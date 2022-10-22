Maldives world’s most popular honeymoon destination, new study says

With wedding season fully back in action and travel open again for many, luxury travel company Kuoni has revealed the trending honeymoon destinations around the world. From destinations adorned with luxurious beach front resorts, to cities steeped in historical architecture where newly-weds can embark on an unforgettable trip of a lifetime, there are so many different honeymoons to explore.

Top trending honeymoon destinations

The Maldives tops the list as the most popular honeymoon destination, boasting bright white sands, crystal clear waters and some of the world’s most luxurious resorts. With 3.5 million views under the hashtag #Maldiveshoneymoon showcasing private water villas, fine dining on the beach and the top rated spas on offer, the destination is revealed as the top trending honeymoon vacay for those looking to enter their married life together in style.

Trending in second place is Italy, with 3.3 million views showing off honeymoon trips across the country where newlyweds can enjoy the country’s stunning wealth of landscapes. From the breath-taking Dolomite mountains to the vibrant Amalfi coast, there’s a region to suit every couple’s taste.

Bali, Greece and Antigua and Barbuda make up the remaining top five ranking. Bali is known for its laid-back island life, so is the perfect spot for honeymooners looking to take things a little slower, whether it’s spending time in the peaceful forest or taking in sublime sunsets on the glistening emerald beaches.

Top 10 Honeymoon countries:

Maldives

Italy

Bali

Greece

Antigua and Barbuda

Malaysia

Mexico

United Kingdom

Dubai

Costa Rica

Top trending USA states for honeymoons

The most popular state in America for honeymooners to celebrate their new marriage is sun-soaked Hawaii. Located in the Pacific Ocean, the state is home to eight major islands, including Maui, Kauai, O’ahu and the Island of Hawai’i. Home to some of the world’s most active volcanoes, brimming with emerald shores and glorious stretches of beaches, the Hawaiian Islands will make for the honeymoon trip of a lifetime.

Also featuring in the top three are Montana and Texas, with 19,400 and 15,300 views respectively. Both the Rocky Mountains and Yellowstone National Park are located in Montana, perfect for those looking for a honeymoon where they can reconnect with nature. Texas also has a lot to offer, from the out of this world experiences at the Space Centre to admiring the natural wonders found in Big Bend National Park.

Top 10 Honeymoon states:

Hawaii

Montana

Texas

Colorado

Alaska

California

Florida

Utah

Wyoming

Arizona

Top trending European honeymoon destinations

The iconic ‘city of love’ Paris is the top trending European destination, with a staggering 388,300 views on TikTok, , where couples share videos of the dazzling lights of the Eiffel tower amongst the city’s many other romantic charms. In second place is Santorini, with the Greek island amassing more than 127,000 views on videos, many of which document the mesmerising blue waters and beautiful restaurants overlooking the ocean at sunset.

Italy is home to three of the top five trending honeymoon destinations, with Positano, Rome and the Amalfi Coast all featuring. Actually found along the Amalfi Coast, Positano is particularly popular amongst recently married couples embarking on their new chapter together by spending time exploring the stunning Italian coastline. The country’s capital, Rome features as the fourth most trending destination, with an impressive 78,700 TikTok views of honeymooners taking in historical architecture such as the Coliseum and indulging in traditional Italian cuisine.

Top 10 Honeymoons in Europe:

Paris, France

Santorini, Italy

Positano, Italy

Rome, Italy

Amalfi Coast, Italy

Tuscany, Italy

Hamburg, Germany

Berlin, Germany

Moscow, Russia

Venice, Italy

To see the full list of trending honeymoon destinations, please visit https://www.kuoni.co.uk/inspiration/trending-honeymoon-destinations