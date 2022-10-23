Dusit Thani Maldives appoints new General Manager

Dusit Thani Maldives has appointed Mr Jacques Leizerovici as its new General Manager, effective 30 August 2022.

Leizerovici, a dual French-Canadian citizen, brings to the role more than 30 years of experience working in senior management positions for renowned hotel brands under the Accor group across South America, Malaysia, and Canada.

Since humbly starting his career in 1984 at Le Meridien Montreal, followed by a stint as Maitred’hôtel and Front Office Manager at Novotel Fleur d’ Epée, he has gone on to develop a well-rounded skillset across hotel operations, sales, and marketing, revenue management, and distribution. This includes serving as Regional Director of Sales & Marketing for Accor’s Sofitel, Novotel, Mercure, and Ibis brands in the French Caribbean, and playing a key role in several pre-opening projects.

Alongside opening several hotels in Sabah, Malaysia, he was delighted to serve as Director of Corporate Affairs at the Yayasan Sabah International Convention Centre. Most recently, he held the position of General Manager of Pullman Vung Tau and Convention Center, an Executive Director of Dutaland Group, and President of the CCIFM (Chamber of Commerce and Industry French Malaysia).

A highly motivated executive committed to excellence, Jacques has completed a training programme in finance at the University of Ryerson in Toronto, as well as modules in finance and market research at Cornell University, New York.

Prateek Kumar, Senior Vice President – Operations, Dusit International, said: “Jacques’s appointment is another key milestone in the journey of Dusit Thani Maldives. His energy, enthusiasm and international experience are great assets which we value enormously. His expertise will no doubt play a significant role in the continued success of Dusit Thani Maldives, as he oversees day-to-day operations, maintains exceptional guest services, drives financial performance through strategic partnerships, and, most importantly, provides our guests with memories to treasure.”

Located on Mudhdhoo Island in Baa Atoll – the Maldives’ first UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve – Dusit Thani Maldives is just 35 minutes by seaplane from the capital city, Malé, or a 25-minute domestic flight and 10 minutes by speedboat from Dharavandhoo Airport. Surrounded by a house reef full of marine life, the resort’s luxurious over-water villas and residences await guests seeking island adventure, fine dining, and relaxation. The resort is also home to Devarana Wellness, which offers elevated treatment rooms among coconut trees and a wide range of well-being activities and experiences beyond the spa.