International Maldives Travel Market (IMTM) 2022 to take place on Sept 7-8

IMTM Pvt. Ltd.’s much-anticipated annual International Maldives Travel Market (IMTM) 2022 is set to take place on 7th and 8th September at Manhattan Business Hotel in Male’ this year. This annual B2B Fair promotes both inbound and outbound tourism in the Maldives and actively markets the Maldives as a world-class MICE destination. With this year marking its return for a fifth edition, IMTM strives to outdo its performance in the past years and highlights the opportunity it brings for the Maldives.

IMTM unites all leading tourism industry members from across the globe at one of the top travel destinations in the world. As such, IMTM invites all foreign tour operators and travel agents (International Buyers), all local tour operators, travel agents, resorts, hotels, guesthouses, liveaboards and homestays (Trade Visitors) and all tourism industry stakeholders to partake in this year’s fair. IMTM provides them with a cost-effective platform in the Maldives where they can interact actively with existing clients, meet new companies and close deals with new customers, all the while boosting their businesses.

IMTM is conducted with an actively productive and efficient fair concept in mind, such that scheduled meetings between International Buyers and Trade Visitors take place throughout the event. This is the main focus of the fair. Participants are welcome to pre-schedule meetings with parties of their choice and IMTM also steps in to book the remaining slots for parties so that everyone makes the most of their time and engages in business conversations.

This year, IMTM 2022 explores the theme“AdaptandRethinkTourismforResilience”, in line with the hope of reinvigorating the tourism industry as countries all over the world move into the endemic phase and ease COVID-19 restrictions. IMTM hopes to champion innovative and sustainable practices in the tourism industry as the way to progress forward.

As such, IMTM invites all International Buyers to register for IMTM 2022. This year, IMTM has two packages for International Buyers: USD 100 (with discounted accommodation) and USD 1250 (inclusive of 5-star accommodation).

International Buyers are eligible for the following:

Free Transportation to Exhibition Ground

2 Free Attendee Badges

Customised Exhibitor Booth

Table | 3 Chairs | Printed Banner

Promoted on IMTM Website

Promoted on IMTM Social Media Accounts

Listing on IMTM Official Catalog

Listing on Signage

Interested industry members may register at https://imtmonline.com/imtm-2022-registration/

With the event taking place next month, this is the last chance for all interested parties to register. Registration closes on Thursday, 18th August. Participants will be able to connect with over 1000 delegates and professionals from across the globe, interact actively not only with existing clients but also meet new companies, boost businesses and close deals with new customers. IMTM looks forward to welcoming you to its fifth edition and being a part of the Maldives’ 50th Year of Tourism celebrations.