in the present and start or end their day in a positive mindset. To maintain the island’s serene ambience, the use of electronic devices outside of one’s house will also be discouraged. Instead, The Nautilus hopes guests will disconnect and reconnect with themselves via a menu of expert-led treatments and activities, from detox regimens and healing massages to crystal singing bowls and restorative yoga practices.

The Nautilus’s Solasta Spa programme will offer a holistic integration of restorative, rejuvenating spa treatments, movement, mindfulness, daily scheduled activities, hands-on wellness workshops and natural health practices. Guests will be inspired to engage in daily meditation and mindfulness practice as the first step in ‘your journey back to self.’ One can even rent out the entire island for the ultimate alone time with loved ones.

With The Nautilus’s digital detox philosophy, guests will be encouraged to experience one-on-one Reiki sessions with one of the Solasta Spa experts as well as unwind with Antar Mauna and Yoga Nidra meditation practices to focus on cultivating multiple levels of well-being. Another treatment at The Nautilus that serves as an antidote to any internet addiction is Healing through Aqua with Tibetan Singing Sound Bath that can be enjoyed in the comfort of one’s private house pool. Combining unique healing through aqua and Sound Therapy, the buoyancy of water aids range of motion, while hydrostatic pressure and the ripples of sound waves from the Tibetan Singing bowl, stimulate the brain waves to relax, calm, and relieve stress and boost overall well-being.

Other Solasta Spa treatments designed to uplift on both physical and mental levels, will also be included in the MindCation programme:

Shiatsu: A form of therapeutic bodywork from Japan on Qi meridians, which are described as energy flows through meridians to energise, stimulate blood circulation, and help eliminate toxins. It’s often described as a form of acupressure. But Shiatsu massage involves more than just acupressure. It also includes stretches and kneading techniques to improve the range of motion in the joints.

Abdominal Detox: Inspired by Chi Nei Tsang, this treatment is based on the practice of Taoist monks who believed that unresolved emotional issues are stored in the digestive system and that poor “emotional digestion” is one of the main reasons for ill health. This treatment relieves physical blockages and uplifts emotional wellbeing.

Arnica Bath: A warm bath with Arnica bath oil soothes tired, overworked joints and muscles to promote relaxation and increases the metabolic rate.

Shirodhara and Abhyanga: This treatment combines Ayurvedic therapies to relieve neck and shoulder tension. The therapy begins with Abhyanga, a rhythmic massage which uses herbal oils to stimulate the circulation of blood, lymph and prana (energy). This is followed by Shirodhara, during which a steady stream of oil is gently poured over the forehead to improve clarity of mind. Research also suggests that Shirodhara may enhance the quality of sleep.

Moksha: Solasta Ayurvedic Signature, this holistic therapy is inspired by the concept of Moksha, which signifies a liberation of the senses and a release of the free flow of Prana or energy. This treatment has been personalising to work on different levels of the human body and consciousness to create a sense of overall physical, mental, and emotional well-being.

Moksha Nautilus Signature is a full body massage that uses traditional Ayurvedic therapeutic techniques practiced for thousands of years in India. It begins with traditional oil application with long strokes on the entire body followed by pressure points release thereby stimulating the muscular-skeletal system, leaving you with increased energy and a heightened sense of vitality. This immediately eliminates sluggishness and simultaneously helps to release any discomfort or blockages, aches, and pains. The therapy continues with slow release along the spine followed by abdominal circulation, and ending with relaxation, toning, and easing muscle tension in the shoulders, neck, head, and scalp. The therapy works on the physical system but its effects go deep into the recesses of the mind and emotions. The result is a feeling of complete rest, repair, and rejuvenation.

The precious time away from electronics at The Nautilus can also be used for other adventures on the island, such as enjoying traditional and sustainable local fishing, sailing in a Maldivian Dhoni vessel and diving and snorkelling at the world renowned Hanifaru Bay, part of the UNESCO Biosphere in the Baa Atoll – the site of one of the most spectacular congregations of manta rays in the Maldives and a majestic underwater world.

To take things to the next level of tranquility, guests can unplug by participating in specially designed Art of Bohemia activities such as drawing and music lessons, macramé making and crochet classes and Boduberu drumming lessons. Landscaping and gardening and special cooking workshops, which are focused more on the three senses: smelling, touching, and feeling, will provide guests with all the necessary advice and recipes, as well as promote awareness of oneself.

Guests at The Nautilus can also experience the Ananda world of creative, healthy cuisine with a specially curated menu incorporating the six fundamental food tastes of sweet, sour, salty, pungent, bitter and astringent and combined with the three macronutrients of protein, fat and carbohydrates, vital to good health.

For more information on the MindCation package or any of The Nautilus’s other offerings, visit https://www.thenautilusmaldives.com/offers or contact us directly via email at hello@thenautilusmaldives.com or by phone at +960 660 00 00.