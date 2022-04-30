International Maldives Travel Market (IMTM) 2022 set for July 20-21

IMTM Pvt. Ltd. brings forth the exciting return of its trailblazing event, the annual International Travel and Trade Fair. This year, IMTM looks forward to welcoming participants from all across the world with open arms and imbuing the travel and tourism industry with renewed energy.

IMTM 2022 is the fifth edition of the B2B Travel and Trade fair conducted to actively promote the Maldives as a world-class MICE destination. This cost-effective platform unites leading international tour operators, travel agencies and destination management companies from across the globe. It allows key industry members to explore opportunities and prospects in the Maldives and make meaningful connections with major representatives of the Maldives Tourism Industry including accommodation providers, travel agents and tour operators.

This year, IMTM 2022 explores the theme “Adapt and Rethink Tourism for Resilience”. This is in line with the hopes of reinvigorating the tourism industry as countries all over the world move into the endemic phase and ease COVID-19 restrictions. As a country relying heavily on tourism, the Maldives suffered significantly from the COVID-19 pandemic. Nevertheless, the industry has shown remarkable growth in visibility and relevance with strategic policies and proactive COVID-19 counter measures adopted by the government, MMPRC and industry stakeholders. The industry aims for even greater achievements with the return of travel in 2022.

IMTM Pvt. Ltd. announced last year that their annual Travel and Trade Fair will be held in June 2022. However, due to unforeseen circumstances, IMTM 2022 Fair is now scheduled for 20 and 21 July 2022.

IMTM strives to outdo its performance in the pre-pandemic and create a unique and enriching experience for all.

IMTM believes the combined efforts of tourism industry professionals and properties will bear fruit in revitalising the tourism industry by opening doors to new opportunities and growth. This Fair allows participants the unique opportunity to connect with over 800 delegates and professionals, interact actively not only with existing clients but also meet new companies and boost businesses, close deals with new customers and be a part of the Maldives Tourism Industry’s Golden Jubilee celebrations.