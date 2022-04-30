JOALI Maldives wins Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star award

Forbes Travel Guide the only global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants and spas, has announced that JOALI Maldives earned its first Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star award and is showcased with other honourees on ForbesTravelGuide.com.

Amid the abundant life between the palm trees and sparkling turquoise water sits JOALI Maldives, the very first art-immersive resort in the Maldives. Based in Raa Atoll, one of the largest and deepest atolls in the world, guests can expect brilliant blue waters, a myriad of sea life, and pristine white-sand beaches fringed by gently swaying coconut palms.

Each of the 73 villas is the epitome of sustainable glamour and was inspired by individual stories and designed to take the guests on a rich sensory journey. Boasting a lavish range of culinary options, every dish at JOALI, tells a story and every plate becomes a journey, a journey of savours, fragrance, and joy – an art immersive experiential dining.

“It’s an honour to be awarded this designation,” says Semiha Askin, JOALI’s Global Sales & Marketing Director.

“The credit belongs to our exemplary team, who always go the extra mile to turn the ordinary into extraordinary.”

